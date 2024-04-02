Cooking
Taste of ‘Just Veg Festival’ at Atmosphere Kanifushi with renowned Chef Fabrizio Marino
Across the globe, people continue to be drawn to vegetarian, health-conscious cuisines. Beyond their visually appealing presentation, these flavourful plant-based and fruit-forward meals offer a world of benefits. Embracing this ethos and responding to increased demand, Atmosphere Kanifushi announces a ‘summer special’ leading up to the Just Veg Festival scheduled for Q3 2024. Widely acclaimed Italian Chef Fabrizio Marino will host the culinary event from 21st to 26th June 2024 at the award-winning Just Veg speciality restaurant.
Guests will be treated to an exclusive five-course dinner hosted by Chef Fabrizio, on pre-booking complimentary with the Kanifushi PlanTM. The spectacularly innovative progressive menu lines up two new recipes, a coconut-milk-based creation bursting with flavours and a progressive dish that blends Indian and Italian cuisines. Also back on popular demand is the fresh smoked cottage cheese and vegetables dish, ‘Bite By Bite.’ Many of the ingredients, from coconuts to herbs, are handpicked by the chefs from the restaurant’s own garden.
“Summer brings with it fresh harvests, and in fact June is also celebrated as the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month in some countries. Studies have shown that a plant-focused lifestyle can help in reducing health risks. At Just Veg there’s a conscious effort to introduce meat alternatives to travellers, from protein-based dishes using cottage cheese and legumes to greens and the use of truffles for a touch of indulgence,” says Raman Gomathi, Director of Food and Beverage at Atmosphere Kanifushi.
Chef Fabrizio is the soul of infamously-refined vegetarian restaurant Maggese, located in Tuscany countryside. For the past three years, he has been travelling across the ocean to Kanifushi, where he closely collaborates with the culinary team to present the Just Veg festival and refresh the restaurant’s menu with an artistic, innovative and flavoursome touch.
Commenting on this special summer edition, Chef Fabrizio states, Fabrizio says “I’ve always pushed the boundaries; recreating sumptuous, homely favourites by choosing the finest natural ingredients, and letting the fruit and vegetables speak for themselves. This year, we’re bringing the richness of Indian and Italian flavours to the plate. Inviting guests for a uniquely-mindful dining experience, as they connect over food, wine and the beauty of the Indian Ocean.”
Sun Siyam Iru Veli unveils 2 new guest experiences: Floating Delights, Private Lagoon Breakfast
Expanding its collection of remarkable island memories, Sun Siyam Iru Veli has presented two exceptional signature guest experiences: the Floating Delights and the Private Lagoon Breakfast, promising moments of unparalleled indulgence and exclusivity.
Just when you thought the insta-worthy moments couldn’t get any better at Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the Floating Delight Experience emerges as the essence of picture-perfect indulgence. This new experience is available at guests’ fingertips, accessible with a simple call or message to the island butler. Guests can picture this: a floating marvel dispatched at their request, arriving at their very own villa, suite, or private beach at any time of the day or night. Whether it’s a sunrise breakfast with an ocean view, a midday snack by the private pool, or an evening aperitif under the starlit sky in the lagoon, the Floating Delight caters to every whim.
The culinary delights are a celebration of the Maldives’ bounty, featuring an array of delicacies that showcase the resort’s commitment to gastronomic excellence. From succulent tropical fruits to buttery pastries, skillfully crafted sushi rolls to tantalizing tapenades, the variety of choice with the Floating Delights promises a symphony of flavors that will leave an everlasting impression. And the magic doesn’t end with the setting sun – the Floating Delights remain available throughout the night.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to embark on the ultimate indulgence with the Private Lagoon Breakfast – a tranquil experience that combines the serenity of the ocean with utmost privacy right at the shore in front of your villa.
Guests can imagine waking up to crystal-clear waters and a palm-fringed island backdrop. As the island team sets the scene for an idyllic morning in paradise, nature is complemented with a calm sea, a rising sun, and the gentle lapping of waves against the shore. Catering to every whim and desire, Sun Siyam Iru Veli offers the opportunity to enjoy a sumptuous breakfast in the secluded haven of our villa’s private garden or a sandy spot by the water’s edge. Various menus are available to choose from while a meticulously arranged spread unfolds, featuring freshly baked pastries, tropical fruits, and a variety of delectable treats designed to ignite everyone’s senses.
The Private Lagoon Breakfast is a moment to linger and savor, allowing guests to become one with the breathtaking beauty that surrounds them.
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
Savouring Maldivian Delights
As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.
The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed
Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.
Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean
Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.
A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined
Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.
“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.
Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels
Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.
Michelin-Starred Chef Kazuo Harada Brings Culinary Fusion to Patina Maldives
Get ready for a taste sensation! Patina Maldives welcomes Michelin-starred Chef Kazuo Harada for an exclusive residency at KŌEN restaurant from March 12th to 16th, 2024.
Chef Harada is renowned for his innovative fusion cuisine, blending Japanese tradition with his Brazilian heritage. Guests can embark on a unique culinary journey as Chef Harada curates a series of exclusive omakase dinners. Omakase translates to “entrust” in Japanese, and these dinners will showcase the chef’s mastery, with each meticulously prepared dish a harmonious blend of Japanese flavors and Brazilian flair.
Drawing inspiration from his exploration of local Maldivian ingredients, Chef Harada promises a menu unlike any other, offering a truly unique dining experience.
Born to a Japanese father and Brazilian mother, Chef Harada’s passion for food stems from his grandfather, who owned a successful oriental restaurant in São Paulo’s Liberdade district. His culinary journey began at the prestigious Grand Hyatt in São Paulo and continued with enriching experiences in Japan and Dubai. Recently honored as Chef of the Year 2023/2024 by Veja Comer & Beber, Chef Harada is a true culinary luminary.
Chef Harada joins a prestigious group of culinary stars hosted by Patina Maldives, including Michelin-starred Chef Bo Bech. Chef Bech delighted guests in January and will return in September to showcase the Nordic culinary movement at KŌEN. These renowned chefs represent culinary excellence, offering guests an unforgettable dining experience that transcends borders and celebrates the artistry of global cuisine.
