Insiders
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas welcomes award-winning Chef Joachim Textor as new Executive Chef
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced the appointment of Joachim Textor as the luxury resort’s new executive chef. With over 40 years of experience in delivering premium culinary services around the world, Chef Joachim is now ready to bring his exciting new variety of innovative dining experiences to the resort’s discerning guests.
A native of Germany, Chef Joachim Textor began his illustrious career as a cook at various world-class hotels in Switzerland. After honing his skills at the Hilton in Basel, the Park Hotel in Vitznau and the Hyatt Hotel in Montreux, he decided to expand his culinary repertoire by exploring the tastes and cuisines of the world. Across 42 years of travelling, his amazing culinary journey has taken him to 93 countries and countless five-star kitchens across the planet.
Chef Joachim’s incredible journey of gastronomic discovery has led him to gain invaluable experience as an executive chef in some of the world’s most prestigious hotel chains, including The Peninsula Hotels, InterContinental, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Shangri-La, and Hyatt. He has received critically acclaimed awards and was also the Opening Executive Chef of Anantara Dubai Palm where he spearheaded the opening of the resort’s signature restaurants and dining experiences back in 2013.
Regarded as one of the most pioneering chefs in the industry, Chef Joachim has also opened multiple award-winning hotels and dozens of restaurants in both the Middle East and the Far East, while he has also cooked for a number of famous politicians, Hollywood celebrities, and royalty all over the world. His past assignments include the G12 Asian Summit Conference in Busan, where he cooked for such prestigious world leaders as George W. Bush, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel and Li Peng.
A positive and cheerful personality with an energetic passion for innovation in his creations, Chef Joachim is now set for the next adventure in his culinary journey. Still as hungry to learn and explore as ever, Chef Joachim will bring phenomenal dining experiences for gastronomes at Anantara Kihavah with a number of new innovations already planned. Sharing the knowledge he has accumulated through his travels across six continents, Chef Joachim will also act as a mentor for budding young cooks, introducing his repertoire of world cuisines to the next generation of aspiring gastronomic innovators. In Chef Joachim’s own words, “The best is yet to come. Life is a journey and not a destination; travel it safe and well.”
Insiders
The Nautilus Maldives appoints Pietro Addis as General Manager
The Nautilus Maldives, the ultra-luxury private island resort located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced Pietro Addis as its new General Manager.
Bringing over 20 years of experience in high-end luxury operations, Pietro will focus on continuing to deliver exceptional guest service, whilst building a work environment that encourages engagement and growth.
Pietro previously worked with renowned companies such as COMO Hotels & Resorts and Aman Resorts, gaining extensive knowledge, experience and cultivating expertise in specialised business development.
With a personal passion for cooking, he led the redesign of F&B concepts in his role at Mandarin Oriental Canouan, where he oversaw a team of 200 plus. With COMO, Pietro led the successful renovation and relaunch of the Metropolitan Miami Beach in 2020 and before this he was the operational lead for all aspects of COMO Maalifushi Resort in the Maldives.
Before moving to luxury travel, Pietro worked in investment banking, and he brings this financial background and tracked record for optimising the performance of exclusive properties across the world to his new role at The Nautilus.
“I am thrilled to not only be back in the Maldives, but also to have returned to one of the most exclusive and luxurious properties in the archipelago. I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team here at the Nautilus to continue delivering exceptional experiences at the apex of luxury and to continue enhancing this incredible product,” Pietro Addis said.
“We’re thrilled to have Pietro join and lead the team at The Nautilus. His experience and dynamic leadership approach will be an exciting addition to our island resort as we continue to deliver and grow our unparalleled bespoke offering,” Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, added.
Insiders
Mohamed Shiham promoted to Director of Sales at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the promotion of Mohamed Shiham from Sales Manager to Director of Sales.
In his new role, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team and play a pivotal role in further enhancing the resort’s presence in the competitive market.
Shiham joined Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in June 2022 as Sales Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the hospitality industry. He quickly established himself as a key contributor, expanding the resort’s business in Asia and the GCC markets. His strategic approach and dedication to building strong relationships with local destination management companies have been instrumental in the resort’s growth and success.
Shiham’s journey in the hotel industry began as Assistant Reservations Manager at One and Only Maldives, where he gained valuable insights into guest services and reservations management. He further honed his skills at Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives, and Island Destination Maldives, where he served as Sales & Reservations Manager before joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Post his stints at these reputed properties, Shiham brought expertise and a new energy to the team at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa – an eco-conscious haven brimming with coral reefs and marine life.
