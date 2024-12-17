Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.

The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.

During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”

The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.

The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.

This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.