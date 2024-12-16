Journey of renewal, family bonding: Celebrate Easter 2025 at The Nautilus Maldives

Easter at The Nautilus Maldives is a heartfelt celebration of family, sustainability, and the wonders of nature. From 15th to 22nd April 2025, this award-winning ultra-luxury private island invites guests to create cherished moments through meaningful, eco-conscious experiences. Highlights include coral planting workshops, tree-planting ceremonies, eco-snorkelling safaris, and guided nature walks, each designed to immerse guests in the vibrant marine life and the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives. These thoughtfully curated activities go beyond recreation, offering moments to reflect, reconnect, and honour the spirit of renewal that Easter embodies.

Sustainability Workshops with ecoBirdy

This Easter, The Nautilus invites families to join an inspiring creative journey with ecoBirdy at Young Wonderers. Founded in Belgium, ecoBirdy is renowned for transforming discarded plastic into sustainable, ergonomic designs, blending functionality with artistic innovation—a philosophy that beautifully aligns with The Nautilus’ vision of renewal.

Under the theme “Journey to a New Life”, these workshops guide kids through a hands-on exploration of recycling, from collecting plastic treasures to crafting bespoke creations like The Nautilus Pendant. Through these immersive activities, guests of all ages will discover the transformative power of upcycling, turning waste into meaningful, beautiful keepsakes.

Young Wonderers offers more than workshops, with whimsical island adventures designed to spark imagination. Children can craft coconut bags, engage in playful “Saving the Planet” competitions, or sculpt magical sand souvenirs—each activity connecting them to the natural beauty of the Maldives.

Celebrating Easter Through Art and Cuisine

Easter dining at The Nautilus takes on an artistic flair this Easter with exquisite culinary experiences. On Good Friday, guests can enjoy a Sunset Beach Pop-Up featuring “The Art of Bohemia,” a beachside gallery of Maldivian artworks accompanied by live music. Holy Saturday will delight families with a memorable beachside Easter dinner at Thyme Beach, and Easter Sunday culminates in a lavish family brunch serenaded by the soothing melodies of a local handpan musician. Each dining experience seamlessly blends artistry, flavour, and unforgettable moments.

Family Adventures on the Reef and Beyond

For marine enthusiasts, Aquanautica offers an array of immersive experiences designed to inspire and educate. Guests can participate in coral planting sessions led by the resident marine biologist, snorkel along the vibrant house reef with expert guidance, or attend engaging coral talks. Families can join “Hello Turtle” excursions to observe these majestic creatures in their natural habitat or set sail on enchanting dolphin cruises. Each adventure deepens guests’ understanding of the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, while fostering a profound connection to the delicate marine ecosystem.

Spa Indulgence for All Ages

Solasta Spa invites guests to embrace the spirit of renewal with Easter-inspired therapies. Choose from treatments like the Spring Rebalance Therapy or the Spring Blossom Body Scrub, each designed to revitalise and rejuvenate. Families can enjoy bespoke pampering sessions, pairing massages and facials for parents paired with mini massages for children. These moments of relaxation culminate in a luxurious aromatic bath, creating cherished memories of tranquillity and togetherness.

To plan your Easter journey to a world of your own making, visit The Nautilus Maldives’ website here, email hello@thenautilusmaldives.com or talk to the resort team at +960 7309818.