Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives transitions to fully all-inclusive resort

Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced that Urmi, a renowned sound healing practitioner, will be leading an exclusive month-long wellness retreat throughout November at the resort’s private Arufen Spa. During this period, guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey through professional sound healing sessions, available either in the tranquil setting of the resort’s spa or in the peaceful privacy of their villas.

The Arufen Spa at Sirru Fen Fushi serves as a sanctuary of serenity, providing a holistic wellness experience. It features eight treatment rooms where skilled therapists offer an extensive range of services, including massages, body scrubs, Ayurvedic therapies, yoga, and aerial yoga. Guests can also unwind in the spa’s large jacuzzi, one of the Maldives’ most expansive, enhancing the relaxation experience.

Sound healing, an ancient therapeutic practice, uses vibrational frequencies to promote relaxation, relieve stress, and restore the body’s natural balance. Practitioners employ instruments like gongs, crystal bowls, and percussion to create immersive soundscapes that guide individuals into deeper states of self-awareness and tranquility.

Urmi specialises in restorative practices that facilitate immersive and impactful sound experiences. Her name, “Urmi,” meaning “wave” in Sanskrit, reflects her philosophy of bringing ancient practices into modern life. She seeks to deepen understanding of vibration through sound, language, music, nature, and meditation, offering individuals insights into their own inner landscape.

Retreat participants at Sirru Fen Fushi can reconnect with nature in the serene setting of one of the largest natural islands in the region. This unique environment provides an ideal backdrop for holistic wellness, allowing guests to rejuvenate and find inner peace in the midst of tropical beauty.

Guests have the option to book private healing sessions with Urmi, customised to their personal needs, either at the spa or in their villas. These sessions are designed to calm the nervous system, clear energetic and emotional blocks, and help individuals return to their natural state of balance. The therapeutic vibrations stimulate alpha and theta brainwave states, support physiological functions, and regulate the parasympathetic nervous system, offering a safe, supportive environment for self-exploration and personal growth.