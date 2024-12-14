Featured
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives
Six Senses Laamu has achieved dual recognition for its innovative marine conservation efforts. The resort was included in Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2024 ‘Bright Ideas in Travel’ list and was awarded the ‘Best Culture, Travel & Lifestyle Environmental Initiative’ at the inaugural Country & Town House Future Icons Awards.
The Future Icons Awards, presented by the UK’s esteemed Country & Town House magazine, celebrate visionary innovators who are redefining sustainability and environmental stewardship. Six Senses Laamu’s Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL) was lauded by judges as ‘an incredible conservation project,’ highlighting its success in bringing together diverse stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems.
Simultaneously, the resort’s inclusion in Condé Nast Traveller’s Bright Ideas in Travel list recognised SHELL and the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) as transformative solutions addressing some of the most critical environmental challenges in the travel industry.
SHELL, which opened in March 2023, represents a groundbreaking partnership between luxury hospitality and marine conservation. It serves as the base for the MUI team, a collaboration involving Six Senses Laamu marine biologists and three renowned NGOs: The Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation, and the Olive Ridley Project. Spanning 5,952 square feet, the facility is at the forefront of several pioneering research programs.
The SHELL team’s manta ray research has identified 138 individual manta rays in Laamu waters and developed the world’s first underwater contactless ultrasound scanner for studying manta ray reproduction. Their innovative ‘Eyes on the Reef’ project offers unprecedented 24/7 monitoring of manta ray behaviour at cleaning stations.
In the field of sea turtle conservation, the team has documented 1,383 hatchlings on the resort’s beaches between January and November 2024 alone. They also manage one of the Maldives’ largest turtle identification databases, with over 670 individually identified turtles in the Laamu Atoll. Their advocacy contributed to the designation of Gaadhoo, a vital turtle nesting site, as a Marine Protected Area in December 2021.
The coral reef monitoring program at Six Senses Laamu has also yielded impressive results, with coral cover on the house reef increasing by up to 55 percent. The team has identified 36 different coral genera on the house reef and 47 throughout the Laamu Atoll while conducting pioneering research on coral spawning patterns.
SHELL’s influence extends beyond research to impactful conservation campaigns, such as the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass initiative, which has led to the protection of over 910,000 square meters of seagrass meadows across 37 resorts. The facility also features an interactive gallery with LED display floors, educational viewing booths, and advanced technology designed to engage guests of all ages in marine conservation.
By blending scientific research, conservation, and luxury tourism, Six Senses Laamu continues to redefine sustainable travel in the Maldives. These prestigious accolades highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while providing enriching experiences for its guests.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
Excursions
Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot
Fuvahmulah has been crowned the ‘Best Shark Diving Destination’ at the 2024 Diving Resort & Travel (DRT) Show held in Hong Kong. This prestigious recognition solidifies the Maldivian island’s reputation as a global hotspot for thrilling and sustainable shark diving experiences.
Renowned for its exceptional underwater ecosystem, Fuvahmulah offers divers a unique opportunity to encounter a wide variety of shark species. Among the highlights are its tiger sharks, rare and awe-inspiring predators that attract adventurers from around the world. The island’s pristine waters and vibrant marine life have consistently drawn accolades from the diving community, and this latest achievement underscores its unparalleled appeal.
This award is not only a celebration of Fuvahmulah’s natural beauty but also a testament to the dedication of its local community. Dive centres, guest houses, and tourism professionals have worked tirelessly to showcase the island’s marine wonders while prioritising sustainability and conservation efforts. Their collective passion and hard work have been instrumental in positioning Fuvahmulah as a must-visit destination for divers worldwide.
The recognition at the DRT Show not only celebrates Fuvahmulah’s achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving its unique underwater ecosystem. As visitors continue to flock to this diving paradise, the island remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism and marine conservation, ensuring that its breathtaking marine life can be enjoyed for generations to come.
Family
JA Manafaru secures Worldwide Kids Accreditation for second year
JA Manafaru has announced its receipt of the respected Worldwide Kids (WK) Accreditation for the second consecutive year, reaffirming its dedication to providing a family-friendly experience. This independent recognition honours resorts that maintain the highest international standards in childcare training, health and safety, and continuously enhance the experience for families and young guests.
Situated in an idyllic all-natural island paradise, JA Manafaru features a wide array of family-focused facilities. The resort’s CoolZone play area, complete with a separate family pool, Recreation Pavilion, and the ChillZone indoor games room, provides young guests with ample opportunities to play and explore while their parents enjoy relaxation. This carefully curated offering ensures that both families and couples experience the perfect balance of a serene escape and a safe, engaging environment for children.
The resort’s childcare facilities have successfully met the rigorous standards of the WK audit, further demonstrating its commitment to creating a secure and nurturing space for younger guests. The dedicated childcare team at JA Manafaru has completed extensive training accredited by Worldwide Kids, equipping them with specialised knowledge and skills to deliver exceptional care. Parents can rest assured knowing their children are well looked after while they enjoy the resort’s spa and dining options.
Rita Gupta, Director of Spa & Recreation, expressed pride in the team’s achievement, stating that receiving the recognition for two consecutive years underscores the resort’s commitment to guest safety, particularly for young visitors. Gupta emphasised that the health and safety audits, combined with comprehensive training, ensure adherence to the highest international standards. She noted that the accreditation reflects the resort’s dedication to creating memorable family experiences.
Jason Kruse, General Manager of JA Manafaru Maldives, shared his enthusiasm, highlighting that the Worldwide Kids accreditation reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional experiences for its youngest guests. Kruse added that the diverse activities available allow families to appreciate the beauty of the Maldives together while parents can relax, confident in the care provided to their children.
The Worldwide Kids Accreditation reinforces JA Manafaru’s focus on delivering not just a luxurious retreat for families but also a resort that prioritises the well-being and enjoyment of young guests. This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s commitment to maintaining exemplary standards of childcare, ensuring that all visitors – both young and old – enjoy a memorable and worry-free stay.
With this accolade, JA Manafaru continues to distinguish itself as one of the Maldives’ premier resorts, offering families and holidaymakers outstanding service and unforgettable experiences.
Trending
-
Cooking1 week ago
New year of culinary excellence at Coco Bodu Hithi
-
News1 week ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort gets Green Globe Certification for excellence in sustainability
-
Awards1 week ago
Universal Resorts’ Huvafen Fushi, Baros, Kurumba receive World Travel Awards 2024
-
Featured5 days ago
AIDA brings over 2,000 tourists to Maldives in major economic boost
-
Food6 days ago
Third ‘Two Hearts’ menu unveiled at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
-
Business1 week ago
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé to open in Q1 2025
-
News1 week ago
Niyama Private Islands Maldives goes platinum with Green Growth 2050 Certification
-
News1 week ago
Sweet start to festive season at Canareef Resort Maldives