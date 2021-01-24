Raffles Maldives Meradhoo introduces Whale Shark encounters

This year, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo invites marine-life enthusiasts to marvel at the sight of whale sharks in the healthy reefs of the Gaafu Alifu Atoll.

The new experience will take guests out on a traditional Dhoni across the warm Indian Ocean to meet the magnificent spotted sharks which are up to 12 metres in length.

Guests can embark on this bespoke journey and expect to encounter up to three whale sharks, the largest fish in the world.

The Raffles marine-life biologist will be on-hand to equate guests with the incredible creatures, as well as identify passing sea life – including turtles, dolphins, and manta rays, all rich in the vast expanse of ocean.

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has been welcoming travellers in search of true tranquillity and complete escapism since its opening in 2019, and offers access to some of the most pristine reefs in the Maldives.

A Marine Butler is available to every guest and will happily lead snorkelling tours of the resort’s two remarkable and endlessly fascinating house reefs.

Gaafu Alifu atoll is one of the world’s largest and deepest atolls and the astoundingly clear, blissfully warm waters immediately surrounding the Raffles resort teem with a kaleidoscope of colourful fish.

Set on the southern tip of the Maldives in the remote and pristine Gaafu Alif Atoll, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo offers two unique private experiences: the Beach Island Experience and the Overwater Island Experience.

A palm tree-peppered private island, the Beach Island Experience comprises a collection of beach villas and residences, a sublime spa, beachside restaurants and a world-class dive centre with an on-site marine biologist.

Just moments away by boat, the Overwater Island Experience — a unique experience, offering complete intimacy, unreachable by foot — completes the resort. With its vast overwater villas and residences, sophisticated Nikkei restaurant Yuzu and sunset-facing Yapa pool bar, it provides unparalleled luxury to those who dream of a life spent on the water.

Together, Raffles Maldives Meradhoo boasts an exquisite collection of island villas and ocean villas with private pools, three restaurants, a scenic cocktail bar and an array of facilities and activities to relax, rejuvenate and reinvigorate the body, mind and spirit.

The facilities include an award-winning luxury spa, overwater fitness centre, yoga programmes, water sports, private dining options, 24-hour butler and private chef service, along with snorkelling and diving at its finest. The resort’s PADI-certified dive centre offers adventures through the wonders of some of most breath-taking coral reefs in the world.

The Whale Shark Encounter at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo is available to book now and is USD 500++ per person (rate is subject to 10% service charge and 12% government taxes). The two-hour encounter starts in the evening and includes an extensive array of canapés and beverages.