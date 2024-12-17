Celebration
Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives welcomes Santa on scooters for festive island Christmas
The festive spirit came alive at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives, where all four resorts—Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives, and Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon—lit up with joyous Christmas celebrations. Guests were immersed in the magic of the season, with each resort adding its own unique flair to the timeless tradition of tree lighting ceremonies against the breathtaking backdrop of the Indian Ocean.
A highlight of the celebrations was Santa Claus’s unconventional arrival—not by sleigh, but on a scooter! Led by a cheerful parade of team members riding decorated scooters, Santa’s island-style entrance was met with applause and laughter. The vibrant procession, complete with festive ribbons, twinkling lights, and plenty of holiday cheer, brought smiles to guests of all ages as Santa waved his way into the celebrations.
At each resort, the ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree brought families, couples, and friends together in a moment of enchantment. The joyful sounds of carollers filled the evening air, adding a harmonious touch to the festivities. Guests were treated to a selection of seasonal goodies, including freshly baked cookies and other festive delights. Children revelled in Santa’s arrival, receiving special treats while families captured precious memories against the twinkling backdrop of the decorated trees.
With more celebrations planned over Christmas and the New Year, guests can look forward to a holiday filled with memorable moments at Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts Maldives.
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
A Soaring Festive: celebrate the season in style at Ifuru Island Maldives
This festive season, Ifuru Island Maldives invites guests to a tropical paradise celebration under the theme ‘A Soaring Festive.’ Taking place from December 21, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the event promises a vibrant, entertainment-filled program designed to create joy, excitement, and lasting memories.
Catering to diverse preferences, A Soaring Festive offers an array of experiences, from dynamic nightlife and unique performances to relaxed island vibes, ensuring there is something for everyone.
Renowned DJ Rawlo will headline the nightly entertainment, captivating audiences with high-energy performances and dynamic beats. Breaking away from conventional DJ stereotypes, Rawlo’s electrifying sets promise to keep guests dancing under the stars until late into the night.
Adding to the festive lineup, the talented duo Synthetic Seduction—comprising Evgeniya and Olcay—will deliver versatile performances, including soulful saxophone melodies, lively DJ sets, and engaging duo band shows. Whether guests are enjoying cocktails by the pool or dancing on the sand, this duo creates the perfect ambiance for both relaxation and high-energy fun.
For those seeking visual artistry, Jonas and Aygul will dazzle with awe-inspiring fire shows, mesmerising LED displays, skillful juggling acts, and elegant belly dancing. Their multi-faceted performances promise to light up the island with unforgettable entertainment.
Complementing the headline acts, ‘A Soaring Festive’ features a variety of activities designed to enhance the holiday experience. Guests can participate in beach games, competitions, and themed culinary events that celebrate the flavors of the season, ensuring a celebration filled with joy and excitement.
Rejuvenate and relax: Thanksgiving wellness experience at Dusit Thani Maldives
Dusit Thani Maldives, celebrated for its unmatched luxury and Thai-inspired hospitality, extends an invitation to guests to begin the holiday season with an exclusive Thanksgiving Special Offer. Nestled in the tranquil beauty of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, the resort presents a wellness experience designed to inspire gratitude and relaxation.
The offering includes a 120-minute full-body treatment tailored to individual needs. Guests can choose between a nourishing body scrub to rejuvenate the skin or a soothing facial to restore a natural glow, complemented by a relaxing body massage. Priced at USD 210, the package is subject to a 10% service charge and 16% government tax. As an added gesture, guests receive a complimentary bottle of body oil, valued at USD 50, as a token of appreciation.
Located amidst turquoise lagoons and lush greenery, Dusit Thani Maldives provides a serene retreat and world-class wellness experiences through its renowned Devarana Wellness. The resort invites visitors to celebrate Thanksgiving with moments of self-care and relaxation, creating unforgettable memories in an atmosphere of holiday gratitude and indulgence.
