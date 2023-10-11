Roohu: Invitation to experience soul of Seaside Finolhu

Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels has announced an exciting partnership with Umair Badheeu, the national record holder in freediving in the Maldives. Through this partnership, Umair will lead freediving-based well-being experiences for guests and staff at Kaimoo’s three properties in the Maldives: Summer Island Maldives, Equator Village and Embudu Village.

Freediving, a captivating sport that delves into the ocean’s depths with a single breath, embodies the essence of dedication and intimate connection with our aquatic surroundings. Beyond its recreational allure, freediving carries practical applications that can be used in other activities such as fishing.

Umair is a two-time Maldives national record holder in the constant weight bi-fin category, at a depth of 60 metres, and is amongst the top 220 in the world in the bi-fin category. Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels will sponsor Umair’s athletic and freediving training in Egypt at the legendary Blue Hole. Umair will also be participating in a prestigious freediving competition in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

As a part of this partnership, Umair will provide exclusive well-being sessions to guests staying at Kaimoo properties. Rooted in the core principles of freediving, these sessions aim to guide participants towards a state of deep serenity, all while surrounded by the stunning natural beauty of the Maldives.

Umair will also be conducting sessions for local communities with the goal of sharing safety practices and equalisation techniques for fishermen to spread the knowledge that will make their work safer and healthier.

Commenting on the partnership, Umair said: “I am thrilled to be working with Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels to not only enhance my own skills and push the boundaries of freediving but also to introduce this incredible sport to a wider audience. Together, we aim to create unforgettable experiences and inspire a deep appreciation for the underwater world.”

Umair believes that the training methods and breath holding techniques used by freedivers can be employed by non-divers to reduce stress and improve their mental well-being. “Freediving is essentially a meditation on one breath. It’s just you, your breath, and letting go of all the things that worry us in our day-to-day life. I am excited to share what I have learned with Maldivians and guests alike.”

“At Kaimoo, we believe in pushing the limits of adventure and exploration while supporting local athletes. Umair is the national record holder for freediving, and we are incredibly happy to be partnering with him to promote this upcoming sport that shows a lot of promise for the Maldives. We are proud to support Umair on his journey and look forward to a thrilling and successful partnership,” said Mohamed Manih Ahmed, Managing Director at Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels.

Kaimoo Resorts and Hotels is a leading tourism company in the Maldives that manages five properties across the country. In addition to Embudu Village and Summer Island Maldives, Kaimoo also operates Equator Village in Addu Atoll, and the Mookai Hotel and Mookai Suites in Male’.