Featured
SAii Lagoon Maldives achieves Gold certification for sustainability excellence
SAii Lagoon Maldives, part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, has been awarded Gold certification under the Events Industry Council (EIC) Sustainable Event Standards (SES). This esteemed recognition underscores the resort’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and social responsibility, which are integrated into every aspect of its operations.
The EIC SES framework assesses a venue’s sustainability performance across key areas, including climate action, water conservation, waste management, diversity, and social impact. SAii Lagoon Maldives has excelled in these categories, reflecting its comprehensive approach to fostering an environmentally responsible and socially inclusive environment for both guests and the local community.
A key component of the resort’s sustainability strategy is its emphasis on water conservation and waste reduction. The property features a state-of-the-art water treatment system that processes wastewater for irrigation purposes, significantly reducing freshwater consumption. This initiative is complemented by an extensive waste management program focused on minimising plastic waste and promoting the use of biodegradable and recyclable materials. By eliminating single-use plastics and reducing carbon emissions, the resort demonstrates a strong commitment to minimising its environmental impact.
Beyond environmental initiatives, SAii Lagoon Maldives is also dedicated to supporting the local community. The resort actively collaborates with local artisans, students, and businesses, promoting sustainable tourism and engaging guests in preserving the island’s natural beauty. Facilities such as the Marine Discovery Centre and the Maldives Discovery Centre play vital roles in marine and cultural conservation. These centres offer guests opportunities to participate in hands-on educational and conservation activities, including coral planting and interactive heritage tours.
SAii Lagoon Maldives continues to redefine sustainable luxury, proving that exceptional hospitality can coexist with a deep commitment to sustainability. This Gold certification marks a significant milestone in the resort’s mission to serve as a model of responsible tourism in the Maldives.
Celebration
Sheraton Maldives launches holiday festivities with Christmas Tree lighting
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa officially inaugurated its festive season on December 7, 2024, with the much-anticipated Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. This year, the resort embraced a dazzling festive theme of white, gold, and silver, enhanced by stunning decorations that transformed the property into a magical tropical winter wonderland.
The Christmas Tree lighting ceremony served as a symbol of joy, unity, and the holiday spirit. Guests gathered to witness the illumination of the sparkling tree, marking the beginning of a month filled with special celebrations, festive experiences, and the signature warm hospitality of the island.
During the event, Greg Allan, General Manager of Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, delivered a heartfelt speech, stating, “The holidays are about creating cherished memories and celebrating connections. We are delighted to welcome our guests to this magical celebration, where the spirit of the season comes alive against the backdrop of the stunning Maldivian setting.”
The festive atmosphere was further enriched by Christmas carols, carefully curated dining experiences, and a variety of seasonal treats. These offerings provided the ideal setting for families to create traditions, couples to enjoy romantic escapes, and guests to craft unforgettable holiday memories.
The celebrations continued with a series of exciting events, including the grand arrival of Santa Claus, a spectacular Christmas Gala Dinner on the beach, and a delightful Christmas Day Lunch. The festivities extended beyond Christmas, culminating in vibrant events leading up to a grand New Year’s Eve celebration.
This festive season at Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa promises endless cheer, unforgettable moments, and magical experiences. Combining timeless elegance with festive charm in a tropical paradise, the resort offers an unforgettable holiday where every moment sparkles with joy.
Excursions
Fuvahmulah triumphs at 2024 DRT show as Best Shark Diving spot
Fuvahmulah has been crowned the ‘Best Shark Diving Destination’ at the 2024 Diving Resort & Travel (DRT) Show held in Hong Kong. This prestigious recognition solidifies the Maldivian island’s reputation as a global hotspot for thrilling and sustainable shark diving experiences.
Renowned for its exceptional underwater ecosystem, Fuvahmulah offers divers a unique opportunity to encounter a wide variety of shark species. Among the highlights are its tiger sharks, rare and awe-inspiring predators that attract adventurers from around the world. The island’s pristine waters and vibrant marine life have consistently drawn accolades from the diving community, and this latest achievement underscores its unparalleled appeal.