Thomas Schult, the General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his enthusiasm about Shiham’s promotion: “We are delighted to announce Mohamed Shiham’s promotion to Director of Sales. Since joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in expanding our market presence and fostering valuable partnerships. His expertise and leadership have significantly contributed to our success, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our sales efforts to new heights.”
In his role as Director of Sales, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team, develop innovative sales strategies, and strengthen relationships with key partners in the Asian market, to further elevate the resort’s reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
Insiders
Hassan Shihab: A journey of dedication and success
In the competitive world of hospitality and tourism, where success is often measured by dedication and hard work, there are individuals who stand out as shining examples of what can be achieved through unwavering commitment. Hassan Shihab, the Resort Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, is undeniably one such individual. His journey from a small island in the Maldives to a prominent position in the country’s hospitality industry is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.
Born and raised in Komandoo Island in Shaviyani Atoll, Hassan Shihab’s foray into the hospitality sector began shortly after completing his schooling. Encouraged by a friend’s recommendation, he joined the industry as a receptionist at Ari Beach in the year 2000. Little did he know that this humble beginning would mark the start of a remarkable career in the field.
Shihab’s early years in the industry were marked by determination and continuous growth. After eight months at Ari Beach, he transitioned to Velidhoo Island Resort, a part of the prestigious John Keells Group, where he started as a receptionist in 2001. Over the course of nearly a decade, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, earning respect and recognition at every step.
His journey at Velidhoo Island Resort was a testament to his commitment and adaptability. Shihab’s rapid promotions, from reservations executive to front office executive, showcased his ability to excel in diverse roles within the industry.
In 2006, Shihab embarked on a new chapter when he completed an inter-company transfer to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives. His tenure at Dhonveli began as the Assistant Front Office Manager and culminated in his current role as Resort Manager. This progression reflects not only his dedication but also the meritocracy present within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
Shihab’s career was not without its challenges. Adapting to different resort systems and working under various management styles required flexibility and a commitment to continuous learning. He recalled one instance when he had to familiarize himself with a billing system due to a sudden management change, showcasing his resilience and determination.
What truly sets Shihab apart is his belief in the importance of training and development. He acknowledges the opportunities he received, including training and cross exposure at Cinnamon’s properties in Sri Lanka, which enriched both his personal growth and career development. The John Keells Group’s dedication to training its staff in leadership, coaching, and mentoring contributed significantly to Shihab’s success.
At present, Shihab is actively participating in the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ LEAP program, which stands for Leadership Enhancement Acceleration Program, and involves his pursuit of an MBA. Upon successful completion of this program, he will be thoroughly prepared to rise to the next level of his career as a General Manager.
Despite his professional achievements, Shihab remains a grounded and approachable individual known for his love of sports, including football, volleyball, badminton, and tennis. His colleagues describe him as fun-loving and friendly, emphasizing his ability to create a positive work environment.
Shihab’s journey through the hospitality industry highlights the potential for Maldivians to thrive in this sector. He firmly believes that with hard work and dedication, local talents can excel and elevate the Maldives’ hospitality industry to new heights. His rise within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts demonstrates that there are ample opportunities for motivated individuals to advance their careers.
In a country where the hospitality industry is a cornerstone of the economy, Shihab recognizes the significance of having Maldivians at the forefront. He addresses the issue of high turnover rates in resorts by emphasizing that offering competitive pay and benefits can help retain experienced local talent.
Looking ahead, Shihab shows no signs of slowing down. He aspires to achieve even greater heights in the hospitality industry, and his future with Cinnamon Dhonveli and the John Keells Group looks exceptionally promising.
Hassan Shihab’s journey is a testament to the potential of dedication, hard work, and a passion for the industry. He serves as an inspiration and role model for young Maldivians pursuing careers in hospitality. His story proves that with perseverance, anyone can rise to the top and contribute to the continued success of the Maldives’ hospitality sector.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort marks second anniversary with luxurious upgrades and sustainable initiatives
-
Awards4 days ago
Baros Maldives recognised among Indian Ocean’s top 20 resorts in Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards
-
Awards3 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives recognised with Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Award among Indian Ocean’s top resorts
-
Awards6 days ago
One&Only Reethi Rah receives top honours in Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Awards4 days ago
The Nautilus Maldives voted top 2 best resort in Indian Ocean by Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards 2023
-
Food6 days ago
Experience the culinary magic of Germany’s Black Forest at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with Chef Viktoria Fuchs!
-
News5 days ago
Atmosphere Core announces grand entry into India, paving the way for unforgettable hospitality experiences
-
Food1 week ago
Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa teams-up with culinary visionary chef Hari Nayak for a year-long gastronomic journey