Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa plants 100 coconut trees
This month marks the successful completion of Project 100 Coconut Trees at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, an initiative that has transformed key areas of the resort with 100 newly planted coconut trees. This project not only enhances the resort’s natural beauty but also strengthens its sustainability efforts under the Four Seasons For Good program.
The newly planted coconut trees—including the vibrant Chowghat Orange Dwarf, resilient Malayan Green Dwarf, and high-yielding Gangabondam Hybrid—are now thriving in locations such as Sunset Beach, Sunrise Beach, Reef Island, The Island Spa, and the back-of-house staff area. Each tree is expected to absorb up to 25 kilograms of CO₂ annually, helping reduce the resort’s carbon emissions by approximately 2,500 kilograms per year. Additionally, these trees will provide natural shade, cooling effects, and enhanced privacy for guests visiting the island.
“Project 100 Coconut Trees is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to creating a harmonious environment for both our guests and the planet,” says Didier Jardin, General Manager at Four Seasons Kuda Huraa. “With these trees now part of our landscape, we’re contributing to the island’s beauty while taking meaningful steps toward a more sustainable future.”
Aligned with the Four Seasons For Good initiative, which focuses on both Planet and People, Project 100 Coconut Trees is the latest in a series of inspiring initiatives at Kuda Huraa. From coral reefscaping and sea turtle rehabilitation to a hospitality apprenticeship program for Maldivian youth and thriving onsite herb and vegetable gardens, Four Seasons Kuda Huraa prioritizes projects that benefit both the local environment and community. The resort also holds itself accountable across all departments and operations through annual EarthCheck assessments, earning the EarthCheck Silver award in 2024.
Exclusive culinary journey with Chef Jereme Leung at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the return of acclaimed Chef Jereme Leung for a four-day culinary journey at Ufaa by Jereme Leung, the Maldives’ first Chinese restaurant. From November 1st to 4th, guests will have the opportunity to experience Chef Leung’s latest culinary creations. Known for his blend of tradition and innovation, Chef Leung will be showcasing a variety of dishes that redefine modern Chinese cuisine, featuring everything from signature dim sum to seafood and barbecue specialties.
On November 2nd, guests can join a Dim Sum and Noodles Cooking Class, offering a hands-on learning experience led by Chef Leung himself. Limited to just eight participants, the class will explore the art of preparing traditional Chinese dishes. Throughout the event, Chef Leung will be available to meet and engage with guests during lunch and dinner, adding a personal element to this immersive dining experience.
“We are thrilled to have Chef Jereme Leung return to Conrad Maldives,” said Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “His expertise and innovative approach to Chinese cuisine continue to set Ufaa apart as a culinary destination. Guests can expect fresh and exciting new dishes that will elevate their dining experience and showcase Chef Leung’s commitment to both tradition and creativity.”
This four-day event at Ufaa by Jereme Leung promises to be a highlight for food enthusiasts, providing exclusive access to the chef’s latest innovations and an immersive journey into modern Chinese gastronomy. Advance bookings are highly recommended for this exceptional dining experience.
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
Kandima Maldives is amplifying excitement with the debut of “Fast Track,” the Maldives’ first-ever professional-grade electric go-kart track. Situated against the stunning backdrop of the Indian Ocean, this 500-meter track is the longest, fastest, and most thrilling karting experience in the region, designed for adrenaline enthusiasts and families alike. Officially opening on November 15, 2024, Kandima continues to enhance its unique universal appeal by blending active and entertainment offerings, creating a premier holiday destination for all ages. Fast Track promises unforgettable memories, positioning itself as a top attraction for guests of all generations.
With speeds reaching up to 80 km/h, twelve exhilarating turns, and an environmentally friendly electric kart system, Fast Track offers more than just karting – it’s a high-speed adventure in paradise. As the Maldives’ first and longest asphalt track, Fast Track provides a 500-meter course packed with adventure, ensuring each lap is an extended thrill for racers.
Research¹ indicates that 2025 will mark the “year of collective adventure,” with studies showing that the desire for shared experiences is shaping travel behaviours. Now, more than ever, travellers worldwide seek experiences that can be enjoyed with others.
Kandima prioritises safety and comfort with specially designed karts featuring adjustable seating, safety barriers, and full seat belts. Strategically positioned marshal posts along the track ensure racers can fully embrace the excitement with confidence. This attention to detail, paired with Kandima’s renowned service and innovative design, establishes Fast Track as an ultimate entertainment destination for anyone visiting the Maldives.
Whether seasoned racers or beginners, Fast Track offers various settings to ensure everyone has an exciting experience. Adjustable speed settings make the karts suitable for juniors, families, and thrill-seekers alike. For those seeking a more immersive experience, Kandima will offer Mini Grand Prix and Grand Prix packages, including qualifying rounds, gridding, and a full race experience.
A full safety briefing is provided before each session, with a dedicated team offering expert guidance on kart handling, track navigation, and driving techniques, ensuring a thrilling yet safe ride from start to finish.
In line with Kandima’s commitment to sustainability, the karts are powered by advanced electric technology, providing an eco-friendly, zero-emission adventure. This high-tech, high-thrill experience aligns with Kandima’s environmental goals, allowing guests to enjoy the excitement of racing while preserving the island’s pristine beauty.
Fast Track combines Kandima’s signature style with breathtaking Indian Ocean views and a top-of-the-line track, promising a unique racing experience. Guests can be among the first to hit the track and make lasting racing memories in this extraordinary location.
“At Kandima, we are always pushing the boundaries of what an island experience can be. We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Maldives’ longest and first oceanfront asphalt go-kart circuit, specifically designed to cater to family travellers and adventure enthusiasts,” says Althaf Mohamed Ali, COO of Pulse Hotels & Resorts. “This exciting addition enhances our resort’s offerings for all, providing an exhilarating experience for teens, couples, and families. We are committed to creating memorable and engaging activities that elevate the guest experience in our beautiful tropical setting.”
Further expanding its entertainment options, Kandima plans to launch “PlaySpace” in 2025, an immersive entertainment centre featuring classic arcade games, VR experiences, bowling, escape rooms, and more, appealing to teens, adults, and families alike. This addition will reinforce Kandima’s reputation as the ultimate lifestyle destination for all travellers.
Go-karting at Fast Track starts at just $35 for a 10-minute session, with exclusive packages available for couples, families, and groups. For a comprehensive Maldivian adventure, studios start at $425 per night on a Full Board basis, while Beach Villas begin at $620 per night on the same plan.
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recently celebrated Global Champagne Day with a groundbreaking event: Krug Champagne’s first-ever underwater tasting.
The occasion featured Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who shared fascinating insights and stories from the historic Champagne House at Anantara Kihavah’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant. Guests had the unique chance to connect with the legacy and craftsmanship of Krug.
During the exclusive dinner, attendees enjoyed a specially curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s exceptional Champagnes, including the renowned Krug Grande Cuvée. The experience was enhanced by the stunning views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space, surrounded by lively marine life.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug is renowned for its commitment to producing the finest Champagne, ensuring quality and consistency despite the challenges of varying climates. Krug Grande Cuvée, the House’s signature masterpiece, showcases the diversity of Champagne terroirs, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
