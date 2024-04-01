News
Jawakara Islands Maldives unveils dedicated ‘Buddymoons’ activities
The concept of buddymoons, where couples extend invitations to friends to join them on their honeymoon, has experienced a notable surge in popularity. Recent data from a survey conducted by wedding hub Hitched indicates that approximately one-fifth of couples in the midst of wedding planning are open to the idea of hosting a buddymoon.
Embracing this emerging trend, Jawakara Islands Maldives, the newest addition to Crown and Champa Resorts’ portfolio, introduces a bespoke program designed for buddymoon experiences. Situated in the picturesque Lhaviyani Atoll, this luxury resort spans two interconnected islands connected by an oversea walkway. The unveiling of this innovative itinerary marks Jawakara’s commitment to providing personalized buddymoon experiences, tailored to the individual preferences of each guest.
The materialization of buddymoons may be attributed in part to broader shifts in travel trends. Research conducted by Globetrender and Cazenove+Loyd suggests a growing demand for elaborate and extended special-occasion trips, particularly for milestone celebrations. Additionally, Black Tomato reports that group travel constitutes a significant 30% of all bookings.
These findings underscore Jawakara’s position as a trailblazer in group travel to the Maldives, offering a resort experience specifically crafted for group and multigenerational adventures.
Just some of the activities that can be enjoyed on a buddymoon at Jawakara include:
- Padel Tennis: on the resort’s state-of-the-art outdoor courts
- Golf: on the largest golf course in the Maldives with 9 scenic holes
- Spa relaxation: Guests can take advantage of Ayurvedically-inspired treatments at the resort’s ocean and garden Sulha Spas that harness Asian massage techniques alongside organic products
- Diving and Snorkelling: Jawakara is home to diverse marine life such as Manta Rays, turtles, sharks, and tropical fish
- Casting Fishing: prized catches can be prepared by the resort’s chefs for a unique dining experience
- Yoga: Jawakara’s yoga retreat sits above the crystalline lagoon for a truly restorative experience.
Jawakara also offers an array of culinary delights, featuring two exquisite à la carte restaurants: Molo, specializing in Mediterranean cuisine, and UMI, presenting Asian -Pacific flavors. Additionally, Saima and other buffet restaurants provide indoor and al fresco dining options, offering all-day buffets in an open-air dining room with live cooking stations. Guests can also enjoy a selection of bars, each offering a unique ambiance and beverage selection to complement their dining experiences.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of Jawakara Islands Maldives, comments: “The launch of buddymoons experiences at Jawakara is testament to the resort’s commitment to remaining in-tune with evolving travel trends. Jawakara is designed for both smaller and larger group holidays alike and is the ideal destination for buddymoons set against the luxurious backdrop of the Maldives.”
Jawakara Islands Maldives offers an adventurous escape where multigenerational travelers can come together to collaborate, indulge, and rejuvenate. Boasting 290 villas, this five-star retreat is conveniently located just 35 minutes away by seaplane from Malé International Airport. The resort comprises two distinct islands – Mabin and Dheru – interconnected by an oversea walkway, providing guests
News
Sun Siyam Resorts unveils unforgettable Eid Al-Fitr celebrations across 5 Maldivian properties
Sun Siyam Resorts has announced an extraordinary lineup of events and festivities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr across its five stunning properties in the Maldives from 09th -12th of April 2024. From captivating cultural performances to delightful culinary experiences, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of EID at Sun Siyam Resorts.
Siyam World headlines the festivities and brings a whirlwind of entertainment and culinary delights to its shoreline to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Renowned Moroccan-Dutch sensation Hind Laroussi will serenade guests with her soulful melodies, accompanied by the electrifying beats of international percussionist and DJ Walter Scalzone for three unforgettable nights. Meanwhile, Chef Theodoros Katsoulotos will tantalize taste buds with three exclusive dining experiences featuring Mediterranean and European cuisines amidst the stunning backdrop of Siyam World. Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Maldivian festivities including a Special Breakfast at Tempo Restaurant, Eid Kulhivaru beach games, and the authentic Bodumas event at Together beach. The highlight of the celebrations is the Eid Show, boasting cultural performances such as Maldivian dance, Sufi Dance, Belly dance, Boduberu, and featuring a renowned singer followed by a vibrant DJ session at Together, ensuring the festivities conclude on a high note. For younger guests, there’s a Children’s Art and Craft Workshop and a Photo Booth with Traditional Wear, offering fun-filled activities and memorable keepsakes.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli: Enchanting Magic Shows by Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir
Sun Siyam Olhuveli welcomes renowned illusionist Mohammed Mountassir to add an extra sprinkle of magic to the Eid Al Fitr festivities. Experience mind-bending illusions and captivating tricks as Mohammed takes center stage for two exclusive shows. Children and families are invited to an immersive Kids Interactive Hands-on Workshop or Close Up Magic Performance, promising wonder and excitement for all ages. Adult audiences can delight in a mesmerizing Magic Performance, showcasing Mohammed’s extraordinary talent and skill in an evening of enchantment and mystery.
