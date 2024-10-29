Cooking
Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of acclaimed Chef Jereme Leung for a four-day culinary journey at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the Maldives’ first Chinese restaurant. From November 1st to 4th, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Leung’s latest culinary creations. Known for his blend of tradition and innovation, Chef Leung will be showcasing a variety of dishes that redefine modern Chinese cuisine, featuring everything from signature dim sum to seafood and barbecue specialties.
On November 2nd, guests can join a Dim Sum and Noodles Cooking Class, offering a hands-on learning experience led by Chef Leung himself. Limited to just eight participants, the class will explore the art of preparing traditional Chinese dishes. Throughout the event, Chef Leung will be available to meet and engage with guests during lunch and dinner, adding a personal element to this immersive dining experience.
“We are thrilled to have Chef Jereme Leung return to Conrad Maldives,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “His expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine continue to set Ufaa apart as a culinary destination. Guests can expect fresh and exciting new dishes that will elevate their dining experience and showcase Chef Leung’s commitment to both tradition and creativity.”
This four-day event at Ufaa by Jereme Leung promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, providing exclusive access to the chef’s latest innovations and an immersive journey into modern Chinese gastronomy. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this exceptional dining experience.
Cooking
Chef Kelvin Cheung curates unique culinary experience at JW Marriott Maldives
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, a luxurious multi-generational retreat known for its world-class culinary experiences, invites guests to embark on a bespoke three-day culinary journey from November 17 to 19, 2024. The experience will be led by acclaimed Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun’s Dubai, whose innovative approach to third-culture cuisine has earned him numerous accolades, including recognition in the Michelin Guide Dubai, MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants, Gault & Millau UAE, and the prestigious title of What’s On Dubai’s 2024 Chef of the Year. As a pioneer of Third Culture Food, Chef Kelvin has transformed the culinary landscape at Jun’s, one of the Middle East’s most unique dining concepts.
Celebrated for his inventive fusion of global flavours and a strong emphasis on sustainability, Chef Kelvin Cheung will collaborate with the resort to craft a series of curated dining experiences that embody both his culinary philosophy and the resort’s commitment to mindful, eco-conscious gastronomy. This partnership highlights the use of locally sourced ingredients, including fresh produce from the JW Garden, and incorporates zero-waste cooking techniques, resulting in health-conscious menus that promote wellness and inclusive dining.
“Food has always been about connection for me—whether bridging flavours, cultures, or people. I’m excited to bring my perspective on food and wellness to JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, where we’ll explore flavours while focusing on sustainability and mindful eating,” Chef Kelvin remarked.
The culinary journey will commence on November 17 with an exquisite five-course dinner at Kaashi, the resort’s treetop restaurant, which offers stunning views of the Indian Ocean. Chef Kelvin will fuse Indian, Thai, and Chinese flavours with dishes such as Pani Puri, Tom Yum, and Char Siu Wagyu Short Rib—an homage to his third-culture heritage. On the second evening, guests will dine at the overwater Hashi/Shio, where another five-course menu will feature groundbreaking dishes, each telling a story of global fusion and creativity.
The final day of the event will see Chef Kelvin leading an interactive zero-waste cooking class at Aailaa, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant. Guests will learn how to craft delicious dishes while minimising food waste, with a special focus on using fresh herbs and ingredients from the JW Garden.
“We are delighted to welcome Chef Kelvin Cheung to showcase his culinary artistry at our resort. His philosophy of blending diverse culinary traditions while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and wellness perfectly aligns with our vision for creating exceptional dining experiences for our guests,” said Mohit Dembla, General Manager of JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa.
Chef Kelvin’s collaboration with JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa promises a unique culinary celebration where wellness, sustainability, and world-class gastronomy come together amidst the breathtaking beauty of the Maldives.
Cooking
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
Leading luxury resort brand Coco Collection continues its celebrated chef residency programme by welcoming back world-renowned sushi master, Chef Pepi Anevski, to Coco Bodu Hithi on 27–28 October and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu from 30 October to 1 November.
Chef Pepi, a maestro in the art of sushi, gained international acclaim after winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo in 2013, earning the title of “World’s Most Creative Sushi Master” the following year. Certified by the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All Japan Sushi Association (AJSA), Chef Pepi is celebrated for his innovative approach to sushi, blending bold new flavours with elegant twists that surprise and delight the palate.
This October and November, Chef Pepi will offer another sensory experience at the five-star Coco Bodu Hithi, where guests will enjoy his renowned 8-course menu—an artistic culinary journey that has become his signature. Known for his unmatched knife skills and precision, Chef Pepi will take over the resort’s Tsuki restaurant, delivering dishes that are both visually stunning and delicious.
Martin Cahill, Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, expressed the team’s excitement: “The entire team is super excited for Chef Pepi’s return. His mastery of sushi and his ability to inspire our guests—and even the chefs on the island—with his knife work and presentation is something we’ve all been looking forward to.”
As part of the residency, Chef Pepi will also host an exclusive Private Omakase lunch on the secluded island of Embudhoo and make his debut at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For the first time, guests there will experience his vibrant sushi creations. At Dhuni Kolhu, Chef Pepi will collaborate with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise and guiding them in the art of traditional sushi craft. Using fresh local catch and organic produce from the island, Chef Pepi will create a menu that blends the tropical flavours of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian influences.
Coco Collection remains committed to offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its guests. Both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu were recently recognised among the ‘Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.
Cooking
Dusit Thani Maldives launches SALA: new vegan dining experience
Dusit Thani Maldives is enhancing its acclaimed culinary experience with the launch of SALA, a new vegan restaurant that features nutrient-rich, plant-based dishes made from premium locally sourced ingredients and produce grown in the resort’s own organic gardens.
SALA has been developed in collaboration with Chef Celia Lam, co-leader of the Slow Food Community Bangkok and an instructor at The Food School – Thailand’s premier academy of gastronomy with business incubation services, affiliated with Dusit Hospitality Education. The restaurant offers a carefully curated ‘plant-powered’ menu, with standout dishes like Greek orzo salad, baked spiced pumpkin, and eggplant steak a la plancha. A variety of salads, soups, and mains are also thoughtfully crafted to provide a delightful culinary experience.
Set in a traditional Thai-style house overlooking the turquoise waters of Baa Atoll, SALA reflects Dusit’s signature Thai-inspired hospitality. Its opening also aligns with Dusit International’s Tree of Life sustainability program, which focuses on environmental preservation, health, and well-being. By incorporating organic, plant-based cuisine into its dining options, Dusit Thani Maldives reaffirms its commitment to promoting sustainability and wellness within the luxury travel sector.
SALA will officially open on November 1, 2024. To mark the occasion, Chef Celia Lam will host exclusive masterclasses and interactive workshops from November 1-4, offering guests the chance to learn how to create exceptional vegan dishes using fresh, wholesome ingredients.
“This new organic restaurant underscores our commitment to fostering healthy, sustainable living while delivering an exceptional dining experience,” said Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager, Maldives. “We are thrilled to welcome Chef Celia Lam, whose passion for sustainability aligns with our vision. We are confident that SALA will appeal to health-conscious travellers looking for a transformative dining experience.”
Located in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives offers a peaceful retreat that blends Thai-inspired luxury with Maldivian culture. Guests can enjoy unique experiences, including encounters with vibrant marine life, world-class wellness at Devarana Wellness, fine dining, luxurious villas, and a wide range of activities set against the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
