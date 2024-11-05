Featured
One&Only Reethi Rah welcomes top tennis talents Iga Swiatek and Ugo Humbert for exclusive clinics
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives is offering tennis enthusiasts of all levels and ages a unique chance to meet and play with two of the world’s top players this November. In collaboration with the global tennis management company LUX Tennis, the resort will host Iga Swiatek, currently ranked No. 2, and Ugo Humbert, currently ranked No. 14, starting from November 21. The event will feature world-class showcases of their skills through clinics, private lessons, and exhibition matches at the exclusive private island resort.
Iga Swiatek, known for her aggressive, all-court play style, powerful serve, and exceptional speed, held the No. 1 ranking globally until recently. Originally from Poland and a favourite on the WTA Tour, she has won an impressive 22 singles titles, including the 2023 WTA Finals and ten WTA 1000 titles.
Ugo Humbert, celebrated for his strong serve and attacking approach, reached his career-high singles ranking of No. 13 in March 2021. Representing France, Humbert has shown his prowess across various ATP tours and ITF circuits, with a remarkable record of six ATP Tour titles from six finals.
The exciting visits of Iga and Ugo add to the tennis program at One&Only Reethi Rah, supported by resident LUX Tennis professionals. Guests can enjoy private lessons and friendly matches on the resort’s superb facilities, which include two floodlit tennis courts and a padel court, all set amidst the stunning Maldivian landscape.
Featured
Discover unmatched luxury and adventure at Kandolhu Maldives
Kandolhu Maldives is the quintessential honeymoon destination, where intimacy and relaxed luxury harmonise on a tranquil, small island. Featuring only 30 exquisitely designed villas, this enchanting retreat offers couples the ideal setting for privacy and rejuvenation, framed by pristine white sandy beaches and breathtaking turquoise waters that surround one of the Maldives’ most vibrant house reefs.
Dining at Kandolhu is a remarkable experience that enriches every guest’s stay. Visitors can choose from five à la carte restaurants, a bar, and unique beach dining options. They can imagine enjoying a private five-course dinner beneath the stars, with their toes in the soft sand and the gentle sound of waves as their soundtrack. Whether guests opt for an oceanfront meal, a moonlit dinner on the jetty, or the comfort of their villa’s veranda, each culinary creation is expertly tailored to individual preferences. The culinary team is dedicated to ensuring every dish is not only delicious but also meaningful, accommodating dietary needs and special requests. This sets the stage for romantic evenings filled with lasting memories.
For adventure seekers, the house reef at Kandolhu presents some of the finest snorkelling in the Maldives. Home to a diverse array of marine life, including colourful fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, and even eagle rays, this vibrant ecosystem guarantees that each snorkelling excursion is both unique and thrilling. Enthusiasts may even encounter hawksbill turtles gliding gracefully through the water, adding a touch of magic to their underwater adventures. Large schools of fish, such as snappers, fusiliers, and moorish idols, contribute to the stunning marine landscape, and the reef’s accessibility allows guests to explore its wonders at their own pace, with expert guides on hand to enhance the experience.
Relaxation reaches new heights at Kandolhu’s Varu Spa, where exclusive treatments are designed to foster connection and tranquility. Signature experiences like “A Moment in Love” and “Forever in Love” offer indulgent therapies, including aromatherapy, soothing coconut oil massages, and special rituals such as a thread bracelet exchange in a candlelit setting. The serene ambiance of Varu Spa, set against lush surroundings, creates an idyllic environment for couples to reconnect and recharge.
Kandolhu Maldives also provides a variety of experiences for guests to enjoy. Whether indulging in à la carte dining at one of the five restaurants, taking a sunset stroll along the beach, or experiencing a couple’s spa treatment, there’s always something to ignite the senses. For those with a passion for underwater exploration, Kandolhu offers scuba diving and various excursions. Guests can also embark on a private sunset cruise, allowing them to witness the sun dip below the horizon in perfect seclusion with their loved ones.
More than just a stunning island, Kandolhu Maldives is an unforgettable experience crafted to linger in the memories of its visitors. With its breathtaking natural beauty, intimate atmosphere, and laid-back luxury, it provides the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure, making it a dream destination for honeymooners.
Featured
Sun Siyam Resorts launches 24-hour all-inclusive packages
Sun Siyam Resorts is elevating the all-inclusive experience in the Maldives with the introduction of its 24-hour, resort-wide all-inclusive benefits, available across all properties beginning November 1st. Known for its commitment to attainable luxury and product innovation, the Maldivian-owned company is expanding all-inclusive offerings beyond just meals. Guests now have round-the-clock access to dining, drinks, activities, and entertainment, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in island life without restrictions.