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: Culinary Journey with Chef Ahmed Fatheen
Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is proud to host Chef Ahmed Fatheen, an award-winning chef with 17 years of culinary experience. Renowned for his expertise in Japanese cuisine, Chef Fatheen will delight guests with his culinary creations at the resort. From his own Japanese restaurant OISHII – The House of Sushi, located in Hulhumalé, Chef Fatheen brings his mastery of flavors and techniques to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, promising an unforgettable dining experience this Eid.
In addition to the culinary delights, guests can also immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of the Maldives at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The property will feature a Maldivian Village, offering guests a glimpse into traditional Maldivian craftsmanship, cultural performances, and culinary delights.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Vibrant Beach Parties and Cultural Galas
The celebration at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef kicks off with an EID lunch at Aqua restaurant, followed by a day filled with exciting beach activities and an authentic Thali style dinner at the Traditional Cultural Village. Enjoy the Eid Rhythm Beach Party, Kids Pool Soccer with Live DJ, Eid Kites Challenge, and more, culminating in a traditional entertainment and dancing performance. Guests can also pamper themselves with a specially curated Eid Pamper package at the resort’s spa and avail a 15% discount on selected water activities.
Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Cultural Extravaganza and Culinary Delights
Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to partake in a spectacular Eid celebration on April 9th -, 2024. The event promises a fusion of cultural immersion, culinary excellence, and wellness activities. Guests can relish a themed Eid Lunch Buffet at Aqua Orange restaurant, showcasing local delicacies amidst festive decor. As evening falls, the Grouper Grill hosts a Special Eid Themed BBQ Dinner, offering a diverse array of Maldivian flavors. The night crescendos at Chemistry Beach with a Grand Cultural Show featuring traditional Maldivian performances against a breathtaking beachfront backdrop. For a tranquil celebration, Ocean Spa presents a month-long journey of rejuvenation and spiritual enrichment, including special treatments like Date Body Exfoliation and Relaxing Body Massage with Chocolate oil, ensuring a harmonious blend of relaxation and indulgence.
For more information, incredibly savings and promotions during the Eid Al Fitr holidays across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit sunsiyam.com/offers/.
News
Unveiling celestial wonders: 2 decades of astronomical excellence in Maldives
In the enchanting realm of Maldives tourism, a celestial marvel has quietly unfurled over the past two decades. It’s a saga of passion, exploration, and celestial wonder, all orbiting around one individual’s steadfast commitment to bridging the gap between humanity and the cosmos. Meet Ali Shameem, the Resort Manager of Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, nestled within the illustrious Crown and Champa Resorts Collection.
A pioneer in the field of astronomy tourism, Shameem’s cosmic journey commenced a decade ago with a transformative experience at the revered Milky Way Citizen, an astronomy school in India guided by the visionary Dr. Parag Mahjani. Enraptured by the celestial expanse, Shameem earned their inaugural certificate in Astronomy in 2010, igniting an extraordinary odyssey through the celestial realms.
Fast forward to the present, and Shameem stands as a luminary figure in Maldives tourism, having orchestrated a constellation of unforgettable astronomical experiences for visitors to the archipelago.
“From private stargazing sessions under the Maldivian night sky to Astronomical cruise dinners and special events tailored to celestial enthusiasts, I have illuminated the tourism landscape with my passion for astronomy,” noted Shameem.
But his stellar journey doesn’t end there. Collaborating with luminaries such as Dr. Giovanni Benjamin and even the legendary Astronaut Buzz Aldrin, Shameem has elevated the Maldives’ astronomical offerings to astronomical heights. Inviting top astronomers from around the globe to share their expertise, he has turned the Maldives into a celestial hub where enthusiasts and novices alike can marvel at the wonders of the universe.
In recent years, Shameem has been under the tutelage of Professor Massimo Tarenghi, a distinguished Italian astronomer renowned for his pivotal role in establishing the ALMA observatory in Chile, the largest radio telescope array in the world. Leveraging this wealth of knowledge, Shameem has spearheaded the creation of an observatory at Anantara Kihavah Villas, offering guests an unparalleled glimpse into the cosmos.
With an exceptional blend of astronomical expertise and a hospitality mindset, Ali Shameem has curated an unparalleled astronomical experience that continues to captivate guests for two decades and counting. As the Maldives maintains its status as a premier destination for luxury travel, Shameem’s dedication ensures that the marvels of the universe remain an integral part of the Maldivian experience.
Currently, Shameem is spearheading a similar astronomy program at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island, with the construction of an observatory underway. Despite the project not yet being complete, Shameem and the team have initiated stargazing sessions as a gesture to enhance the guest experience. Following beachside dining experiences, guests are treated to stargazing sessions lasting between 30 minutes to an hour, immersing them in the celestial wonders of the Maldivian night sky.
Furthermore, guests are provided with an enriching educational experience encompassing various aspects of astronomy:
- History of Astronomy: Kudadoo offers a detailed explanation of the history of astronomy, tracing its origins from ancient times and highlighting the remarkable discoveries made by ancient astronomers that have paved the way for modern-day astronomy.
