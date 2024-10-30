Drink
From champagne dinners to wagyu pop-ups: gourmet journey at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives is set to welcome culinary enthusiasts to a unique journey of exclusive dining experiences this November and December. From refined Champagne and whisky dinners to indulgent Wagyu burger pop-ups at the resort’s lively Beach Club, guests will embark on a flavourful journey tailored to satisfy even the most refined palates.
Guests can immerse themselves in the sophisticated elegance of Drappier Champagne while overlooking the stunning Indian Ocean. Hosted by Michel Drappier, the 7th generation of the founding family, this evening offers insights into the 62-hectare vineyards where the iconic Drappier Champagne vintages are produced. The experience will be complemented by an exquisite pairing dinner and live acoustic music.
On the shores of One&Only Reethi Rah, guests are invited to explore the rich flavours of Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky paired with Australia’s famous Blackmore Wagyu. This evening will feature insights into Glenmorangie’s craft, led by the celebrated master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, and include guidance from wine and spirits expert Kamal Malik on the art of pairing.
This flavourful afternoon will spotlight Wagyu burgers featuring Rhônes, a rare, 100% grass-fed breed from award-winning Blackmore Wagyu. Typically reserved for the world’s most exclusive restaurants, Rhônes beef—limited to just 50 cattle annually—is available in the Maldives only at One&Only Reethi Rah.
At Reethi Restaurant, diners can savour exquisite sakes alongside breathtaking ocean views. With selections ranging from refreshing Naraman to aromatic Eisen, guests will enjoy a spectrum of balanced notes and flavours in the company of Michael Campion, Managing Director of the renowned Four Fox Sake.
The season’s culinary pinnacle will be a series of pop-ups led by chef Mauro Colagreco, bringing the celebrated flavours and techniques of Mirazur, the three-Michelin-star restaurant, to the shores of One&Only Reethi Rah. Taking place from December 21-28, the events will highlight locally sourced ingredients in line with Chef Mauro’s Circular Gastronomy philosophy, which harmonises haute cuisine with a profound respect for nature and local communities.
Marriott Bonvoy Maldives Resorts offer guests unique taste of mixology with Aidy Smith
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are offering guests the opportunity to master the art of cocktails through exclusive classes led by renowned drinks expert and UK-based TV personality, Aidy Smith. Known internationally as the presenter of The Three Drinkers series on Amazon Prime, Smith brings his expertise to the Maldives, guiding participants through three unique masterclasses. From October 30 to November 7, guests can join hands-on sessions with Smith and enjoy custom-crafted cocktails, all set against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.
An award-winning mixologist, broadcaster, and columnist, Smith has developed a devoted following for his creative approach to cocktails and spirits. With The Three Drinkers streaming in over 100 countries, he has become a widely recognised face in the industry, celebrated for his engaging and approachable style. This cocktail masterclass series provides an ideal platform for Smith’s vibrant storytelling and unique expertise.
Reflecting on the event, Smith shared, “I’ve always viewed cocktails as a form of art, and what better place to share this than in one of the world’s most picturesque locations? It’s an honour to create a bespoke cocktail menu for the guests of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Watching mixology unfold is one thing; creating your own cocktail in such iconic settings is something else entirely.”
On October 30, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will host a “Cocktail Masterclass & Sunset Soirée” as part of its Au Soleil program. Held at Tabemasu, the event begins with a welcome drink, the “Strawberry Scarlet,” made with strawberries and basil from The Greenhouse, one of the largest hydroponic farms in the Maldives. Smith will lead guests in crafting three signature cocktails inspired by the Maldivian setting and the Au Soleil spirit. The two-hour experience includes the “Verdant Mist,” a cucumber-dill martini; the “Spicy Mango Margarita,” a bold twist on a classic favourite; and “The Paddington Bear,” a Rémy Martin creation popularised in The Three Drinkers. After the class, guests will join a Sunset Soirée at Riviera Beach, enjoying more of Smith’s creations paired with Au Soleil canapés and live DJ music. Those unable to attend can still enjoy Smith’s cocktail creations with a special menu available until January 2025.
