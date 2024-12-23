Celebration
Ring in 2025 with spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
As the countdown to 2025 approaches, JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to celebrate the New Year with a festive feast and a toast to new beginnings. This unforgettable evening promises an array of culinary delights, live music, and exciting giveaways.
On 31st December 2024, guests can indulge in an exquisite buffet at Azur Restaurant, featuring a wide variety of flavours, including a selection of tapas, live grills, and decadent desserts. The festive ambiance will be enhanced by live music, setting the perfect tone to welcome the New Year. In addition to the celebration, JEN Maldives will offer exclusive giveaways, providing guests with the opportunity to win amazing prizes.
“We are delighted to end the year on a high note by expressing our gratitude to our valued guests,” said Manisha Chhetri, F&B Manager at JEN Maldives Malé. “This New Year’s Eve, we aim to create an evening filled with joy, delicious food, and exciting surprises as we welcome 2025 together.”
Guests attending the New Year’s Eve gala dinner will have the chance to win one of the following prizes:
- A 3-day, 2-night stay in a deluxe room at Shangri-La Singapore, including daily breakfast for 2 adults
- An exclusive Pool Brunch experience for 2 people at JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La
- A 1-hour Balinese massage for 1 person at Aristo Spa
The winners will be selected and announced on the same night, following the countdown celebration at Azur Restaurant. JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La invites guests to join this unforgettable evening, with gala dinner tickets available for purchase directly at the hotel.
Bandos Maldives kicks off festive season with joy and tradition
Bandos Maldives recently announced the commencement of the Festive Season with a grand evening featuring the traditional Jolly Mix and the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas Tree. This event marks the beginning of a magical holiday celebration on the island.
Guests can enjoy the spirit of the season through a variety of festive activities planned daily. The lineup includes engaging activities for both children and adults, meaningful coral planting experiences, a traditional Maldivian feast, and thrilling land and sea games. These events are designed to create unforgettable memories for all visitors.
The tropical paradise of Bandos Maldives offers a warm and joyous holiday experience, filled with wonder and the true essence of the season.
Conveniently located just 7 kilometres from Malé International Airport, Bandos Maldives is a pristine coral island spanning 18.66 hectares in the heart of North Malé Atoll. For half a century, it has embodied its ethos as ‘the island of hospitality,’ making it a premier travel destination in the Maldives.
Set amidst the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort features 220 accommodations, along with three vibrant bars and four restaurants. Guests can relax at the Orchid Spa or stay active at the state-of-the-art Clubhouse sports complex, which includes beach volleyball, tennis, steam baths, a sauna, and a modern fitness suite. For diving enthusiasts, Dive Bandos, one of the Maldives’ longest-established dive centres, offers safe and thrilling underwater adventures.
Celebrate prosperity and joy: Angsana Velavaru’s Lunar New Year extravaganza
As the Lunar New Year approaches, Angsana Velavaru invites guests to celebrate the Year of the Snake with a curated two-day experience blending tradition, adventure, and festive spirit. On January 28-29, the resort will host a series of unique activities and exclusive culinary offerings to honour the season’s spirit while immersing visitors in its vibrant atmosphere.
On the eve of the Lunar New Year, attendees can participate in a hands-on Dumpling Workshop at Kaani Restaurant. This activity is followed by the ‘Flavours of Asia and Chinese Feast Buffet’, featuring a variety of regional delicacies thoughtfully prepared for the occasion. The evening culminates with the Chunwan New Year’s Eve Gala, an event filled with captivating entertainment that ushers in the new year with unforgettable flair.
For those seeking excitement, the resort provides a range of diving and snorkelling activities suitable for both experts and beginners. Visitors can explore the vibrant house reef through the Citizen Science Snorkelling experience, an initiative that allows participants to contribute to ocean conservation, making their holiday both memorable and meaningful. As night falls, the resort hosts a Caribbean-themed DJ party, where the lively rhythms of the islands set the tone for an energetic evening. A variety of cocktail stations with eclectic drink options further enhances the celebratory atmosphere.
Families are also well catered for, with activities such as friendly Beach Volleyball matches, invigorating Water Aerobics sessions, and a heartwarming Love Bird Feeding experience, ensuring fun-filled moments for guests of all ages.
The first day of the New Year features a Kite Flying Festival—a joyous celebration of the winds, skies, and the endless possibilities of the year ahead. Guests can also embark on a Dolphin Cruise, where serene Maldivian waters meet playful pods of dolphins. For those interested in mixology, the Mojito Mixology Bar at Kuredhi Pool Bar offers an interactive and refreshing take on the classic cocktail. The festivities conclude with a Lunar New Year Banquet at Funa, providing a grand setting for visitors to enjoy a delectable array of dishes, symbolizing prosperity and joy for the year to come.
Angsana Velavaru presents an idyllic setting for an unforgettable Lunar New Year celebration—a serene island retreat where adventure, culture, and tradition converge to create exceptional memories.
From Atlantis to new beginnings: Mercure Maldives Kooddoo’s spectacular festive program
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo has announced an enchanting Christmas season program themed ‘Atlantis and the Underwater World.’ Running from December 22, 2024, to January 7, 2025, the resort will transform into the mythical city of Atlantis, offering guests a magical underwater adventure.
The island resort will feature a variety of festive delights, including bountiful breakfast, lunch, and dinner buffets designed to bring holiday cheer to visitors’ Maldivian getaway. Guests will experience stunning underwater-themed decor and a mesmerising ambiance that perfectly complements the island’s natural beauty.
The resort’s culinary team has curated a series of special dining experiences throughout the season, highlighting both local Maldivian flavours and international delicacies.
The festivities begin on December 22nd with a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony at the Pool Bar Deck, accompanied by a special dinner buffet and live holiday music. On December 25th, an opulent Christmas Eve Gala Dinner will be held at the Alita Deck, featuring live Christmas carols, a visit from Santa Claus, and an opportunity to dance the night away to live music while indulging in a sumptuous feast.
The New Year will be welcomed with an electrifying glow-in-the-dark party featuring a live DJ, delectable appetisers, and signature cocktails. On New Year’s Day, celebrations continue with a Bubbly Brunch at Alita, a vibrant pool party at the Main Pool with live DJ music, and a Mediterranean dinner buffet in the Alita restaurant. Guests can enjoy a variety of dishes, from savoury mezze platters to succulent grilled seafood, crafted with the freshest ingredients.
As the new year begins, the resort has planned a range of recreational activities, including Aqua fitness sessions, sunset gatherings, and Pilates classes. Relaxation seekers can participate in sound healing and meditation sessions or take advantage of significant discounts on rejuvenating treatments at the Suvadiva Spa.
Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort aims to create magical moments and cherished memories for all its guests. This festive season offers a unique blend of the enchantment of Atlantis and the natural beauty of the Maldives, where every day is a celebration of joy, wonder, and togetherness.
