Astrology, illusions, and gourmet delights await: inside Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa’s 2024 festive season

The iconic One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives invites guests to experience a Magical Season of Wonder on the renowned island of Reethi Rah. The resort has curated a variety of exciting Christmas and New Year’s events, including the arrival of Santa Claus, a lavish Christmas Day Brunch, and an exquisite New Year’s gala night, all designed to complement family traditions.

This year’s celebrations are themed around the beautiful festive illuminations that reflect in the calm lagoon waters of the island. For those seeking to celebrate the holidays in a warm, tropical location, the resort offers a sensory feast, featuring gourmet culinary pop-ups, immersive spa rituals, and magical sunset performances.

The Festive Season begins on 20 December with a pool-side Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, transforming the Rah Bar into a magical setting for the season. As the Christmas tree is illuminated, guests are invited to enjoy cocktails, canapés, and traditional carols, setting the stage for a radiant lineup of events running until 14 January 2025. On Christmas Eve, guests can indulge in a sumptuous feast at the lavish Gala Buffet Dinner at Reethi Restaurant.

For younger guests, Santa Claus will make a festive surprise visit on Christmas Day, greeting families with a magical meet-and-greet on the beach. On 26 December, Santa’s Arts and Crafts Workshop at the Art Studio will entertain children, while teens can enjoy football matches on 27 December and 4 January.

As 2024 comes to a close, One&Only Reethi Rah invites guests to participate in their spectacular New Year’s Eve events. Held on the shores of Sunrise Beach, the evening begins with a New Year’s Cocktail Party, followed by a grand Gala Dinner featuring award-winning entertainment by international bands, an epicurean feast paired with the finest Champagnes and world-class wines, and a stunning fireworks display to welcome 2024.

For guests following the Orthodox calendar, the resort offers special celebrations, including an Orthodox Christmas Eve Cocktail Party and Gala Dinner at Sunrise Beach, a joyous Brunch the following day, and an Orthodox New Year’s Dinner on 14 January to conclude the magical season.

A highlight of the season is a series of culinary pop-ups by Italo-Argentinian Chef Mauro Colagreco, chef patron of the three-star Michelin restaurant Mirazur in Menton, Côte D’Azur. From 21 to 28 December, Chef Colagreco will present culinary creations inspired by the festive season and crafted with ingredients sourced from Reethi Rah’s tropical gardens. His dishes are prepared according to the phases of the moon, following the principles of biodynamic agriculture, which allows him to make the most of the resort’s vegetable gardens and locally sourced fish, shellfish, and meat. While showcasing technical finesse, Chef Colagreco’s dishes remain approachable, emphasising harmonious flavours.

Chef Mauro Colagreco explains: “Promoting meaningful gastronomy in the heart of our land is the challenge we try to take up every day. You will therefore be able to savour the essence of the produce we grow in our two hectares of permaculture vegetable gardens, but also the fruits of wild picking, fishing, and local breeding. We also aim for zero waste, which allows us to return to the land what we have borrowed from it.”