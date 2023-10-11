Insiders
The Nautilus Maldives appoints Pietro Addis as General Manager
The Nautilus Maldives, the ultra-luxury private island resort located in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has announced Pietro Addis as its new General Manager.
Bringing over 20 years of experience in high-end luxury operations, Pietro will focus on continuing to deliver exceptional guest service, whilst building a work environment that encourages engagement and growth.
Pietro previously worked with renowned companies such as COMO Hotels & Resorts and Aman Resorts, gaining extensive knowledge, experience and cultivating expertise in specialised business development.
With a personal passion for cooking, he led the redesign of F&B concepts in his role at Mandarin Oriental Canouan, where he oversaw a team of 200 plus. With COMO, Pietro led the successful renovation and relaunch of the Metropolitan Miami Beach in 2020 and before this he was the operational lead for all aspects of COMO Maalifushi Resort in the Maldives.
Before moving to luxury travel, Pietro worked in investment banking, and he brings this financial background and tracked record for optimising the performance of exclusive properties across the world to his new role at The Nautilus.
“I am thrilled to not only be back in the Maldives, but also to have returned to one of the most exclusive and luxurious properties in the archipelago. I am looking forward to working with the exceptional team here at the Nautilus to continue delivering exceptional experiences at the apex of luxury and to continue enhancing this incredible product,” Pietro Addis said.
“We’re thrilled to have Pietro join and lead the team at The Nautilus. His experience and dynamic leadership approach will be an exciting addition to our island resort as we continue to deliver and grow our unparalleled bespoke offering,” Althaf Mohamed Ali, Chief Operating Officer at Pulse Hotels & Resorts, added.
Mohamed Shiham promoted to Director of Sales at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa has announced the promotion of Mohamed Shiham from Sales Manager to Director of Sales.
In his new role, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team and play a pivotal role in further enhancing the resort’s presence in the competitive market.
Shiham joined Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa in June 2022 as Sales Manager, bringing with him a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the hospitality industry. He quickly established himself as a key contributor, expanding the resort’s business in Asia and the GCC markets. His strategic approach and dedication to building strong relationships with local destination management companies have been instrumental in the resort’s growth and success.
Shiham’s journey in the hotel industry began as Assistant Reservations Manager at One and Only Maldives, where he gained valuable insights into guest services and reservations management. He further honed his skills at Jumeirah Vittaveli, Maldives, and Island Destination Maldives, where he served as Sales & Reservations Manager before joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa. Post his stints at these reputed properties, Shiham brought expertise and a new energy to the team at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa – an eco-conscious haven brimming with coral reefs and marine life.
Thomas Schult, the General Manager of Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, expressed his enthusiasm about Shiham’s promotion: “We are delighted to announce Mohamed Shiham’s promotion to Director of Sales. Since joining Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa, he has demonstrated exceptional dedication and skill in expanding our market presence and fostering valuable partnerships. His expertise and leadership have significantly contributed to our success, and we are confident that he will continue to drive our sales efforts to new heights.”
In his role as Director of Sales, Shiham will continue to lead the sales team, develop innovative sales strategies, and strengthen relationships with key partners in the Asian market, to further elevate the resort’s reputation as a premier destination in the Maldives.
Hassan Shihab: A journey of dedication and success
In the competitive world of hospitality and tourism, where success is often measured by dedication and hard work, there are individuals who stand out as shining examples of what can be achieved through unwavering commitment. Hassan Shihab, the Resort Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, is undeniably one such individual. His journey from a small island in the Maldives to a prominent position in the country’s hospitality industry is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.
Born and raised in Komandoo Island in Shaviyani Atoll, Hassan Shihab’s foray into the hospitality sector began shortly after completing his schooling. Encouraged by a friend’s recommendation, he joined the industry as a receptionist at Ari Beach in the year 2000. Little did he know that this humble beginning would mark the start of a remarkable career in the field.
Shihab’s early years in the industry were marked by determination and continuous growth. After eight months at Ari Beach, he transitioned to Velidhoo Island Resort, a part of the prestigious John Keells Group, where he started as a receptionist in 2001. Over the course of nearly a decade, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, earning respect and recognition at every step.
