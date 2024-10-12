Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives brings Diwali to life with vibrant celebrations and star-studded acts

Holiday plans are set to light up with a spectacular Diwali celebration at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, taking place from October 30 to November 1. This year’s festivities promise to dazzle, featuring electrifying performances by DJ Kingazoo, dance sensations Mukulgain and Sona Dey, along with a special appearance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil and his celebrated dance group. The celebration offers a vibrant blend of colours, heartwarming traditions, and endless fun, ensuring a memorable Diwali experience.

Families are encouraged to join in the festive excitement, with activities such as creating mesmerising rangoli, intricate mandala art, and crafting garlands at the Maakanaa Kidz Club. These hands-on experiences offer a creative outlet while introducing participants to the beautiful traditions of the festival of lights.

The festivities extend beyond artistic endeavours, with a thrilling Diwali treasure hunt, perfect for all ages, as participants search for hidden gems around the resort. Guests can also showcase their artistic skills in the Rangoli Competition at Sunrise Beach, transforming the sandy shores into colourful and creative masterpieces, using the beach as their canvas in celebration of Diwali.

As the sun sets on November 1, the Halliwaili Eve Party at the Lagoon Bar will kick off, offering an evening filled with lively entertainment and dance. Guests can expect heart-pounding beats and an exhilarating atmosphere, inviting everyone to dance the night away and embrace the joyous spirit of Diwali.

The celebration doesn’t stop there. The electrifying Diwali night will feature DJ Kingazoo, whose dynamic performance will keep guests energised throughout the evening. Dance performances by the talented Mukulgain and Sona Dey will add to the allure, ensuring a night of unforgettable entertainment filled with rhythm and grace.

The highlight of the evening will be a breathtaking performance by renowned choreographer Ashish Patil, known for his work on the track #Nazariyakimaar from Netflix’s hit series Heeramandi. Fresh off his win for Best Choreographer of the Year at the Sanman Maharashtracha Awards, Ashish and his team will bring their captivating performance to the Maldives for a once-in-a-lifetime show.

Whether crafting, hunting, dancing, or simply soaking in the festive island vibes, Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives offers something for everyone this Diwali season. The celebration promises to be an unforgettable experience for all.