- Visual Astronomy: Using a specialized laser light, Shameem’s team intricately outlines constellations from Ancient Greek Mythology, providing guests with a comprehensive understanding of the bright stars visible in the night sky. Details such as distance, type, age, and size of the stars are meticulously explained, enriching the stargazing experience.
- Deep Sky Astronomy: Through the utilization of a cutting-edge virtual application on an iPad, Kudadoo navigates guests through the latest discoveries in deep sky astronomy. This includes the positions of famous spacecraft, the asteroid belt, and newly discovered exoplanets. Guests are immersed in the virtual reality of the universe, expanding their knowledge and appreciation of the cosmos.
By combining immersive stargazing experiences with educational insights into the history and science of astronomy, Shameem ensures that guests at Kudadoo Maldives Private Island embark on a celestial journey like no other. As the observatory nears completion, the promise of even more extraordinary astronomical encounters beckons, reinforcing the Maldives’ reputation as a celestial sanctuary where the wonders of the universe are brought to life.
Kudadoo Maldives Private Island by Hurawalhi, designed by Yuji Yamazaki, offers a sanctuary of serenity and luxury. With 15 exclusive Ocean Residences floating above the Indian Ocean, it redefines freedom with personal butlers available 24/7 to curate authentic experiences. From swimming with manta rays to beachside barbecues, Kudadoo blends effortless elegance with intimate luxury. Accessible
Action
Dive into memorable underwater adventure with Baros Maldives’s Eco Explorer Experience
In today’s world, where the fragile balance of marine ecosystems teeters on the edge, to call for sustainable tourism practices resonates louder than ever. Baros Maldives, deeply rooted in its respect for nature, leads the way in conservation and preservation. Baros’s Eco Explorer Experience stands as a testament to the island’s commitment, inviting guests to not just observe but to actively contribute to the safeguarding of our underwater sanctuaries.
Nestled on a lush, natural island paradise, Baros is a sanctuary surrounded by a kaleidoscope of marine life, boasting a world-class house reef, celebrated for its unparalleled beauty and biodiversity, attracting adventurers and nature lovers alike.
The Eco Explorer Experience is a carefully curated immersive experience designed for those who seek to delve deeper into the mysteries of the ocean. This experience is more than an adventure; it’s a journey of discovery and contribution, offering intimate encounters with the marvels of the sea, all while promoting marine conservation.
With this experience, Baros guests enjoy a myriad of enriching activities, culminating in a bespoke photobook documenting the essence of their Eco Explorer journey beneath the waves.
Coral Restoration and Conservation: Participants will immerse themselves in coral ecology, by planting personal coral gardens under the guidance of Baros’s resident Marine Biologist. This hands -on experience not only fosters coral growth but also contributes to the restoration of these vital habitats. Through the Coral Cube initiative, guests will apply innovative techniques like using fast plug cement to build thriving underwater ecosystems. The Baros marine team will share bi-annual updates with the guests so that they can follow the growth of their corals.
Marine Life Identification: This educational session equips guests with the knowledge to identify different fish species and understand their vital roles within the marine ecosystem. Equipped with snorkelling gear and new insights, guests will explore Baros’s world- class house reef during a snorkelling tour, guided by the resident marine biologist, to witness the vibrant marine life.
Night Snorkelling and Bioluminescence: As night falls, the reef reveals a different kind of beauty. With UV lights, guests will explore this nocturnal wonderland, observing the reef’s inhabitants in a new light. This magical experience is not only enchanting but also educational, offering insights into coral health and the ecosystem’s delicate balance.
Baros recognises the fragility of the marine environment and is committed to fostering sustainable tourism practices. The Eco Explorer Experience is more than a holiday activity, it’s an invitation to become part of a larger movement, advocating for the protection and preservation of our marine environments.
Join the Baros marine team on this extraordinary journey. Together, dive deeper, explore further, and unveil the boundless wonders of the ocean, ensuring they remain vibrant for generations to come.
For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact Baros directly at reservations@baros.com or call +960 664 26 72.
Trending
-
Action1 week ago
Six Senses Laamu celebrates anniversary of Sea Hub of environmental learning in Laamu
-
News1 week ago
JOALI BEING brings renowned experts to curate experiences this Easter
-
News1 week ago
Celebrate Eid in paradise: Luxurious escape at Hilton Maldives
-
News7 days ago
Celebrate a Chocolate-filled Easter at Lily Beach Resort & Spa with special Pastry Chefs Chef Florence Lesage and Chef Alexis Beaufils
-
Celebration1 week ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort celebrates sustainability efforts with Earth Hour
-
News7 days ago
W Maldives Welcomes It’s New Culinary Maestro: Executive Sous Chef Federico Belluco
-
News6 days ago
Harnessing Local Knowledge to Explore the Fascinating Secrets of the Distant Stars with Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villa’s SKY Gurus
-
News7 days ago
A Tapestry Woven from Indian Heritage and Maldivian Bounty