News
Roohu: Invitation to experience soul of Seaside Finolhu
Nestled within the heart of Baa Atoll, the enchanting tropical paradise of Seaside Finolhu Baa Atoll beckons with open arms, unveiling a ground breaking and immersive butler service known as Roohu. A name imbued with meaning, “Roohu” transcends language, translating to “soul” in various cultures, encapsulating the very essence of this extraordinary service. Roohu extends a heartfelt and inviting embrace to guests, ensuring their stay is imbued with warmth and welcome at every turn.
But Roohu is more than just a butler service; it’s a gateway to a realm where experiences reign supreme. Prioritising authenticity, customisation, and local expertise, Roohu is a testament to a profound commitment – an unwavering promise to lead guests on an unforgettable voyage into the very heart and soul of Finolhu.
As the dedicated butler service at Finolhu, Roohu embodies an unshakable commitment to crafting an immersive and unfiltered connection to this exquisite island. It’s a mesmerizing journey where authenticity isn’t just a word; it’s an art form woven into every aspect of the guest experience.
At the heart of Roohu’s ethos lies the power of customization, acknowledging the uniqueness of every guest’s dreams. This exceptional butler service goes above and beyond, skilfully crafting experiences as individual as the guests themselves. Whether orchestrating exclusive private tours, revealing hidden gems, or curating dining escapades that linger in memory, Roohu ensures that each guest’s stay is a bespoke masterpiece, utterly distinct and genuinely unforgettable.
Immerse yourself in the treasure trove of local wisdom that Roohu proudly offers through its team of seasoned experts. These local virtuosos aren’t just bearers of knowledge; they are passionate storytellers steeped in the secrets of the destination. With Roohu as your guide, your journey becomes a captivating odyssey where education and engagement seamlessly intertwine, painting every moment with the colours of discovery and delight.
In the heart of Finolhu, Roohu is not just a service; it’s an invitation to experience the soul of hospitality, to embark on a voyage that will leave indelible imprints on your heart and soul.
Insiders
The Nautilus Maldives appoints Pietro Addis as General Manager
The Nautilus Maldives, the ultra-luxury private island resort located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced Pietro Addis as its new General Manager.
Bringing over 20 years of experience in high-end luxury operations, Pietro will focus on continuing to deliver exceptional guest service, whilst building a work environment that encourages engagement and growth.
Pietro previously worked with renowned companies such as COMO Hotels & Resorts and Aman Resorts, gaining extensive knowledge, experience and cultivating expertise in specialised business development.
With a personal passion for cooking, he led the redesign of F&B concepts in his role at Mandarin Oriental Canouan, where he oversaw a team of 200 plus. With COMO, Pietro led the successful renovation and relaunch of the Metropolitan Miami Beach in 2020 and before this he was the operational lead for all aspects of COMO Maalifushi Resort in the Maldives.
Before moving to luxury travel, Pietro worked in investment banking, and he brings this financial background and tracked record for optimising the performance of exclusive properties across the world to his new role at The Nautilus.
“I am thrilled to not only be back in the Maldives, but also to have returned to one of the most exclusive and luxurious properties in the archipelago. I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team here at the Nautilus to continue delivering exceptional experiences at the apex of luxury and to continue enhancing this incredible product,” Pietro Addis said.
“We’re thrilled to have Pietro join and lead the team at The Nautilus. His experience and dynamic leadership approach will be an exciting addition to our island resort as we continue to deliver and grow our unparalleled bespoke offering,” Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, added.
Insiders
Mohamed Shiham promoted to Director of Sales at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the promotion of Mohamed Shiham from Sales Manager to Director of Sales.
In his new role, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team and play a pivotal role in further enhancing the resort’s presence in the competitive market.
Shiham joined Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in June 2022 as Sales Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the hospitality industry. He quickly established himself as a key contributor, expanding the resort’s business in Asia and the GCC markets. His strategic approach and dedication to building strong relationships with local destination management companies have been instrumental in the resort’s growth and success.
Shiham’s journey in the hotel industry began as Assistant Reservations Manager at One and Only Maldives, where he gained valuable insights into guest services and reservations management. He further honed his skills at Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives, and Island Destination Maldives, where he served as Sales & Reservations Manager before joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Post his stints at these reputed properties, Shiham brought expertise and a new energy to the team at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa – an eco-conscious haven brimming with coral reefs and marine life.
Thomas Schult, the General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his enthusiasm about Shiham’s promotion: “We are delighted to announce Mohamed Shiham’s promotion to Director of Sales. Since joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in expanding our market presence and fostering valuable partnerships. His expertise and leadership have significantly contributed to our success, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our sales efforts to new heights.”
In his role as Director of Sales, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team, develop innovative sales strategies, and strengthen relationships with key partners in the Asian market, to further elevate the resort’s reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
Action
Kaimoo Resorts partners with Maldives’ record-holding freediver Umair Badheeu
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels has announced an exciting partnership with Umair Badheeu, the national record holder in freediving in the Maldives. Through this partnership, Umair will lead freediving-based well-being experiences for guests and staff at Kaimoo’s three properties in the Maldives: Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village and Embudu Village.
Freediving, a captivating sport that delves into the ocean’s depths with a single breath, embodies the essence of dedication and intimate connection with our aquatic surroundings. Beyond its recreational allure, freediving carries practical applications that can be used in other activities such as fishing.
Umair is a two-time Maldives national record holder in the constant weight bi-fin category, at a depth of 60 metres, and is amongst the top 220 in the world in the bi-fin category. Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels will sponsor Umair’s athletic and freediving training in Egypt at the legendary Blue Hole. Umair will also be participating in a prestigious freediving competition in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.
As a part of this partnership, Umair will provide exclusive well-being sessions to guests staying at Kaimoo properties. Rooted in the core principles of freediving, these sessions aim to guide participants towards a state of deep serenity, all while surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.
Umair will also be conducting sessions for local communities with the goal of sharing safety practices and equalisation techniques for fishermen to spread the knowledge that will make their work safer and healthier.
Commenting on the partnership, Umair said: “I am thrilled to be working with Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels to not only enhance my own skills and push the boundaries of freediving but also to introduce this incredible sport to a wider audience. Together, we aim to create unforgettable experiences and inspire a deep appreciation for the underwater world.”
Umair believes that the training methods and breath holding techniques used by freedivers can be employed by non-divers to reduce stress and improve their mental well-being. “Freediving is essentially a meditation on one breath. It’s just you, your breath, and letting go of all the things that worry us in our day-to-day life. I am excited to share what I have learned with Maldivians and guests alike.”
“At Kaimoo, we believe in pushing the limits of adventure and exploration while supporting local athletes. Umair is the national record holder for freediving, and we are incredibly happy to be partnering with him to promote this upcoming sport that shows a lot of promise for the Maldives. We are proud to support Umair on his journey and look forward to a thrilling and successful partnership,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director at Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.
Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.
Trending
