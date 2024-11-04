Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives takes home Best Beach Resort at Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives was recently recognised as the Best Beach Resort – Maldives at the 2024 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, hosted at the Hotel Management University and Culinary Institute, Campus Principe di Napoli. This prestigious event celebrated excellence in the luxury hospitality sector, gathering industry leaders, innovators, and creators committed to advancing hospitality experiences.
Winners from over 15 countries were honoured, highlighting diverse accomplishments within the industry. The evening served as a celebration of excellence and a testament to the collaborative spirit and dedication that propel the luxury hospitality sector forward.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed gratitude for the award, emphasising that it reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire team, who strive daily to deliver exceptional guest experiences. He noted that the award inspires the resort to continue raising standards of luxury and service in the Maldives.
Utkarsh Faujdar, Honorary Ambassador and Luxury Panel Member of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, congratulated Ifuru Maldives on the achievement, praising the resort’s unwavering commitment to excellence. He added that these awards set a benchmark for excellence within the industry.
In addition to this accolade, Ifuru Island Maldives has been recognised among the Top 100 Luxury Hotels & Resorts of the World for 2024, underscoring its dedication to exceptional service and unmatched guest experiences.
Opened in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives features 147 sunset suites and villas, six dining options, including two signature restaurants and four bars, and offers a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive Dropzone, providing guests with breathtaking aerial views of the islands.
Awards
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award as #3 resort in Indian Ocean
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru has been honoured as the #3 Resort in the Indian Ocean in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveler 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards, the longest-running and most distinguished accolades in the travel industry, symbolising excellence and commitment to providing unforgettable guest experiences.
In 2024, Condé Nast Traveler ran separate surveys in the United States and the United Kingdom for the first time in five years. More than 575,000 readers in the United States and over 126,000 readers in the UK submitted their responses. This esteemed recognition underscores the Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru’s unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and deep connection to the surrounding natural beauty.
“We are thrilled to be recognised among the top resorts in the Indian Ocean,” said Hery Kuswoyo, General Manager of Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru. “This award is a reflection of our team’s dedication to creating a perfect blend of Maldivian charm, luxury, and personalised service for every guest. We thank our loyal guests for their continuous support and for making this achievement possible.”
Located in the stunning North Malé Atoll, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru offers a serene tropical escape set against the backdrop of pristine beaches and vibrant marine life. The resort’s Marine Lab, the first of its kind in the Maldives, is dedicated to marine conservation and provides guests with unique experiences that connect them to the rich underwater world. From world-class culinary bar & restaurants to its signature Banyan Tree Spa & wellbeing treatments, the resort continues to set the standard for luxury tourism in the Maldives.
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru beckons as a luxurious, barefoot tropical haven, conveniently reachable in just a 25-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. Offering 48 pool villas scattered across the island, this all-natural beauty invites guests to discover the ultimate in privacy and relaxation.
Awards
Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu triumph at World Luxury Hotel Awards
Coco Collection, a renowned luxury hospitality brand in the Maldives known for its tailored experiences, has achieved significant success at the 2024 World Luxury Hotel Awards, securing multiple honours for its resorts Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Hotel Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the luxury hospitality industry, celebrating excellence based on recognition from both guests and industry experts. Winners are determined through public voting across over 100 categories, spotlighting the remarkable achievements of luxury hotels worldwide.
Coco Bodu Hithi, a distinguished luxury resort in the Maldives, received several prestigious awards, including Best Luxury Beach Resort in the Maldives, Best Luxury Island Resort in the Indian Ocean, and Best Luxury Villa Resort – Global.
Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty, also earned high praise, winning three categories: Best Luxury Cultural Resort, Best Luxury Eco Resort, and Best Luxury Sustainable Resort, all within the Indian Ocean region.
Ronalaine Fernandez, Assistant Director of Communications at Coco Collection, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It is a true honour to receive multiple accolades this year. At Coco Collection, we are passionate about crafting personalised experiences in the Maldives that resonate with our guests. With Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu, we are proud to be acknowledged for our dedication to sustainability and the unique, personalised touches we deliver every day.”
Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates global recognition as one of the Top 100 Luxury Destinations
Ifuru Island Maldives has been selected as one of the Top 100 Luxury Hotels and Resorts of the World 2024 by Luxury Lifestyle Awards. This prestigious recognition highlights the resort’s commitment to excellence, exceptional service, and providing an unparalleled luxury experience.
Luxury Lifestyle Awards celebrates the finest in the hospitality industry by recognising companies that exemplify the “Best of the Best.” The selection process involves a thorough evaluation from various industry sources, focusing on reputation, credibility, and brand awareness. Ifuru Island Maldives distinguished itself with its superior quality and excellence, earning a place in this elite group.
Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives, expressed the resort’s pride in receiving the award, stating, “This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our team, who consistently strive to provide our guests with an unforgettable experience. We are committed to maintaining our high standards and continuing to elevate the luxury hospitality experience.”
As the resort celebrates this achievement, it remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences that create lasting memories. Ifuru Island Maldives looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world and continuing to raise the bar in luxury hospitality.
Since its opening in September 2023, Ifuru Island Maldives offers 147 sunset suites and villas, along with 6 diverse dining options, including 2 signature restaurants and 4 bars, providing a 24-hour premium All-Inclusive experience. The resort is also home to the Maldives’ first permanent Skydive Dropzone, where guests can enjoy breathtaking views of the islands from above.
In addition, Ifuru Island has announced the launch of Season Two for Skydiving, set to begin in December 2024. This exciting addition further enhances the resort’s adventure offerings, solidifying Ifuru Island as a premier destination for both relaxation and thrilling experiences.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 kicks off: Celebrating culture, nature, and sustainable tourism in Baa Atoll
-
News1 week ago
Air Arabia launches daily Maldives flights
-
Drink1 week ago
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
-
Celebration1 week ago
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
-
Action7 days ago
Kandima Maldives opens first oceanfront go-kart track
-
News6 days ago
MIC appoints Ali Shakir as Group General Manager
-
Celebration1 week ago
Festival of lights like no other: Diwali celebrations at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Pink paradise: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives brings back its iconic festive celebration