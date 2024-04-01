Sun Siyam Resorts unveils unforgettable Eid Al-Fitr celebrations across 5 Maldivian properties

Sun Siyam Resorts has announced an extraordinary lineup of events and festivities to celebrate Eid Al Fitr across its five stunning properties in the Maldives from 09th -12th of April 2024. From captivating cultural performances to delightful culinary experiences, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the spirit of EID at Sun Siyam Resorts.

Siyam World headlines the festivities and brings a whirlwind of entertainment and culinary delights to its shoreline to celebrate the Eid al-Fitr holidays. Renowned Moroccan-Dutch sensation Hind Laroussi will serenade guests with her soulful melodies, accompanied by the electrifying beats of international percussionist and DJ Walter Scalzone for three unforgettable nights. Meanwhile, Chef Theodoros Katsoulotos will tantalize taste buds with three exclusive dining experiences featuring Mediterranean and European cuisines amidst the stunning backdrop of Siyam World. Additionally, guests can partake in traditional Maldivian festivities including a Special Breakfast at Tempo Restaurant, Eid Kulhivaru beach games, and the authentic Bodumas event at Together beach. The highlight of the celebrations is the Eid Show, boasting cultural performances such as Maldivian dance, Sufi Dance, Belly dance, Boduberu, and featuring a renowned singer followed by a vibrant DJ session at Together, ensuring the festivities conclude on a high note. For younger guests, there’s a Children’s Art and Craft Workshop and a Photo Booth with Traditional Wear, offering fun-filled activities and memorable keepsakes.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli: Enchanting Magic Shows by Illusionist Mohammed Mountassir

Sun Siyam Olhuveli welcomes renowned illusionist Mohammed Mountassir to add an extra sprinkle of magic to the Eid Al Fitr festivities. Experience mind-bending illusions and captivating tricks as Mohammed takes center stage for two exclusive shows. Children and families are invited to an immersive Kids Interactive Hands-on Workshop or Close Up Magic Performance, promising wonder and excitement for all ages. Adult audiences can delight in a mesmerizing Magic Performance, showcasing Mohammed’s extraordinary talent and skill in an evening of enchantment and mystery.

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi: Culinary Journey with Chef Ahmed Fatheen

Sun Siyam Iru Fushi is proud to host Chef Ahmed Fatheen, an award-winning chef with 17 years of culinary experience. Renowned for his expertise in Japanese cuisine, Chef Fatheen will delight guests with his culinary creations at the resort. From his own Japanese restaurant OISHII – The House of Sushi, located in Hulhumalé, Chef Fatheen brings his mastery of flavors and techniques to Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, promising an unforgettable dining experience this Eid.

In addition to the culinary delights, guests can also immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural heritage of the Maldives at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi. The property will feature a Maldivian Village, offering guests a glimpse into traditional Maldivian craftsmanship, cultural performances, and culinary delights.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef: Vibrant Beach Parties and Cultural Galas

The celebration at Sun Siyam Vilu Reef kicks off with an EID lunch at Aqua restaurant, followed by a day filled with exciting beach activities and an authentic Thali style dinner at the Traditional Cultural Village. Enjoy the Eid Rhythm Beach Party, Kids Pool Soccer with Live DJ, Eid Kites Challenge, and more, culminating in a traditional entertainment and dancing performance. Guests can also pamper themselves with a specially curated Eid Pamper package at the resort’s spa and avail a 15% discount on selected water activities.

Sun Siyam Iru Veli: Cultural Extravaganza and Culinary Delights

Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to partake in a spectacular Eid celebration on April 9th -, 2024. The event promises a fusion of cultural immersion, culinary excellence, and wellness activities. Guests can relish a themed Eid Lunch Buffet at Aqua Orange restaurant, showcasing local delicacies amidst festive decor. As evening falls, the Grouper Grill hosts a Special Eid Themed BBQ Dinner, offering a diverse array of Maldivian flavors. The night crescendos at Chemistry Beach with a Grand Cultural Show featuring traditional Maldivian performances against a breathtaking beachfront backdrop. For a tranquil celebration, Ocean Spa presents a month-long journey of rejuvenation and spiritual enrichment, including special treatments like Date Body Exfoliation and Relaxing Body Massage with Chocolate oil, ensuring a harmonious blend of relaxation and indulgence.

For more information, incredibly savings and promotions during the Eid Al Fitr holidays across Sun Siyam Resorts, visit sunsiyam.com/offers/.