His journey at Velidhoo Island Resort was a testament to his commitment and adaptability. Shihab’s rapid promotions, from reservations executive to front office executive, showcased his ability to excel in diverse roles within the industry.
In 2006, Shihab embarked on a new chapter when he completed an inter-company transfer to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives. His tenure at Dhonveli began as the Assistant Front Office Manager and culminated in his current role as Resort Manager. This progression reflects not only his dedication but also the meritocracy present within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.
Shihab’s career was not without its challenges. Adapting to different resort systems and working under various management styles required flexibility and a commitment to continuous learning. He recalled one instance when he had to familiarize himself with a billing system due to a sudden management change, showcasing his resilience and determination.
What truly sets Shihab apart is his belief in the importance of training and development. He acknowledges the opportunities he received, including training and cross exposure at Cinnamon’s properties in Sri Lanka, which enriched both his personal growth and career development. The John Keells Group’s dedication to training its staff in leadership, coaching, and mentoring contributed significantly to Shihab’s success.
At present, Shihab is actively participating in the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ LEAP program, which stands for Leadership Enhancement Acceleration Program, and involves his pursuit of an MBA. Upon successful completion of this program, he will be thoroughly prepared to rise to the next level of his career as a General Manager.
Despite his professional achievements, Shihab remains a grounded and approachable individual known for his love of sports, including football, volleyball, badminton, and tennis. His colleagues describe him as fun-loving and friendly, emphasizing his ability to create a positive work environment.
Shihab’s journey through the hospitality industry highlights the potential for Maldivians to thrive in this sector. He firmly believes that with hard work and dedication, local talents can excel and elevate the Maldives’ hospitality industry to new heights. His rise within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts demonstrates that there are ample opportunities for motivated individuals to advance their careers.
In a country where the hospitality industry is a cornerstone of the economy, Shihab recognizes the significance of having Maldivians at the forefront. He addresses the issue of high turnover rates in resorts by emphasizing that offering competitive pay and benefits can help retain experienced local talent.
Looking ahead, Shihab shows no signs of slowing down. He aspires to achieve even greater heights in the hospitality industry, and his future with Cinnamon Dhonveli and the John Keells Group looks exceptionally promising.
Hassan Shihab’s journey is a testament to the potential of dedication, hard work, and a passion for the industry. He serves as an inspiration and role model for young Maldivians pursuing careers in hospitality. His story proves that with perseverance, anyone can rise to the top and contribute to the continued success of the Maldives’ hospitality sector.
Vakkaru Maldives welcomes Sampath Hewawala as New Head Sommelier
Vakkaru Maldives has announced the appointment of Sampath Widana Hewawala (Sam) as the resort’s new Head Sommelier.
Sam’s appointment promises a new level of unparalleled wine experiences at Vakkaru, where he will oversee the award-winning Vakkaru Reserve wine cellar as well as orchestrate wine programmes across the resort’s six restaurants and bars. Moreover, Sam is set to elevate the team’s expertise through innovative wine educational programs.
With over a decade of experience as Head Sommelier at some of the most prestigious resorts, including One&Only Reethi Rah and Desert Islands Resort & Spa by Anantara, Sam is the epitome of excellence in his field. Holding certifications such as WSET Advanced Level 3, Court of Master Sommelier Level 1, and B & G Château Wine Certification, he brings a wealth of knowledge to the resort’s ever-evolving wine culture.
Speaking about his appointment, Sam said, “I am thrilled to join the team at Vakkaru Maldives. My mission is to create a top-tier wine philosophy that aligns with Vakkaru’s distinctive brand identity. With Vakkaru Reserve’s expansive wine portfolio, I believe our collection opens up opportunities for an innovative, immersive and high-class experience that will make Vakkaru stand out in this highly competitive industry.”
Besides hosting a regular wine tasting and wine degustation dinner at Vakkaru Reserve, Sam also introduces a new event, the Sunset Sandbank Wine Tasting, an unforgettable sensory experience in an idyllic setting of the natural sandbank. Just a mere boat ride from the resort, the pure-white sandbank located within Vakkaru’s lagoon will transform into a wine lover’s paradise. Here, Sam will curate a selection of fine wines from the Old and New Worlds, accompanied by an array of delectable cheeses and charcuterie, promising an extraordinary journey of taste and luxury at Vakkaru Maldives.
