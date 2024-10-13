Maldives enforces stricter regulations for whale shark conservation and tourism

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa has announced its highly anticipated Festive Programme for 2024, promising an extraordinary holiday experience from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Set against the stunning backdrop of the all-natural pristine island, this year’s programme has been thoughtfully curated to offer guests an unforgettable festive season filled with magical moments.

A highlight of this year’s celebration is the arrival of Michelin-starred Chef Jeno Rácz, who will enhance the dining experience with his exclusive culinary creations. Guests will have the unique opportunity to indulge in gourmet offerings specially crafted to tantalise their taste buds during his stay.

Additionally, certified astrologer Marina Minkova, known as Aquamarina, will be present at the resort. Guests will have the chance to participate in her interactive sessions, where she will forecast the year 2025, or book personalised one-on-one sessions for an in-depth astrological reading.

Adding a touch of enchantment to the festivities, renowned illusionist Tommilusions will captivate guests with his mesmerising performances throughout the season, offering a magical experience set against the resort’s paradisiacal surroundings.

Alongside these featured experiences, this year’s programme offers a wide array of activities for both adults and children. Festive games such as “Pin the Nose on Rudolph,” Olympic games, and drawing competitions are planned. On Christmas Eve, December 24, guests will be treated to an extravagant gala dinner buffet at Matheefaru, while Meeru Bar & Grill will offer a delightful set menu. The evening will be filled with Christmas carols, live acoustic music, and a vibrant DJ performance to conclude the night. The highlight of the evening will be the grand entrance of Santa Claus at Meeru Beach, bringing joy and festive cheer.

On Christmas Day, December 25, a “Late Riser Christmas Brunch” will be offered at Matheefaru, along with exciting children’s activities such as gingerbread house building, water-sports, and drawing competitions.

The celebrations will continue daily from December 26 to 30, featuring puppet shows, karaoke nights, champagne and cooking classes, fishing trips, and candy-making experiences, ensuring ongoing fun. On New Year’s Eve, December 31, Hideaway will host a grand New Year Gala dinner at Matheefaru, followed by traditional Bodu Beru performances, live acoustic music, and a New Year Countdown Party with a DJ, ensuring an exciting start to 2025.

The festivities will extend into the first week of January with daily activities including paddle races, water-sports, culinary delights, live music, and evening DJ performances, allowing the joy of the season to continue into the New Year.

The meticulously crafted Festive Programme at Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa offers something for everyone, making it an ideal destination to celebrate the season with loved ones and create lasting memories.