On November 4, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa will host a “Mixology Masterclass with Aidy Smith” at Anchorage Beach, complemented by a DJ performance as the sun sets. The experience opens with a “Pineapple Express” welcome drink, garnished with local pandan, setting the tone for a two-hour mixology journey. Guests will learn to create three unique cocktails, including “Hydration is Key,” a margarita-style drink with fresh chili and cucumber from the resort’s Chef’s Garden; the “Ruby Passion,” a raspberry twist on the Passion Fruit Martini; and “The Paddington Bear.” A selection of bar bites and canapés will be served throughout the session.
On November 7, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host an exclusive one-hour “Mixology Masterclass with Aidy Smith” at The Whale Bar, its iconic overwater venue inspired by the whale shark, featuring panoramic sunset views. The experience begins with the St. Regis Champagne Sabering Ritual, where guests are welcomed with a glass of champagne. Smith will then guide participants through the creation of three cocktails, including the “Spicy Mango Jalapeño Margarita,” a tropical twist with a hint of heat, and the “Ruby Passion” with raspberry and passion fruit. The class concludes with Smith’s signature “The Paddington Bear,” a homage to cognac and marmalade.
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recently celebrated Global Champagne Day with a groundbreaking event: Krug Champagne’s first-ever underwater tasting.
The occasion featured Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who shared fascinating insights and stories from the historic Champagne House at Anantara Kihavah’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant. Guests had the unique chance to connect with the legacy and craftsmanship of Krug.
During the exclusive dinner, attendees enjoyed a specially curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s exceptional Champagnes, including the renowned Krug Grande Cuvée. The experience was enhanced by the stunning views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space, surrounded by lively marine life.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug is renowned for its commitment to producing the finest Champagne, ensuring quality and consistency despite the challenges of varying climates. Krug Grande Cuvée, the House’s signature masterpiece, showcases the diversity of Champagne terroirs, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
At Milaidhoo Maldives, mixology has been taken to the next level with the introduction of the Chef’s Garden, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients elevate every cocktail. The private island resort’s mixologists now have direct access to an array of herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables, allowing them to hand-select the freshest ingredients for garnishing and creating cocktails. This direct farm-to-glass approach ensures that every drink is bursting with vibrant flavours, enhancing the guest experience with unparalleled freshness.
To mark the unveiling of the Chef’s Garden, Milaidhoo introduces the Garden Elixir, a signature cocktail created by the resort’s talented mixologists. This drink features Botanist Gin, celebrated for its complex herbal and spice notes, and is enhanced with freshly harvested herbs from the garden. The Garden Elixir captures the essence of the Maldives, offering a refreshing, aromatic experience that is as unique as the island itself.
The Chef’s Garden is not only a source of fresh ingredients but also an interactive space for guests. Visitors are encouraged to explore the garden, learn about the local vegetation, and discover the culinary and mixological benefits of these plants. The tranquil setting provides the perfect backdrop for cooking and cocktail-making classes led by resident chefs and mixologists, or even private dining experiences under the stars, adding another enchanting dimension to the resort’s diverse dining options.
Executive Chef Ken Gundu, the visionary behind the Chef’s Garden, emphasises the importance of growing local produce in the Maldives. “In an island setting like ours, cultivating our own vegetables is essential to ensuring freshness and offering guests a sustainable, healthier dining and drinking experience. The Chef’s Garden allows us to deliver the highest quality ingredients, straight from the garden to the plate and glass. Our kitchen and bar are proud to showcase this level of freshness,” says Gundu.
Milaidhoo’s commitment to sustainability is furthered by the Chef’s Garden, which reduces the need for imported ingredients, cutting the resort’s carbon footprint and supporting eco-friendly practices. By growing much of its own produce, Milaidhoo not only helps to meet daily food requirements but also ensures guests enjoy the most natural and wholesome ingredients.
While Milaidhoo is famed for its stunning marine life in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, the island’s commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the Chef’s Garden showcases its inner beauty. This project highlights Milaidhoo’s dedication to eco-conscious tourism and its harmonious connection with the environment. By integrating local agriculture into its culinary operations, Milaidhoo continues to lead the way in sustainable luxury and culinary innovation.