This 24-hour all-inclusive plan builds on the success and high demand of Siyam World’s premium all-inclusive model, now extended across all Sun Siyam resorts. Guests can enjoy gourmet dining at various restaurants, premium drinks, and a wide selection of activities, all included in their stay. From snorkelling safaris and dolphin cruises to sunset fishing and spa or watersports credits, each experience is tailored to accommodate every type of traveler, whether they seek relaxation, adventure, or both. With the widest array of accommodation types in the Maldives, guests can customise their stay as they wish. The following 24/7 venues will be available on the islands starting November 1st:
- Siyam World: Kulhivaru Sports Bar offers nonstop drinks and snacks in a lively setting, with national and international sports games broadcasted around the clock.
- Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: The Water’s Edge Bar provides refreshing drinks and light bites, allowing guests to relax with uninterrupted ocean views.
- Sun Siyam Olhuveli: Sunrise Bar features 24/7 service, lagoon views, and activities for all ages, ideal for families.
- Sun Siyam Iru Veli: The Chemistry Bar serves drinks and snacks throughout the day and night, making it a social hub for relaxation and interaction.
- Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Positive Energy Bar ensures a continuous flow of refreshments, offering everything from poolside cocktails to late-night snacks.
With this new 24-hour all-inclusive concept, Sun Siyam Resorts sets a new standard for flexible and worry-free travel, offering exceptional value and endless ways for guests to experience the beauty and culture of the Maldives without hidden costs. Each resort adds its own unique flair to the all-inclusive experience:
- At Iru Veli, the Premium All-Inclusive Signature Plan includes paddleboarding, windsurfing, and credits for jet skiing or spa services, along with three excursions.
- Siyam World’s WOW! Premium All-Inclusive plan is designed for families and adventure-seekers, featuring unlimited access to Siyam Water World, the Maldives’ largest floating water park, multiple excursions, and 24/7 dining across 18 bars and restaurants.
- Iru Fushi’s All-Inclusive package includes a dine-around meal plan at over 15 restaurants and bars, offering luxurious, day-to-night experiences with drinks and snacks on demand.
- Vilu Reef and Olhuveli each feature All-Inclusive dine-around packages with waterfront bars, open at all hours.
With endless options and personalised service, Sun Siyam Resorts presents an unparalleled opportunity to explore the Maldives without compromise.
Celebration
Fushifaru Maldives marks ‘Super 7 Anniversary’ with wellness and sophistication
Fushifaru Maldives recently celebrated a significant milestone—its Super 7 Anniversary—marking seven years of offering refined luxury and unforgettable experiences. This remarkable event brought together guests, staff, and partners in an atmosphere of elegance, sophistication, and celebration.
One of the evening’s highlights was an exclusive showcase of Kristina Kibovskaya’s Black Diamond collection, a display that embodied pure elegance and style. The enchanting voice of Anna Sklyar provided the perfect ambiance, elevating the evening’s showcase to a memorable experience that truly captured the spirit of Fushifaru’s commitment to refined luxury.
The celebration extended over four days, with guests immersed in a journey of wellness and renewal. Led by local expert Train with Kai, the program featured invigorating yoga sessions, dynamic fitness classes, and enlightening wellness workshops. Each activity unfolded against the stunning natural beauty of the island, enhancing the sense of rejuvenation and tranquility. Complementing these experiences were healthy gourmet dining options and indulgent spa treatments, providing guests with a holistic approach to well-being.
As Fushifaru reflects on this milestone anniversary, the resort is filled with gratitude for the support and presence of its cherished guests. Looking ahead, Fushifaru remains dedicated to delivering even more extraordinary moments and unforgettable experiences that embody the spirit of this unique island paradise. The Super 7 Anniversary celebration was just the beginning of many more remarkable milestones to come, and Fushifaru eagerly anticipates welcoming guests to create their own cherished memories in the years ahead.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 kicks off: Celebrating culture, nature, and sustainable tourism in Baa Atoll
-
News1 week ago
Air Arabia launches daily Maldives flights
-
Action1 week ago
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
-
Celebration1 week ago
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
News7 days ago
MIC appoints Ali Shakir as Group General Manager
-
Celebration1 week ago
Festival of lights like no other: Diwali celebrations at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Featured7 days ago
‘Beyond the Equator’: Addu City’s new brand identity to elevate its tourism appeal