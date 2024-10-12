Celebration
Gourmet delights and magical moments: One&Only Reethi Rah’s festive holiday lineup
The iconic One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives invites guests to experience a Magical Season of Wonder on the renowned island of Reethi Rah. The resort has curated a variety of exciting Christmas and New Year’s events, including the arrival of Santa Claus, a lavish Christmas Day Brunch, and an exquisite New Year’s gala night, all designed to complement family traditions.
This year’s celebrations are themed around the beautiful festive illuminations that reflect in the calm lagoon waters of the island. For those seeking to celebrate the holidays in a warm, tropical location, the resort offers a sensory feast, featuring gourmet culinary pop-ups, immersive spa rituals, and magical sunset performances.
The Festive Season begins on 20 December with a pool-side Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, transforming the Rah Bar into a magical setting for the season. As the Christmas tree is illuminated, guests are invited to enjoy cocktails, canapés, and traditional carols, setting the stage for a radiant lineup of events running until 14 January 2025. On Christmas Eve, guests can indulge in a sumptuous feast at the lavish Gala Buffet Dinner at Reethi Restaurant.
For younger guests, Santa Claus will make a festive surprise visit on Christmas Day, greeting families with a magical meet-and-greet on the beach. On 26 December, Santa’s Arts and Crafts Workshop at the Art Studio will entertain children, while teens can enjoy football matches on 27 December and 4 January.
As 2024 comes to a close, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to participate in their spectacular New Year’s Eve events. Held on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the evening begins with a New Year’s Cocktail Party, followed by a grand Gala Dinner featuring award-winning entertainment by international bands, an epicurean feast paired with the finest Champagnes and world-class wines, and a stunning fireworks display to welcome 2024.
For guests following the Orthodox calendar, the resort offers special celebrations, including an Orthodox Christmas Eve Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner at Sunrise Beach, a joyous Brunch the following day, and an Orthodox New Year’s Dinner on 14 January to conclude the magical season.
A highlight of the season is a series of culinary pop-ups by Italo-Argentinian Chef Mauro Colagreco, chef patron of the three-star Michelin restaurant Mirazur in Menton, Côte D’Azur. From 21 to 28 December, Chef Colagreco will present culinary creations inspired by the festive season and crafted with ingredients sourced from Reethi Rah’s tropical gardens. His dishes are prepared according to the phases of the moon, following the principles of biodynamic agriculture, which allows him to make the most of the resort’s vegetable gardens and locally sourced fish, shellfish, and meat. While showcasing technical finesse, Chef Colagreco’s dishes remain approachable, emphasising harmonious flavours.
Chef Mauro Colagreco explains: “Promoting meaningful gastronomy in the heart of our land is the challenge we try to take up every day. You will therefore be able to savour the essence of the produce we grow in our two hectares of permaculture vegetable gardens, but also the fruits of wild picking, fishing, and local breeding. We also aim for zero waste, which allows us to return to the land what we have borrowed from it.”
Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings Diwali to life with vibrant celebrations and star-studded acts
Holiday plans are set to light up with a spectacular Diwali celebration at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, taking place from October 30 to November 1. This year’s festivities promise to dazzle, featuring electrifying performances by DJ Kingazoo, dance sensations Mukulgain and Sona Dey, along with a special appearance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil and his celebrated dance group. The celebration offers a vibrant blend of colours, heartwarming traditions, and endless fun, ensuring a memorable Diwali experience.
Families are encouraged to join in the festive excitement, with activities such as creating mesmerising rangoli, intricate mandala art, and crafting garlands at the Maakanaa Kidz Club. These hands-on experiences offer a creative outlet while introducing participants to the beautiful traditions of the festival of lights.
The festivities extend beyond artistic endeavours, with a thrilling Diwali treasure hunt, perfect for all ages, as participants search for hidden gems around the resort. Guests can also showcase their artistic skills in the Rangoli Competition at Sunrise Beach, transforming the sandy shores into colourful and creative masterpieces, using the beach as their canvas in celebration of Diwali.
As the sun sets on November 1, the Halliwaili Eve Party at the Lagoon Bar will kick off, offering an evening filled with lively entertainment and dance. Guests can expect heart-pounding beats and an exhilarating atmosphere, inviting everyone to dance the night away and embrace the joyous spirit of Diwali.
The celebration doesn’t stop there. The electrifying Diwali night will feature DJ Kingazoo, whose dynamic performance will keep guests energised throughout the evening. Dance performances by the talented Mukulgain and Sona Dey will add to the allure, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment filled with rhythm and grace.
The highlight of the evening will be a breathtaking performance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil, known for his work on the track #Nazariyakimaar from Netflix’s hit series Heeramandi. Fresh off his win for Best Choreographer of the Year at the Sanman Maharashtracha Awards, Ashish and his team will bring their captivating performance to the Maldives for a once-in-a-lifetime show.
Whether crafting, hunting, dancing, or simply soaking in the festive island vibes, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives offers something for everyone this Diwali season. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.
