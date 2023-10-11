Mohamed Shiham promoted to Director of Sales at Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa

In the competitive world of hospitality and tourism, where success is often measured by dedication and hard work, there are individuals who stand out as shining examples of what can be achieved through unwavering commitment. Hassan Shihab, the Resort Manager at Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, is undeniably one such individual. His journey from a small island in the Maldives to a prominent position in the country’s hospitality industry is a testament to the power of perseverance and the pursuit of excellence.

Born and raised in Komandoo Island in Shaviyani Atoll, Hassan Shihab’s foray into the hospitality sector began shortly after completing his schooling. Encouraged by a friend’s recommendation, he joined the industry as a receptionist at Ari Beach in the year 2000. Little did he know that this humble beginning would mark the start of a remarkable career in the field.

Shihab’s early years in the industry were marked by determination and continuous growth. After eight months at Ari Beach, he transitioned to Velidhoo Island Resort, a part of the prestigious John Keells Group, where he started as a receptionist in 2001. Over the course of nearly a decade, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, earning respect and recognition at every step.

His journey at Velidhoo Island Resort was a testament to his commitment and adaptability. Shihab’s rapid promotions, from reservations executive to front office executive, showcased his ability to excel in diverse roles within the industry.

In 2006, Shihab embarked on a new chapter when he completed an inter-company transfer to Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives. His tenure at Dhonveli began as the Assistant Front Office Manager and culminated in his current role as Resort Manager. This progression reflects not only his dedication but also the meritocracy present within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts.

Shihab’s career was not without its challenges. Adapting to different resort systems and working under various management styles required flexibility and a commitment to continuous learning. He recalled one instance when he had to familiarize himself with a billing system due to a sudden management change, showcasing his resilience and determination.

What truly sets Shihab apart is his belief in the importance of training and development. He acknowledges the opportunities he received, including training and cross exposure at Cinnamon’s properties in Sri Lanka, which enriched both his personal growth and career development. The John Keells Group’s dedication to training its staff in leadership, coaching, and mentoring contributed significantly to Shihab’s success.

At present, Shihab is actively participating in the Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts’ LEAP program, which stands for Leadership Enhancement Acceleration Program, and involves his pursuit of an MBA. Upon successful completion of this program, he will be thoroughly prepared to rise to the next level of his career as a General Manager.

Despite his professional achievements, Shihab remains a grounded and approachable individual known for his love of sports, including football, volleyball, badminton, and tennis. His colleagues describe him as fun-loving and friendly, emphasizing his ability to create a positive work environment.

Shihab’s journey through the hospitality industry highlights the potential for Maldivians to thrive in this sector. He firmly believes that with hard work and dedication, local talents can excel and elevate the Maldives’ hospitality industry to new heights. His rise within Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts demonstrates that there are ample opportunities for motivated individuals to advance their careers.

In a country where the hospitality industry is a cornerstone of the economy, Shihab recognizes the significance of having Maldivians at the forefront. He addresses the issue of high turnover rates in resorts by emphasizing that offering competitive pay and benefits can help retain experienced local talent.

Looking ahead, Shihab shows no signs of slowing down. He aspires to achieve even greater heights in the hospitality industry, and his future with Cinnamon Dhonveli and the John Keells Group looks exceptionally promising.

Hassan Shihab’s journey is a testament to the potential of dedication, hard work, and a passion for the industry. He serves as an inspiration and role model for young Maldivians pursuing careers in hospitality. His story proves that with perseverance, anyone can rise to the top and contribute to the continued success of the Maldives’ hospitality sector.