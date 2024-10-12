Featured
Dusit Thani Maldives recognised for excellence in Conde Nast Traveller’s 2024 edition
Dusit Thani Maldives has been featured in the prestigious November 2024 edition of Conde Nast Traveller, as part of the highly acclaimed Reader’s Choice Awards.
Recognised for its exceptional luxury, unmatched hospitality, and commitment to sustainable practices, Dusit Thani Maldives continues to set the standard for world-class holiday experiences in the Maldives.
The Reader’s Choice Awards are among the most respected accolades in the travel industry, where readers of Conde Nast Traveller vote for the finest in global travel. This recognition highlights Dusit Thani Maldives as a destination that not only offers breathtaking beauty and indulgence but also provides meaningful and enriching experiences for travellers.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, expressed his gratitude, stating that being featured in Conde Nast Traveller’s Reader’s Choice Awards is a true honour and a testament to the hard work and dedication of the team. He emphasised their commitment to creating unforgettable memories for guests and noted that this recognition from travellers worldwide is incredibly rewarding.
Located in the heart of the UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives is a tranquil retreat that seamlessly combines Thai-inspired luxury with Maldivian culture. The resort offers guests exclusive experiences, including encounters with vibrant marine life, world-class wellness at Devarana Wellness, fine dining, luxurious villas, and a variety of activities set amidst the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings Diwali to life with vibrant celebrations and star-studded acts
Holiday plans are set to light up with a spectacular Diwali celebration at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, taking place from October 30 to November 1. This year’s festivities promise to dazzle, featuring electrifying performances by DJ Kingazoo, dance sensations Mukulgain and Sona Dey, along with a special appearance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil and his celebrated dance group. The celebration offers a vibrant blend of colours, heartwarming traditions, and endless fun, ensuring a memorable Diwali experience.
Families are encouraged to join in the festive excitement, with activities such as creating mesmerising rangoli, intricate mandala art, and crafting garlands at the Maakanaa Kidz Club. These hands-on experiences offer a creative outlet while introducing participants to the beautiful traditions of the festival of lights.
The festivities extend beyond artistic endeavours, with a thrilling Diwali treasure hunt, perfect for all ages, as participants search for hidden gems around the resort. Guests can also showcase their artistic skills in the Rangoli Competition at Sunrise Beach, transforming the sandy shores into colourful and creative masterpieces, using the beach as their canvas in celebration of Diwali.
As the sun sets on November 1, the Halliwaili Eve Party at the Lagoon Bar will kick off, offering an evening filled with lively entertainment and dance. Guests can expect heart-pounding beats and an exhilarating atmosphere, inviting everyone to dance the night away and embrace the joyous spirit of Diwali.
The celebration doesn’t stop there. The electrifying Diwali night will feature DJ Kingazoo, whose dynamic performance will keep guests energised throughout the evening. Dance performances by the talented Mukulgain and Sona Dey will add to the allure, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment filled with rhythm and grace.
The highlight of the evening will be a breathtaking performance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil, known for his work on the track #Nazariyakimaar from Netflix’s hit series Heeramandi. Fresh off his win for Best Choreographer of the Year at the Sanman Maharashtracha Awards, Ashish and his team will bring their captivating performance to the Maldives for a once-in-a-lifetime show.
Whether crafting, hunting, dancing, or simply soaking in the festive island vibes, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives offers something for everyone this Diwali season. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.
Celebration
Gourmet delights and magical moments: One&Only Reethi Rah’s festive holiday lineup
The iconic One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives invites guests to experience a Magical Season of Wonder on the renowned island of Reethi Rah. The resort has curated a variety of exciting Christmas and New Year’s events, including the arrival of Santa Claus, a lavish Christmas Day Brunch, and an exquisite New Year’s gala night, all designed to complement family traditions.
This year’s celebrations are themed around the beautiful festive illuminations that reflect in the calm lagoon waters of the island. For those seeking to celebrate the holidays in a warm, tropical location, the resort offers a sensory feast, featuring gourmet culinary pop-ups, immersive spa rituals, and magical sunset performances.
The Festive Season begins on 20 December with a pool-side Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, transforming the Rah Bar into a magical setting for the season. As the Christmas tree is illuminated, guests are invited to enjoy cocktails, canapés, and traditional carols, setting the stage for a radiant lineup of events running until 14 January 2025. On Christmas Eve, guests can indulge in a sumptuous feast at the lavish Gala Buffet Dinner at Reethi Restaurant.