Indulge in luxury and joy: holiday celebrations at THE OZEN COLLECTION
This holiday season, guests can explore a realm of unparalleled luxury and vibrant festivities with THE OZEN COLLECTION, where every moment is infused with magic. Nestled in the breathtaking Maldives, visitors can celebrate enchanting Christmas traditions at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO and indulge in opulent New Year’s festivities at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI. They can prepare for a journey brimming with joy, splendour, and cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
At OZEN LIFE MAADHOO, guests can step into a Christmas Yuletide—a captivating haven where the spirit of the season comes to life. Upon arrival, they will be entranced by the breathtaking decorations that elegantly embody the warmth and joy of the holidays. The air is filled with festive cheer, as joyful activities await, from delightful crafts that spark creativity to heartwarming entertainment that brings families together. Guests can savour an exquisite feast featuring seasonal delicacies, meticulously prepared to delight their palates. This is the ideal setting to gather loved ones, fostering connections and creating memories that will be treasured for years to come.
As the clock strikes midnight, visitors can ring in the New Year in style at the spectacular Ice and Fire Fête at OZEN LIFE MAADHOO. This breathtaking celebration promises an evening overflowing with excitement and enchantment. Guests will experience captivating performances that leave them spellbound and indulge in gourmet dining that tantalises the senses. The vibrant festivities unfold against the stunning backdrop of the idyllic Maldivian landscape, creating a magical atmosphere where they can toast to new beginnings and embrace the promise of the year ahead.
The holiday experience is further elevated at OZEN RESERVE BOLIFUSHI, where elegance meets extravagance in a Carnival of Elegance. Throughout the holiday season, visitors can discover a series of thoughtfully curated events that celebrate Christmas and New Year with unmatched flair. This unique theme seamlessly blends sophisticated charm with the spirited joy of a grand carnival. The highlight of this celebration is the enchanting New Year’s Eve gala, where guests will be treated to exquisite dining, mesmerising live performances, and an ambiance that evokes the splendour of iconic theatres and carnivals around the world—an evening that promises to be as unforgettable as it is exquisite.
Festivities will commence with a traditional tree lighting ceremony on December 20th, 2024, marking the beginning of a joyful season that continues through Orthodox Christmas and New Year’s. With a variety of events and activities tailored for children, adults, and families alike, every guest can embark on an unforgettable journey filled with laughter and joy.
Baros offers a festive season filled with enchantment and island splendour
This festive season, Baros invites guests to step into a world of wonder, where the timeless elegance of the tropical island blends seamlessly with a celebration of sustainability and curated cultural, gastronomic, and wellness experiences. Whether returning to this cherished destination or visiting for the first time, Baros offers an enchanting escape designed to captivate the senses and nurture the soul.
Baros remains committed to preserving the natural beauty of its island paradise while celebrating the rich culture of the Maldives. This festive season, visitors are encouraged to explore the vibrant traditions of the island nation through a series of immersive experiences. Guests can learn authentic Maldivian cooking from a skilled local islander or delve into the island’s folklore with a celebrated Maldivian historian. Additionally, they can partake in ‘Turtle Spell,’ an eco-conscious adventure guided by the resident marine biologist, showcasing Baros’ dedication to both culture and ecology.
For those seeking unique and personalised experiences, Baros offers a selection of bespoke activities tailored to every interest. Visitors can discover the stunning underwater world through the ‘Marine Photography Secrets’ experience, where expert instructors provide guidance on capturing the island’s vibrant marine life. Guests may also join a seasoned fishing team to explore traditional Maldivian methods or experience the thrill of big game fishing. Other activities include secluded dinners, serene spa therapies, catamaran sailing, kayaking, or snorkelling amidst some of the most spectacular reefs the Maldives has to offer.
Gourmands can embark on a culinary journey that makes this festive season at Baros unforgettable. The island transforms into a vibrant scene filled with international delights at a festive gourmet market. Guests can wander from kiosk to kiosk, sampling a diverse array of sweet treats and innovative global creations. Each bite tells a story, turning the afternoon into a sensory celebration that honours the art of gastronomy. Convivial wine dinners, sunset aperitivos on the Piano deck, authentic barbecues, and bespoke private destination dinners add to the festive magic at Baros.
Guests can take a moment to rejuvenate their body and mind with exclusive wellness offerings. They can experience the transformative power of Trataka, an ancient meditation practice guided by Baros’s resident yogi, designed to sharpen concentration and ease mental stress. The Serenity Revitalising Ritual, a holistic escape that blends the detoxifying properties of green tea with expert massage techniques, leaves guests feeling refreshed and renewed for the year ahead.
As the year draws to a close, Baros promises a festive season filled with timeless elegance and effortless enchantment. Whether marvelling at the acrobatic displays of dolphins during a sunset dolphin-watching cruise or savouring gourmet creations crafted by award-winning chefs at gala dinners, every moment at Baros is designed to inspire joy and create lasting memories.
