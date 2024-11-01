News
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives transitions to fully all-inclusive resort
Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives has announced its transition to a fully all-inclusive resort experience, enhancing every aspect of the guest journey with unlimited access to premium dining, drinks, and activities. Starting from 1st November 2024, guests at Barceló Whale Lagoon will enjoy an exclusive, seamless experience designed for comfort, indulgence, and exceptional value.
As part of this transition, the resort has elevated its culinary offerings to bring an exciting new range of dining experiences. Guests can embark on a gastronomic journey at Aqua, our fine dining restaurant inspired by Mediterranean flavours. With dishes crafted by expert chefs, Aqua offers a sophisticated ambiance and a menu featuring fresh seafood, aromatic herbs, and sun-kissed ingredients that showcase the vibrant tastes of the Mediterranean.
For those preferring a more relaxed dining atmosphere, Sea Salt, our all-day dining venue, presents an extensive buffet brimming with international flavours. From hearty breakfasts to delicious dinners, Sea Salt ensures that every guest can find something to satisfy their taste buds at any time of the day.
In addition to exceptional dining, Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives has curated a selection of premium beverages. Guests can choose from a wide variety of fine wines sourced globally, adding a perfect complement to each meal. The beverage program also includes an impressive selection of spirits, premium liquors, and handcrafted cocktails, allowing guests to savour world-class drinks in a tropical paradise.
“At Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives, we believe that all-inclusive should mean an unforgettable, carefree experience where everything is taken care of,” said Santi Rodriguez-Bustelo, the General Manager. “By transforming into a fully all-inclusive resort, we’re able to offer our guests unmatched value and the ultimate convenience so they can focus on enjoying every moment of their stay.”
This all-inclusive experience at Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives goes beyond food and drink, encouraging guests to enjoy every moment of relaxation and connection. From romantic beachside dinners to festive gatherings with family and friends, every meal and every drink are designed to create lasting memories in an idyllic setting.
To make a reservation or for inquiries, please contact whalelagoon.res@barcelo.com and experience the freedom and delight of an all-inclusive paradise at Barceló Whale Lagoon Maldives.
Drink
From champagne dinners to wagyu pop-ups: gourmet journey at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives is set to welcome culinary enthusiasts to a unique journey of exclusive dining experiences this November and December. From refined Champagne and whisky dinners to indulgent Wagyu burger pop-ups at the resort’s lively Beach Club, guests will embark on a flavourful journey tailored to satisfy even the most refined palates.
Guests can immerse themselves in the sophisticated elegance of Drappier Champagne while overlooking the stunning Indian Ocean. Hosted by Michel Drappier, the 7th generation of the founding family, this evening offers insights into the 62-hectare vineyards where the iconic Drappier Champagne vintages are produced. The experience will be complemented by an exquisite pairing dinner and live acoustic music.
On the shores of One&Only Reethi Rah, guests are invited to explore the rich flavours of Glenmorangie Scotch Whisky paired with Australia’s famous Blackmore Wagyu. This evening will feature insights into Glenmorangie’s craft, led by the celebrated master distiller Dr. Bill Lumsden, and include guidance from wine and spirits expert Kamal Malik on the art of pairing.
This flavourful afternoon will spotlight Wagyu burgers featuring Rhônes, a rare, 100% grass-fed breed from award-winning Blackmore Wagyu. Typically reserved for the world’s most exclusive restaurants, Rhônes beef—limited to just 50 cattle annually—is available in the Maldives only at One&Only Reethi Rah.
At Reethi Restaurant, diners can savour exquisite sakes alongside breathtaking ocean views. With selections ranging from refreshing Naraman to aromatic Eisen, guests will enjoy a spectrum of balanced notes and flavours in the company of Michael Campion, Managing Director of the renowned Four Fox Sake.
The season’s culinary pinnacle will be a series of pop-ups led by chef Mauro Colagreco, bringing the celebrated flavours and techniques of Mirazur, the three-Michelin-star restaurant, to the shores of One&Only Reethi Rah. Taking place from December 21-28, the events will highlight locally sourced ingredients in line with Chef Mauro’s Circular Gastronomy philosophy, which harmonises haute cuisine with a profound respect for nature and local communities.
Celebration
Oaga Art Resort: festive island escape of art, music, and culture
Oaga Art Resort invites guests on a captivating journey of discovery, adventure, and celebration, serving as a haven for artistic inspiration. Inspired by the story of castaways who find joy and solace on a secluded island, Oaga transforms into a lively celebration of life and nature. Visitors are encouraged to embrace the island’s beauty and participate in a range of activities, including crafting nature-inspired masks, creating eco-friendly art, and much more.