For younger guests, Santa Claus will make a festive surprise visit on Christmas Day, greeting families with a magical meet-and-greet on the beach. On 26 December, Santa’s Arts and Crafts Workshop at the Art Studio will entertain children, while teens can enjoy football matches on 27 December and 4 January.
As 2024 comes to a close, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to participate in their spectacular New Year’s Eve events. Held on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the evening begins with a New Year’s Cocktail Party, followed by a grand Gala Dinner featuring award-winning entertainment by international bands, an epicurean feast paired with the finest Champagnes and world-class wines, and a stunning fireworks display to welcome 2024.
For guests following the Orthodox calendar, the resort offers special celebrations, including an Orthodox Christmas Eve Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner at Sunrise Beach, a joyous Brunch the following day, and an Orthodox New Year’s Dinner on 14 January to conclude the magical season.
A highlight of the season is a series of culinary pop-ups by Italo-Argentinian Chef Mauro Colagreco, chef patron of the three-star Michelin restaurant Mirazur in Menton, Côte D’Azur. From 21 to 28 December, Chef Colagreco will present culinary creations inspired by the festive season and crafted with ingredients sourced from Reethi Rah’s tropical gardens. His dishes are prepared according to the phases of the moon, following the principles of biodynamic agriculture, which allows him to make the most of the resort’s vegetable gardens and locally sourced fish, shellfish, and meat. While showcasing technical finesse, Chef Colagreco’s dishes remain approachable, emphasising harmonious flavours.
Chef Mauro Colagreco explains: “Promoting meaningful gastronomy in the heart of our land is the challenge we try to take up every day. You will therefore be able to savour the essence of the produce we grow in our two hectares of permaculture vegetable gardens, but also the fruits of wild picking, fishing, and local breeding. We also aim for zero waste, which allows us to return to the land what we have borrowed from it.”
Featured
Chef Kazuki Arai brings his expertise to Nova Maldives
This November, Nova Maldives invites lovers of Japanese cuisine to embark on an exquisite culinary journey at Mizu, the island resort’s intimate overwater teppanyaki restaurant. Set against the stunning backdrop of the South Ari Atoll’s glistening lagoons, guests are treated to a refined dining experience curated by renowned Japanese chef Kazuki Arai.
From November 18th to 22nd, Mizu will host an exclusive dining activation in collaboration with celebrated chef Kazuki Arai, where guests can enjoy artfully crafted set menus paired with premium sake. Additionally, there will be a unique opportunity for participants to join bespoke cooking classes led by Chef Arai in the serene ambience of Nova. This event promises a sophisticated dining experience, ideal for couples seeking to reconnect and create unforgettable memories, surrounded by panoramic views of turquoise waters.
Chef Kazuki Arai brings a wealth of experience in Japanese culinary arts, having recently launched a new venture focused on using seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from Gunma Prefecture. His innovative approach celebrates Gunma’s rich agricultural heritage, including the creation of award-winning bento boxes that highlight the connection between local producers and consumers. His commitment to sustainability and passion for Japanese gastronomic traditions make this event a true celebration of food, community, and culture.
At Mizu, guests can anticipate a dining experience where every dish tells a story, showcasing the freshest local ingredients paired with harmonious sake selections. As the sun sets over the horizon, Mizu transforms into a magical setting for dinner, with the sound of rolling waves and the soft glow of twinkling stars enhancing the atmosphere.
The Mizu dining experience will feature a specially curated set menu designed to tantalise taste buds and immerse guests in the essence of Japan’s seafood-rich culinary tradition. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to participate in a hands-on cooking class, where they can experience the artistry involved in preparing Japanese cuisine and bring home world-class recipes and skills to replicate.
With highly limited seating, this exclusive event ensures each guest receives the utmost attention and care, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a personalised and leisurely dining experience filled with special memories.
This November at Nova promises to be rich with culinary adventures. Just three days before the Mizu activation, the island resort will also host an exquisite dinner in collaboration with the prestigious Maison Taittinger. Guests will be treated to a lavish five-course meal, paired with the finest vintages from Taittinger Champagne, starting with a welcome glass of Taittinger Brut Réserve. The evening will be filled with gourmet delights, including shellfish risotto and locally caught fish, all while basking in the golden glow of a Maldivian sunset.
