New Tapasake restaurant at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah introduces the newest gem to its collection of eight distinctive culinary experiences with the debut of Tapasake in the Maldives. The new concept offers Japanese cuisine with Mediterranean influences – a fresh take on culinary excellence. With breathtaking views of the crystal-clear Indian Ocean and the venue’s unique style, the new experiential gastronomic destination delivers a truly unforgettable experience to its One&Only clientele.
Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy from Denniston International, Tapasake is a 3665m2 venue suspended over the Indian Ocean’s sapphire surface. Expressive interiors draw the eye in every direction: up to the furthest reaches of the soaring see-through wine cellar; down beneath glass-bottomed floor panels in the sunken lounge to glimpse reef sharks darting across the shallows; left to take in wall-high artworks, intricate panelling and ephemera from the natural world. Playfully composed, Tapasake’s atmospheric surroundings encourage unbridled exploration. Light meets dark. Soft tones meet striking textures. Monochrome elements reflect Japanese design sensibility, while Mediterranean accents are captured in bright splashes of red, orange and yellow. Sweeps of wood, granite and stone ground the space in the essence of the Earth. Water is central to the flow of the design, glimmering in the reflection pool above the sway of the rolling tides. The wind blows a soft sea breeze, energising each new breath, while the fire lights up cigars sourced from the world’s best tobacco regions. This is a setting to savour with every sense.
Golden Hour was made for gathering on the Grand Terrace to toast another remarkable day amid the lush landscape. Here, the inventive cocktail menu mirrors the bold pigments that cloak the coastline at sunset with fragrant violet liqueur, passionfruit and pineapple setting a tropical mood.
A signature One&Only dining experience, Tapasake takes its name from the Spanish “tapas” and Japanese “sake,” with distinctive Mediterranean influences. Guests are invited to indulge in a concept that celebrates the art of sharing, featuring dishes that combine flavours from Japan and the Mediterranean for a truly unique culinary journey.
The sushi area, and teppanyaki grill stations beckon for intimate meals, grand gatherings and everything in between. Tender Wagyu beef meets the heat of the grill in a spectacle of sizzle before your eyes, while uni (sea urchin), otoro (bluefin tuna belly) and tai (sea bream) provide a flavour of the delicacies sourced from a tapestry of celebrated Japanese culinary provinces. Elsewhere, Mediterranean-inspired seafood fresh from local waters sits beside gyoza, Tokyo-style ramen, and traditional tapas, inviting you to mix and match flavours on your own epicurean adventure.
In the evening, Tapasake transforms into a vibrant hub, enhanced by DJs and live music to elevate the energy after dark. Enjoy multi-national cigars and signature whiskey cocktails in Sombra Lounge, or sip limited-edition sake inspired by the location, produced in collaboration with Yumegokoro Sake Brewery in Kitakata City, Fukushima Prefecture, this clean, light and fragrant Naraman Junmai Daiginjo has a Champagne-like profile shaped for celebrations.
Satisfy your wildest whims with bespoke events or delve deeper into your passions with a mixology class, tea ceremony or sake-tasting session. Celebrate milestones in style in private dining rooms that accommodate up to 12 guests, allowing for ultimate seclusion while basking in the natural beauty that surrounds you. Three spectacular spaces infused with distinctive character bring something extra special to your stay. Yuugen, meaning the mysterious sense of the beauty of the universe, provides a private portal to the mesmerising marine life beneath the ocean’s symphony of blues, with a glass floor to draw your gaze while you dine. Tenkei, meaning heavenly scene, positions you for awe-inspiring views of the horizon to backdrop your experience with the magic of the Maldivian sunset. Mesa Secreta translates as Secret Table and invites you into a world of wonder, tucked away to transform your evening into one that won’t be forgotten.
“Tapasake is a fantastic addition to One&Only Reethi Rah’s impressive selection of eight specialty dining venues. This beautiful setting, paired with the restaurant’s elevated food-sharing concept, makes Tapasake the Maldives’ premier experiential gastronomic destination, promising to delight the senses of luxury leisure seekers from around the globe,” said Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah, Maldives.
From pizza to pasta: Alila Kothaifaru Maldives unveils Pibati Sul Mare
“Pibati” in Sanskrit translates to “to drink, absorb, or imbibe,” reflecting a profound connection to savouring and enjoying sensory experiences such as food and drink. Guided by this philosophy, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives has unveiled a refined concept for its beachside restaurant under the leadership of Executive Chef Frank Wackerhagen. The newly reimagined dining destination invites guests to explore Italy’s cherished culinary traditions.
Renamed Pibati Sul Mare—Italian for “by the sea”—the restaurant serves lunch, specialising in artisanal pizzas and handcrafted pastas. Its menu features a harmonious blend of Italian classics and island-inspired flavours, such as the Margherita pizza and the exquisite Linguini allo Scoglio di Panna, a mixed seafood dish in a garlic cream sauce. These dishes are crafted with high-quality ingredients, including fresh, homegrown herbs cultivated on the island, creating comfort food that captures the island’s vibrant essence.
Nestled against the backdrop of stunning ocean views, Pibati Sul Mare offers a serene retreat for diners seeking a memorable culinary experience. The setting combines coastal charm with contemporary elegance, featuring airy, open spaces designed to immerse guests in the scenic surroundings. Soft, earthy tones and natural materials contribute to a warm and inviting ambiance, while exceptional service ensures every guest feels cared for and attended to.
