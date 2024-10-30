From champagne dinners to wagyu pop-ups: gourmet journey at One&Only Reethi Rah

Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort are offering guests the opportunity to master the art of cocktails through exclusive classes led by renowned drinks expert and UK-based TV personality, Aidy Smith. Known internationally as the presenter of The Three Drinkers series on Amazon Prime, Smith brings his expertise to the Maldives, guiding participants through three unique masterclasses. From October 30 to November 7, guests can join hands-on sessions with Smith and enjoy custom-crafted cocktails, all set against the stunning Maldivian backdrop.

An award-winning mixologist, broadcaster, and columnist, Smith has developed a devoted following for his creative approach to cocktails and spirits. With The Three Drinkers streaming in over 100 countries, he has become a widely recognised face in the industry, celebrated for his engaging and approachable style. This cocktail masterclass series provides an ideal platform for Smith’s vibrant storytelling and unique expertise.

Reflecting on the event, Smith shared, “I’ve always viewed cocktails as a form of art, and what better place to share this than in one of the world’s most picturesque locations? It’s an honour to create a bespoke cocktail menu for the guests of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa, and The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. Watching mixology unfold is one thing; creating your own cocktail in such iconic settings is something else entirely.”

On October 30, Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa will host a “Cocktail Masterclass & Sunset Soirée” as part of its Au Soleil program. Held at Tabemasu, the event begins with a welcome drink, the “Strawberry Scarlet,” made with strawberries and basil from The Greenhouse, one of the largest hydroponic farms in the Maldives. Smith will lead guests in crafting three signature cocktails inspired by the Maldivian setting and the Au Soleil spirit. The two-hour experience includes the “Verdant Mist,” a cucumber-dill martini; the “Spicy Mango Margarita,” a bold twist on a classic favourite; and “The Paddington Bear,” a Rémy Martin creation popularised in The Three Drinkers. After the class, guests will join a Sunset Soirée at Riviera Beach, enjoying more of Smith’s creations paired with Au Soleil canapés and live DJ music. Those unable to attend can still enjoy Smith’s cocktail creations with a special menu available until January 2025.

On November 4, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa will host a “Mixology Masterclass with Aidy Smith” at Anchorage Beach, complemented by a DJ performance as the sun sets. The experience opens with a “Pineapple Express” welcome drink, garnished with local pandan, setting the tone for a two-hour mixology journey. Guests will learn to create three unique cocktails, including “Hydration is Key,” a margarita-style drink with fresh chili and cucumber from the resort’s Chef’s Garden; the “Ruby Passion,” a raspberry twist on the Passion Fruit Martini; and “The Paddington Bear.” A selection of bar bites and canapés will be served throughout the session.

On November 7, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort will host an exclusive one-hour “Mixology Masterclass with Aidy Smith” at The Whale Bar, its iconic overwater venue inspired by the whale shark, featuring panoramic sunset views. The experience begins with the St. Regis Champagne Sabering Ritual, where guests are welcomed with a glass of champagne. Smith will then guide participants through the creation of three cocktails, including the “Spicy Mango Jalapeño Margarita,” a tropical twist with a hint of heat, and the “Ruby Passion” with raspberry and passion fruit. The class concludes with Smith’s signature “The Paddington Bear,” a homage to cognac and marmalade.