Guests can unwind to the island’s rhythms with over 25 local and international artists performing during the festive season. The lineup spans soulful jazz, electrifying rock, soothing folk, pulsating DJ sets, and the captivating traditional drums of Bodu Beru, offering something for everyone.
At the Lost Soirées, guests can lose themselves in music as the island’s rhythms pulse through soulful local melodies and electrifying beats from international artists.
- New Year’s Eve: Guests can celebrate under the stars at the Lost in Time New Year’s Eve Party, filled with electrifying music and dazzling performances.
- Marooned Masquerade Party: A mysterious event where creativity and elegance meet.
- Christmas on the Edge: A festive celebration with music, merriment, and holiday cheer.
- Beach Bells and Bubbles: This seasonal party features live music, delicious drinks, and scenic views.
Guests can experience Maldivian culture at the local market, supporting local artisans and immersing themselves in a vibrant shopping atmosphere. The Castaway experience also offers secluded sandbank workshops on dance, music, and more.
At Hoba Spa, visitors find tranquility through the ancient wisdom of Maldivian healing. With calming natural sounds, grounding sand therapy, and traditional rituals, guests can welcome the new year with clarity and intention.
The Suvaasthi Gallery and Art Studio offers a space where creativity comes to life. Guests can witness live art by renowned artists and immerse themselves in a world of colour and inspiration.
- Watercolour Journals of Nazimbe: This exhibition features selected watercolour paintings by the renowned Maldivian artist Ahmed Nazim, presenting his contemplative storytelling.
- Live Art by Mary Haleem: A celebrated botanical artist, Mary offers live demonstrations and free-flow art sessions.
- Mural by Afu: Maldivian artist Afu weaves a tale of the Maldives’ mythical origins through his surreal mural, captivating guests with his global reach.
Young guests can spark their creativity at Fiyoh Club, where activities include designing castaway costumes, decorating gingerbread dhoanis, and creating eco-friendly art.
Food lovers can savour the island’s bounty, transformed into culinary masterpieces, from handcrafted cocktails to exquisite wine pairings, offering an unforgettable experience with every bite and sip.
Guests can explore sustainable living through activities like underwater Christmas tree coral planting and ghost net bracelet-making, contributing to the preservation of this pristine paradise.
Featured
Journey to wellness: exclusive sound healing retreat with Urmi at Sirru Fen Fushi
Sirru Fen Fushi – Private Lagoon Resort has announced that Urmi, a renowned sound healing practitioner, will be leading an exclusive month-long wellness retreat throughout November at the resort’s private Arufen Spa. During this period, guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey through professional sound healing sessions, available either in the tranquil setting of the resort’s spa or in the peaceful privacy of their villas.
The Arufen Spa at Sirru Fen Fushi serves as a sanctuary of serenity, providing a holistic wellness experience. It features eight treatment rooms where skilled therapists offer an extensive range of services, including massages, body scrubs, Ayurvedic therapies, yoga, and aerial yoga. Guests can also unwind in the spa’s large jacuzzi, one of the Maldives’ most expansive, enhancing the relaxation experience.
Sound healing, an ancient therapeutic practice, uses vibrational frequencies to promote relaxation, relieve stress, and restore the body’s natural balance. Practitioners employ instruments like gongs, crystal bowls, and percussion to create immersive soundscapes that guide individuals into deeper states of self-awareness and tranquility.
Urmi specialises in restorative practices that facilitate immersive and impactful sound experiences. Her name, “Urmi,” meaning “wave” in Sanskrit, reflects her philosophy of bringing ancient practices into modern life. She seeks to deepen understanding of vibration through sound, language, music, nature, and meditation, offering individuals insights into their own inner landscape.
Retreat participants at Sirru Fen Fushi can reconnect with nature in the serene setting of one of the largest natural islands in the region. This unique environment provides an ideal backdrop for holistic wellness, allowing guests to rejuvenate and find inner peace in the midst of tropical beauty.
Guests have the option to book private healing sessions with Urmi, customised to their personal needs, either at the spa or in their villas. These sessions are designed to calm the nervous system, clear energetic and emotional blocks, and help individuals return to their natural state of balance. The therapeutic vibrations stimulate alpha and theta brainwave states, support physiological functions, and regulate the parasympathetic nervous system, offering a safe, supportive environment for self-exploration and personal growth.