Whether enjoying a gathering with family or savouring a moment of tranquility, Pibati Sul Mare provides an unforgettable dining experience. It promises to captivate the palate and create cherished memories that linger long after the visit.
Around the world with Michelin Stars: Anantara Veli unveils 2025 guest chef lineup
Anantara Veli Maldives Resort has announced the return of its Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series for 2025, promising unforgettable culinary journeys with a sustainable twist.
In alignment with the resort’s commitment to sustainability, this year’s Michelin-starred guest chefs are incorporating eco-friendly elements into their menus. These initiatives include the use of local ingredients from the resort’s Chef’s Garden, adapting menus to feature the catch of the day, or creating zero-waste dishes.
Reflecting on the inaugural series, Chef Francis Purification, Culinary Director of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, recalled how Chef Gary Foulkes of Angler Restaurant prepared a remarkable wahoo dish, utilising the fish to its fullest extent, even creating a rich bouillabaisse with its bones. Inspired by that memory, Chef Francis decided to challenge this year’s lineup of chefs to bring their own innovative approaches to the table.
Chef Francis remarked, “The Maldives presents unique challenges in terms of sustainability in the kitchen since most ingredients need to be imported. Fortunately, we have a passionate purchasing team working with suppliers who share our sustainability goals.”
The 2025 series begins on February 27 with culinary power couple Chef Michelle Goh and Chef Pongcharn “Top” Russell of Mia Restaurant in Bangkok, who will introduce modern European cuisine infused with Asian influences.
On March 13, Chef Melvin Chou of Terra Tokyo Italian in Singapore will showcase his signature fusion of Japanese food culture and Italian cuisine. Known for his creative use of seasonal ingredients, Chef Melvin’s omakase menu masterfully merges two distinct culinary traditions.
Chef Oli Marlow of Roganic Hong Kong, renowned for his commitment to zero-waste cooking, will appear on April 17. Inspired by his mentor Simon Rogan, Chef Marlow is on a journey to establish his own culinary legacy.
On May 22, Malaysian-born Chef Victor Liong of Lee Ho Fook in Melbourne, Australia, will bring a Chinese culinary experience, while Chef Arnaud Dunand of Maison Dunand in Bangkok will deliver refined French cuisine on June 5.
Michael Parker, Complex General Manager of Anantara Veli Maldives Resort, expressed excitement for Chef Victor Liong’s visit, noting, “Having lived in China for eight years, I appreciate the diversity and provincial influences in Chinese cuisine. I look forward to seeing how Chef Victor’s creations might evoke nostalgic memories.”
British culinary talent will also be spotlighted, with Chef Ricki Weston of The Dining Room at Whatley Manor cooking on July 24 and Chef Adam Smith of Woven by Adam Smith in Ascot appearing on September 4.
Returning on October 30 for the second consecutive year, Chef Simon Hulstone of the Michelin-starred Elephant in Torquay will once again captivate guests. Last year, Chef Hulstone impressed with his squid risotto and a beautifully cured sea-bass dish. He expressed enthusiasm for the sustainability element this year, noting that he enjoys collaborating with the resort’s kitchen team and interacting with guests.
The series will conclude on December 4 with Chef Jeremy Gillon, known as the “vegetable whisperer,” who will present a menu featuring sustainable innovations during his second appearance at Anantara Veli.
Chef Francis highlighted the series as not only an exceptional dining experience for guests but also an invaluable opportunity for the resort’s culinary team. “Over the last two series, our chefs have had the privilege of working alongside world-renowned talents, gaining exposure to a range of techniques and perspectives,” he said.
The Around The World Michelin Star Guest Chef Series offers an exclusive dining experience for 24 guests at Anantara Veli’s Japanese restaurant, Origami. Each evening features a curated menu paired with fine wines.
Chef Joanna Artieda brings dessert masterpieces to Coco Bodu Hithi
Coco Bodu Hithi, part of the Coco Collection, is celebrating the Year of the Snake with a showcase of bold flavours and exquisite ingredients. Recognised by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2024 as one of the top resorts in the Indian Ocean, Coco Bodu Hithi will host acclaimed pâttissier Chef Joanna Artieda from January 27 to 29, offering guests an indulgent experience with her signature sweet creations.
During this exclusive chef residency, guests will have the rare opportunity to engage with Chef Artieda, a culinary artist celebrated for her remarkable achievements. Her accolades include being the first woman to receive the title of Best Spanish Chef in 2016, earning honours at Madrid Fusion for two consecutive years, and being recognised in 2019 by Pastry Revolution Magazine as the creator of one of the top ten trendsetting desserts globally. More recently, she was awarded the 2022 Navarra Award for Gastronomy and the 2022 Best Pastry Chef Award.
Chef Artieda’s passion for food is evident in her innovative techniques and artistic approach to dessert creation. In late 2019, she published her first book, Sweet 12, the world’s first digital book dedicated to seasonal ingredients, designed to modernise and inspire the traditions of sweet cuisine.
Coco Collection’s Group Culinary Director, Michelin-starred Chef Martin Cahill, will collaborate with Chef Artieda during the event, personally preparing the opening dinner courses. This partnership aims to elevate the island’s fresh flavours, with Chef Artieda curating a tempting array of desserts and irresistible treats.
With limited seating available, Coco Bodu Hithi encourages guests to take advantage of significant savings for advance reservations, underscoring the resort’s commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences.