This award is not only a celebration of Fuvahmulah’s natural beauty but also a testament to the dedication of its local community. Dive centres, guest houses, and tourism professionals have worked tirelessly to showcase the island’s marine wonders while prioritising sustainability and conservation efforts. Their collective passion and hard work have been instrumental in positioning Fuvahmulah as a must-visit destination for divers worldwide.
The recognition at the DRT Show not only celebrates Fuvahmulah’s achievements but also reinforces the importance of preserving its unique underwater ecosystem. As visitors continue to flock to this diving paradise, the island remains steadfast in its commitment to sustainable tourism and marine conservation, ensuring that its breathtaking marine life can be enjoyed for generations to come.
Featured
Six Senses Laamu honoured for groundbreaking marine conservation initiatives
Six Senses Laamu has achieved dual recognition for its innovative marine conservation efforts. The resort was included in Condé Nast Traveller’s prestigious 2024 ‘Bright Ideas in Travel’ list and was awarded the ‘Best Culture, Travel & Lifestyle Environmental Initiative’ at the inaugural Country & Town House Future Icons Awards.
The Future Icons Awards, presented by the UK’s esteemed Country & Town House magazine, celebrate visionary innovators who are redefining sustainability and environmental stewardship. Six Senses Laamu’s Sea Hub of Environmental Learning in Laamu (SHELL) was lauded by judges as ‘an incredible conservation project,’ highlighting its success in bringing together diverse stakeholders to protect marine ecosystems.
Simultaneously, the resort’s inclusion in Condé Nast Traveller’s Bright Ideas in Travel list recognised SHELL and the Maldives Underwater Initiative (MUI) as transformative solutions addressing some of the most critical environmental challenges in the travel industry.
SHELL, which opened in March 2023, represents a groundbreaking partnership between luxury hospitality and marine conservation. It serves as the base for the MUI team, a collaboration involving Six Senses Laamu marine biologists and three renowned NGOs: The Manta Trust, Blue Marine Foundation, and the Olive Ridley Project. Spanning 5,952 square feet, the facility is at the forefront of several pioneering research programs.
The SHELL team’s manta ray research has identified 138 individual manta rays in Laamu waters and developed the world’s first underwater contactless ultrasound scanner for studying manta ray reproduction. Their innovative ‘Eyes on the Reef’ project offers unprecedented 24/7 monitoring of manta ray behaviour at cleaning stations.
In the field of sea turtle conservation, the team has documented 1,383 hatchlings on the resort’s beaches between January and November 2024 alone. They also manage one of the Maldives’ largest turtle identification databases, with over 670 individually identified turtles in the Laamu Atoll. Their advocacy contributed to the designation of Gaadhoo, a vital turtle nesting site, as a Marine Protected Area in December 2021.
The coral reef monitoring program at Six Senses Laamu has also yielded impressive results, with coral cover on the house reef increasing by up to 55 percent. The team has identified 36 different coral genera on the house reef and 47 throughout the Laamu Atoll while conducting pioneering research on coral spawning patterns.
SHELL’s influence extends beyond research to impactful conservation campaigns, such as the #ProtectMaldivesSeagrass initiative, which has led to the protection of over 910,000 square meters of seagrass meadows across 37 resorts. The facility also features an interactive gallery with LED display floors, educational viewing booths, and advanced technology designed to engage guests of all ages in marine conservation.
By blending scientific research, conservation, and luxury tourism, Six Senses Laamu continues to redefine sustainable travel in the Maldives. These prestigious accolades highlight the resort’s unwavering commitment to protecting marine ecosystems while providing enriching experiences for its guests.
Trending
-
News7 days ago
Experience paradise with complimentary transfers at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives
-
Food1 week ago
Third ‘Two Hearts’ menu unveiled at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa
-
Featured1 week ago
AIDA brings over 2,000 tourists to Maldives in major economic boost
-
Featured1 week ago
New deep-sea fish species discovered in Maldives: Chromis Abadhah
-
Drink7 days ago
Toast to inclusion, innovation, new beginnings at SAii Lagoon Maldives
-
Business1 week ago
Barcelo Nasandhura Malé to open in Q1 2025
-
News1 week ago
Unwrap enchantment of Maldives this festive season with unbeatable stay at Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives
-
News7 days ago
Bandos Maldives marks 52nd anniversary