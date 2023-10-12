News
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo to commence seaplane operations
Raffles Maldives Meradhoo has announced its latest enhancement to the guest arrival experience with the commencement of scheduled seaplane operations starting November 2023.
The scenic arrival, which soars across the Maldivian sky, crossing several atolls, reduces the waiting time at the domestic terminal and elevates the travel experience to the resort, setting a new standard in indulgent and opulent comfort.
Departing from Male, this seamless journey ushers guests to the untouched beauty of Gaafu Alifu Atoll in a mere 90 minutes. Unlike traditional domestic flights and speedboat transfers, the non-stop seaplane experience will be a transformative way to embark on the Raffles adventure in the Maldives. Upon touchdown, the legendary butlers stand ready to extend a warm welcome, ensuring the journey continues with grace and elegance, a testament to the Raffles service.
Amila Handunwala, General Manager of Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, says, “The commencement of the seaplane operations is a celebratory moment for us as it unites the allure and heritage of Raffles with the scenic beauty of the Maldives. This aerial journey will be the ultimate way to kick off an extraordinary and personalized holiday experience at Raffles Maldives. We are confident that our collaboration with TMA, the world’s largest seaplane operator, who also shares our ethos of providing an exceptional sense of hospitality will help in providing a seamless travel experience to all our guests. Together, we aim to create a realm of re-imagined journeys that inspire and enrich the aura of Raffles timeless elegance.”
Shubham Moondhara, TMA’s Head of Corporate Strategy & Business Development, says, “We are thrilled to commence seaplane operations to the exquisite Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, bringing the convenience and comfort of TMA to the pristine shores of Gaafu Alifu Atoll. We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Raffles Maldives as a new client and express our heartfelt gratitude for their trust in us. We eagerly look forward to delivering a truly exceptional journey to our mutual guests and are excited for the opportunity to share the beauty of Gaafu Alifu Atoll with the world.”
Awards
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort garners Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award for Top Indian Ocean Resort
Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli recognised as a top 10 resort in the Indian Ocean.
More than 520,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to offer a comprehensive look at the places they eagerly anticipate revisiting. The Readers’ Choice Awards, with their unparalleled legacy as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades, remain the ultimate symbol and acknowledgment of excellence within the travel sector. The full list of winners can be found here.
“We are deeply honored to receive this award for the fourth consecutive year, reaching the top ten for the first time this year,” said Vincent Pauchon, General Manager of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort. “This recognition by Condé Nast Traveler’s readers affirms our unwavering commitment to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. We are dedicated to creating the perfect sanctuary where every guest can indulge in opulence, exceptional service, and unforgettable moments that elevate their travels to extraordinary heights. This accolade inspires us to continuously strive for excellence and remain the epitome of a world-class luxury accommodation.”
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort seamlessly blends its luxurious facilities with world-class, anticipatory service, offering travelers extraordinary experiences in one of the Maldives’ most exclusive private addresses. Situated on the 22-acre Vommuli Island, where pristine white sand beaches meet lush vegetation, the elegant five-star resort is revered for its appreciation of the Maldives’ untouched, natural ecosystem and marine life, as evidenced by its iconic architecture and design. From a bespoke Family Traditions program that caters to multi-generational families to the Iridium Spa, which is renowned as one of the most memorable spa experiences in the world, the resort is the premier choice for discerning travellers.
Insiders
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas welcomes award-winning Chef Joachim Textor as new Executive Chef
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Joachim Textor as the luxury resort’s new executive chef. With over 40 years of experience in delivering premium culinary services around the world, Chef Joachim is now ready to bring his exciting new variety of innovative dining experiences to the resort’s discerning guests.
A native of Germany, Chef Joachim Textor began his illustrious career as a cook at various world-class hotels in Switzerland. After honing his skills at the Hilton in Basel, the Park Hotel in Vitznau and the Hyatt Hotel in Montreux, he decided to expand his culinary repertoire by exploring the tastes and cuisines of the world. Across 42 years of travelling, his amazing culinary journey has taken him to 93 countries and countless five-star kitchens across the planet.
Chef Joachim’s incredible journey of gastronomic discovery has led him to gain invaluable experience as an executive chef in some of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, including The Peninsula Hotels, InterContinental, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. He has received critically acclaimed awards and was also the Opening Executive Chef of Anantara Dubai Palm where he spearheaded the opening of the resort’s signature restaurants and dining experiences back in 2013.
Regarded as one of the most pioneering chefs in the industry, Chef Joachim has also opened multiple award-winning hotels and dozens of restaurants in both the Middle East and the Far East, while he has also cooked for a number of famous politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and royalty all over the world. His past assignments include the G12 Asian Summit Conference in Busan, where he cooked for such prestigious world leaders as George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Li Peng.
A positive and cheerful personality with an energetic passion for innovation in his creations, Chef Joachim is now set for the next adventure in his culinary journey. Still as hungry to learn and explore as ever, Chef Joachim will bring phenomenal dining experiences for gastronomes at Anantara Kihavah with a number of new innovations already planned. Sharing the knowledge he has accumulated through his travels across six continents, Chef Joachim will also act as a mentor for budding young cooks, introducing his repertoire of world cuisines to the next generation of aspiring gastronomic innovators. In Chef Joachim’s own words, “The best is yet to come. Life is a journey and not a destination; travel it safe and well.”
News
Roohu: Invitation to experience soul of Seaside Finolhu
Nestled within the heart of Baa Atoll, the enchanting tropical paradise of Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll beckons with open arms, unveiling a ground breaking and immersive butler service known as Roohu. A name imbued with meaning, “Roohu” transcends language, translating to “soul” in various cultures, encapsulating the very essence of this extraordinary service. Roohu extends a heartfelt and inviting embrace to guests, ensuring their stay is imbued with warmth and welcome at every turn.
But Roohu is more than just a butler service; it’s a gateway to a realm where experiences reign supreme. Prioritising authenticity, customisation, and local expertise, Roohu is a testament to a profound commitment – an unwavering promise to lead guests on an unforgettable voyage into the very heart and soul of Finolhu.
As the dedicated butler service at Finolhu, Roohu embodies an unshakable commitment to crafting an immersive and unfiltered connection to this exquisite island. It’s a mesmerizing journey where authenticity isn’t just a word; it’s an art form woven into every aspect of the guest experience.
At the heart of Roohu’s ethos lies the power of customization, acknowledging the uniqueness of every guest’s dreams. This exceptional butler service goes above and beyond, skilfully crafting experiences as individual as the guests themselves. Whether orchestrating exclusive private tours, revealing hidden gems, or curating dining escapades that linger in memory, Roohu ensures that each guest’s stay is a bespoke masterpiece, utterly distinct and genuinely unforgettable.
Immerse yourself in the treasure trove of local wisdom that Roohu proudly offers through its team of seasoned experts. These local virtuosos aren’t just bearers of knowledge; they are passionate storytellers steeped in the secrets of the destination. With Roohu as your guide, your journey becomes a captivating odyssey where education and engagement seamlessly intertwine, painting every moment with the colours of discovery and delight.
In the heart of Finolhu, Roohu is not just a service; it’s an invitation to experience the soul of hospitality, to embark on a voyage that will leave indelible imprints on your heart and soul.
Trending
