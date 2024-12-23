Condé Nast Traveller applauds Maldives as a lovers’ paradise

The Visit Maldives Club (VMC) officially launched the Maldives’ largest sports fishing tournament, ‘Burunu Boma,’ on December 20, 2024, during a ceremony held at the Malé Table Tennis Hall. The event was graced by the presence of the Minister of Fisheries and Ocean Resources, Ahmed Shiyam.

The launch represents a significant step in promoting sports tourism in the Maldives while underscoring the nation’s dedication to sustainable fishing practices. Scheduled to take place between April and May 2025, the Burunu Boma tournament aims to attract international fishing enthusiasts as well as participants from the Maldives tourism industry. During the ceremony, the Burunu Boma microsite and the winner’s digital shield were unveiled.

Minister Ahmed Shiyam highlighted the notable contributions of the sports fishing community, particularly within the Maldives. He described the Burunu Boma tournament as the largest of its kind in the country and announced Crossroads Marina as its upcoming venue, marking a first for the location. The Minister expressed confidence in the event’s potential to boost tourism and draw a larger number of sports fishing enthusiasts to the Maldives.

MMPRC CEO and Managing Director Ibrahim Shiuree outlined plans to diversify Maldivian tourism through this initiative. He emphasised that Burunu Boma is intended to become a flagship international sports fishing festival, with several events leading up to it. Shiuree expressed the goal of positioning the Maldives prominently on the international tourism calendar as a prime destination for sports fishing enthusiasts.

Visit Maldives Club President Ahmed Saaif emphasised the tournament’s long-term vision, stating that it is designed to be an annual event, establishing itself as a key fixture in the Maldives tourism industry.

The Burunu Boma tournament places strong emphasis on the ‘catch and release’ method, reflecting a commitment to protecting the Maldives’ marine environment. This focus aligns with the country’s broader tourism strategy, which has prioritised environmental conservation since the industry’s inception.

Through initiatives like Burunu Boma, the Visit Maldives Club seeks to elevate the Maldives’ status as a premier global destination, promoting sustainable practices and showcasing the nation’s potential for sports tourism.