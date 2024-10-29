Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

Leading luxury resort brand Coco Collection continues its celebrated chef residency programme by welcoming back world-renowned sushi master, Chef Pepi Anevski, to Coco Bodu Hithi on 27–28 October and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu from 30 October to 1 November.

Chef Pepi, a maestro in the art of sushi, gained international acclaim after winning the inaugural World Sushi Cup in Tokyo in 2013, earning the title of “World’s Most Creative Sushi Master” the following year. Certified by the World Sushi Skill Institute and the All Japan Sushi Association (AJSA), Chef Pepi is celebrated for his innovative approach to sushi, blending bold new flavours with elegant twists that surprise and delight the palate.

This October and November, Chef Pepi will offer another sensory experience at the five-star Coco Bodu Hithi, where guests will enjoy his renowned 8-course menu—an artistic culinary journey that has become his signature. Known for his unmatched knife skills and precision, Chef Pepi will take over the resort’s Tsuki restaurant, delivering dishes that are both visually stunning and delicious.

Martin Cahill, Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, expressed the team’s excitement: “The entire team is super excited for Chef Pepi’s return. His mastery of sushi and his ability to inspire our guests—and even the chefs on the island—with his knife work and presentation is something we’ve all been looking forward to.”

As part of the residency, Chef Pepi will also host an exclusive Private Omakase lunch on the secluded island of Embudhoo and make his debut at Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu. For the first time, guests there will experience his vibrant sushi creations. At Dhuni Kolhu, Chef Pepi will collaborate with the resort’s culinary team, sharing his expertise and guiding them in the art of traditional sushi craft. Using fresh local catch and organic produce from the island, Chef Pepi will create a menu that blends the tropical flavours of the Maldives with traditional Japanese and East Asian influences.

Coco Collection remains committed to offering unique and unforgettable experiences to its guests. Both Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu were recently recognised among the ‘Top 20 Resorts in the Indian Ocean’ by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.