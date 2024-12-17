SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Gold certification for sustainability excellence

Six Senses Laamu has achieved dual recognition for its innovative marine conservation efforts. The resort was included in Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2024 ‘Bright Ideas in Travel’ list and was awarded the ‘Best Culture, Travel & Lifestyle Environmental Initiative’ at the inaugural Country & Town House Future Icons Awards.

The Future Icons Awards, presented by the UK’s esteemed Country & Town House magazine, celebrate visionary innovators who are redefining sustainability and environmental stewardship. Six Senses Laamu’s Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL) was lauded by judges as ‘an incredible conservation project,’ highlighting its success in bringing together diverse stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems.

Simultaneously, the resort’s inclusion in Condé Nast Traveller’s Bright Ideas in Travel list recognised SHELL and the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) as transformative solutions addressing some of the most critical environmental challenges in the travel industry.

SHELL, which opened in March 2023, represents a groundbreaking partnership between luxury hospitality and marine conservation. It serves as the base for the MUI team, a collaboration involving Six Senses Laamu marine biologists and three renowned NGOs: The Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation, and the Olive Ridley Project. Spanning 5,952 square feet, the facility is at the forefront of several pioneering research programs.

The SHELL team’s manta ray research has identified 138 individual manta rays in Laamu waters and developed the world’s first underwater contactless ultrasound scanner for studying manta ray reproduction. Their innovative ‘Eyes on the Reef’ project offers unprecedented 24/7 monitoring of manta ray behaviour at cleaning stations.

In the field of sea turtle conservation, the team has documented 1,383 hatchlings on the resort’s beaches between January and November 2024 alone. They also manage one of the Maldives’ largest turtle identification databases, with over 670 individually identified turtles in the Laamu Atoll. Their advocacy contributed to the designation of Gaadhoo, a vital turtle nesting site, as a Marine Protected Area in December 2021.

The coral reef monitoring program at Six Senses Laamu has also yielded impressive results, with coral cover on the house reef increasing by up to 55 percent. The team has identified 36 different coral genera on the house reef and 47 throughout the Laamu Atoll while conducting pioneering research on coral spawning patterns.

SHELL’s influence extends beyond research to impactful conservation campaigns, such as the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass initiative, which has led to the protection of over 910,000 square meters of seagrass meadows across 37 resorts. The facility also features an interactive gallery with LED display floors, educational viewing booths, and advanced technology designed to engage guests of all ages in marine conservation.

By blending scientific research, conservation, and luxury tourism, Six Senses Laamu continues to redefine sustainable travel in the Maldives. These prestigious accolades highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while providing enriching experiences for its guests.