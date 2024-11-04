Ifuru Island Maldives takes home Best Beach Resort at Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality Awards

Ifuru Island Maldives has been selected as one of the Top 100 Luxury Hotels and Resorts of the World 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence, exceptional service, and providing an unparalleled luxury experience.

Luxury Lifestyle Awards celebrates the finest in the hospitality industry by recognising companies that exemplify the “Best of the Best.” The selection process involves a thorough evaluation from various industry sources, focusing on reputation, credibility, and brand awareness. Ifuru Island Maldives distinguished itself with its superior quality and excellence, earning a place in this elite group.

Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed the resort’s pride in receiving the award, stating, “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience. We are committed to maintaining our high standards and continuing to elevate the luxury hospitality experience.”

As the resort celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences that create lasting memories. Ifuru Island Maldives looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world and continuing to raise the bar in luxury hospitality.

Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives offers 147 sunset suites and villas, along with 6 diverse dining options, including 2 signature restaurants and 4 bars, providing a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive Dropzone, where guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the islands from above.

In addition, Ifuru Island has announced the launch of Season Two for Skydiving, set to begin in December 2024. This exciting addition further enhances the resort’s adventure offerings, solidifying Ifuru Island as a premier destination for both relaxation and thrilling experiences.