Featured
Condé Nast Traveller applauds Maldives as a lovers’ paradise
The Maldives has long been synonymous with romance, and now it takes centre stage in Condé Nast Traveller’s curated list of the ‘Most Romantic Places in the World’. The magazine highlights the archipelago’s unparalleled ability to create dreamlike escapes for couples, setting a gold standard for intimate getaways.
From the moment you set foot in the Maldives, the enchantment begins. Confetti-like tropical fish flit through crystal-clear lagoons, while overwater villas offer vistas of mantas gliding gracefully beneath. Add in the luxury of floating breakfasts served in your private pool and intimate dinners on pristine beaches, and you have the perfect recipe for romance.
Condé Nast Traveller notes that while the Maldives caters to families too, its essence of romance is unrivalled. The country’s private island resorts, nestled amid lush jungles and encircled by house reefs, redefine luxury. With world-class spas, fine dining, and starlit experiences, the Maldives effortlessly marries natural beauty with bespoke hospitality.
The Maldives is home to some of the world’s most celebrated resorts, and Condé Nast highlights a few that stand out:
- Vakkaru Maldives: A lush retreat where couples can enjoy a private dinner and movie at the island’s jungle cinema under the stars.
- Six Senses Laamu: The brand’s latest addition to the Maldives offers an exceptional spa experience, complete with a couples’ suite for ultimate relaxation.
- Gili Lankanfushi Maldives: This eco-luxury resort epitomises romantic aesthetics with its overwater villas set against one of the country’s most mesmerszing lagoons.
For hoteliers and hospitality professionals in the Maldives, this recognition underscores the archipelago’s enduring allure as a romantic haven. It’s a reminder of the importance of maintaining world-class service, crafting unique guest experiences, and preserving the pristine beauty that defines the Maldives.
The Condé Nast Traveller mention is more than just an accolade; it’s an opportunity for local hoteliers to further cement the Maldives’ position as the ultimate destination for couples seeking an off-grid escape steeped in romance.
As the Maldives continues to set benchmarks in hospitality, there’s no doubt that its reputation as a lovers’ paradise will only grow stronger. For the industry, this is a call to celebrate the archipelago’s unique offerings and ensure that each guest leaves with memories as enduring as the turquoise waters that surround them.
Celebration
Ring in 2025 with spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
As the countdown to 2025 approaches, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to celebrate the New Year with a festive feast and a toast to new beginnings. This unforgettable evening promises an array of culinary delights, live music, and exciting giveaways.
On 31st December 2024, guests can indulge in an exquisite buffet at Azur Restaurant, featuring a wide variety of flavours, including a selection of tapas, live grills, and decadent desserts. The festive ambiance will be enhanced by live music, setting the perfect tone to welcome the New Year. In addition to the celebration, JEN Maldives will offer exclusive giveaways, providing guests with the opportunity to win amazing prizes.
“We are delighted to end the year on a high note by expressing our gratitude to our valued guests,” said Manisha Chhetri, F&B Manager at JEN Maldives Malé. “This New Year’s Eve, we aim to create an evening filled with joy, delicious food, and exciting surprises as we welcome 2025 together.”
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve gala dinner will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:
- A 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe room at Shangri-La Singapore, including daily breakfast for 2 adults
- An exclusive Pool Brunch experience for 2 people at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- A 1-hour Balinese massage for 1 person at Aristo Spa
The winners will be selected and announced on the same night, following the countdown celebration at Azur Restaurant. JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to join this unforgettable evening, with gala dinner tickets available for purchase directly at the hotel.
Featured
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands unveils sustainable holiday centrepiece
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, has introduced the Maldives’ most sustainable Christmas tree for 2024, setting a new standard for environmentally conscious holiday celebrations. The tree, crafted entirely from natural materials such as dry rattans and bamboo, ensures that every component will be repurposed after the festive season, leaving no waste behind.
Anthony Gill, General Manager of Patina Maldives, Fari Islands, emphasised the resort’s commitment to sustainability, stating that the Christmas tree exemplifies how luxury and environmental consciousness can coexist. He highlighted the use of thoughtful design and natural materials to create a visually striking centrepiece with a lasting positive impact.
The tree’s minimalist design reflects the resort’s dedication to balance and harmony with nature, showcasing the potential of renewable materials while embodying the festive spirit. Following the holiday season, the materials will be repurposed into practical or decorative items, aligning with the resort’s circular economy initiatives.
Guests are encouraged to view this remarkable centrepiece and engage in a festive experience that mirrors the resort’s core values of sustainability and thoughtful design.
This initiative complements Patina Maldives’ broader sustainability efforts, including renewable energy adoption, zero-waste kitchens, and marine conservation programs. By integrating these principles into holiday traditions, the resort reinforces its belief that luxury hospitality and environmental stewardship can work hand in hand.
Featured
Visit Maldives launches ‘Burunu Boma’: nation’s largest sports fishing tournament
The Visit Maldives Club (VMC) officially launched the Maldives’ largest sports fishing tournament, ‘Burunu Boma,’ on December 20, 2024, during a ceremony held at the Malé Table Tennis Hall. The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Ahmed Shiyam.
The launch represents a significant step in promoting sports tourism in the Maldives while underscoring the nation’s dedication to sustainable fishing practices. Scheduled to take place between April and May 2025, the Burunu Boma tournament aims to attract international fishing enthusiasts as well as participants from the Maldives tourism industry. During the ceremony, the Burunu Boma microsite and the winner’s digital shield were unveiled.
Minister Ahmed Shiyam highlighted the notable contributions of the sports fishing community, particularly within the Maldives. He described the Burunu Boma tournament as the largest of its kind in the country and announced Crossroads Marina as its upcoming venue, marking a first for the location. The Minister expressed confidence in the event’s potential to boost tourism and draw a larger number of sports fishing enthusiasts to the Maldives.
MMPRC CEO and Managing Director Ibrahim Shiuree outlined plans to diversify Maldivian tourism through this initiative. He emphasised that Burunu Boma is intended to become a flagship international sports fishing festival, with several events leading up to it. Shiuree expressed the goal of positioning the Maldives prominently on the international tourism calendar as a prime destination for sports fishing enthusiasts.
Visit Maldives Club President Ahmed Saaif emphasised the tournament’s long-term vision, stating that it is designed to be an annual event, establishing itself as a key fixture in the Maldives tourism industry.
The Burunu Boma tournament places strong emphasis on the ‘catch and release’ method, reflecting a commitment to protecting the Maldives’ marine environment. This focus aligns with the country’s broader tourism strategy, which has prioritised environmental conservation since the industry’s inception.
Through initiatives like Burunu Boma, the Visit Maldives Club seeks to elevate the Maldives’ status as a premier global destination, promoting sustainable practices and showcasing the nation’s potential for sports tourism.
