Sun Siyam Iru Veli invites guests to celebrate Yoga Day with renowned yogi Yujin
Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the ultimate tropical retreat offering laidback luxury at its best, has announced a special celebration for International Yoga Day featuring the esteemed yogi, Yujin, from Korea.
Yujin will be offering exclusive yoga classes at Sun Siyam Iru Veli from June 21st to June 23rd, coinciding with International Yoga Day. Guests can enjoy sunrise and sunset sessions, embracing the tranquility of the Maldivian surroundings while deepening their yoga practice.
International Yoga Day, observed worldwide on June 21st, is a testament to the transformative power of yoga in promoting holistic well-being. Against the backdrop of Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s serene shores, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and inner peace through the practice of yoga.
Yujin’s profound connection to yoga began in her 20s following a life-altering motorbike accident. Yoga became her anchor during recovery, leading her to explore various styles such as Yin, Vinyasa, and Hatha. Her passion for Ashtanga yoga was ignited in Athens, Greece, propelling her to delve deeper into her practice under influential teachers in Beograd, Mexico, the USA, and her home country, South Korea.
In 2021, Yujin realized her dream by opening her own yoga studio on the serene shores of Jeju island, a hub for Yoga practitioners in South Korea, especially renowned for traditional Hatha yoga. Her commitment to her practice led her to the esteemed Sharath Yoga Centre in Mysore, India, in December 2023, where she further immersed herself in the essence of yoga.
Yujin’s journey is marked by dedication, devotion, and discipline, which have led her to uncover the profound transformative power of yoga. Guests are invited to join her on the mat to explore their own inner strength and serenity, experiencing firsthand the deep impact of yoga in their lives. As the founder of Nyasa Yoga Shala and fluent in English with great teaching skills, Yujin offers a variety of yoga styles including Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Hatha Flow Yoga, Yin Yoga, Meditation, and Singing Bowl sessions.
“We are honored to welcome Yujin to Sun Siyam Iru Veli for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Her dedication to yoga and profound teaching skills align perfectly with our commitment to providing guests with transformative experiences in our idyllic tropical paradise.”
Holistic healing with Sunitha at Patina Maldives
Patina Maldives welcomes esteemed wellness luminary, Sunitha Nayarana for a residency from 15 November 2023 to 15 January 2024.
Renowned for her transformative approach to holistic wellbeing, Sunitha’s expertise has adorned the pages of Vogue, Marie Claire, and L’Officiel, marking her as a beacon in the realm of wellness.
Drawing from over 14 years of dedicated practice and tutelage under Himalayan Monks in ancient yoga, meditation, and mindfulness, Sunitha brings forth an extraordinary synthesis of healing modalities. Her residency at Patina Maldives promises an exclusive fusion of techniques curated to recalibrate the mind, body, and spirit.
Discover the Essence of Holistic Healing
Holistic wellness embodies a comprehensive approach to well-being, encompassing the interconnectedness of mind, body, and soul. Sunitha’s sessions transcend the ordinary, offering a bespoke journey that harmonises ancient wisdom with modern-day living.
At Patina Maldives, guests are poised to reap the manifold benefits of Sunitha’s transformative sessions. Engage in personalised consultations, rejuvenating yoga, and meditation practices tailored to individual needs. Treatments on the exclusive menu includes, floatation therapy, chakra balancing and cleansing, tarot card reading and sound bath mediation. Embrace mindfulness techniques honed through centuries, promoting mental clarity and emotional balance amidst the serene island landscape.
Beyond the paradisiacal setting, Patina Maldives stands as a haven for those seeking profound renewal. With Sunitha’s residency, the resort elevates its commitment to holistic wellness, offering an exclusive opportunity for guests to embark on a deeply enriching journey towards inner harmony. Elevate your stay at Patina, engage, rejuvenate, and discover the extraordinary potential within.
For more information visit Patina Maldives or contact reservationsmaldives@patinahotels.com
Kuramathi spa offers complimentary yoga sessions: Find serenity, inner balance
Kuramathi Spa has announced the introduction of complimentary yoga sessions, designed to help guests find serenity and inner balance amidst the tranquil beauty of the island paradise. Since 1st of May, guests have embarked on a journey of self-discovery and wellness through a series of rejuvenating yoga classes held at the breathtaking Yoga platform, Monday to Saturday.
At Kuramathi Spa, the team believes in the transformative power of yoga to harmonise the mind, body, and spirit. An expert yoga instructor will guide guests through a variety of yoga practices, each tailored to cater to different needs and levels of experience. From the serene practice of meditation to the invigorating discipline of Power Yoga, there is something for everyone.
The Complimentary Yoga Schedule is as follows:
- Monday: Basic Yoga – Ideal for beginners, this session focuses on building a strong foundation in yoga postures and breathing techniques.
- Tuesday: Pranayam – Explore the ancient art of controlled breathing techniques in this session, enhancing vitality and increasing mental clarity.
- Wednesday: Suryanamaskar – Start the day with a series of sun salutations, a dynamic yoga practice that energizes the body and awakens the senses.
- Thursday: Meditation – Experience the profound benefits of mindfulness and introspection through guided meditation.
- Friday: Power Yoga – Ignite your inner strength with this energetic and challenging yoga practice.
- Saturday: Asthang Yoga – Delve into the traditional practice of Asthang Yoga, which combines flowing movements, breath control, and meditation.
In addition, Kuramathi Spa offers the availability of private yoga sessions at an additional charge. This allows guests to enjoy personalised attention and guidance during their yoga practice. Whether you prefer a one-on-one session or wish to share the experience with a small group, the option of private yoga ensures that your specific needs and preferences are met.
Complimentary yoga sessions are held from 0600hrs to 0700hrs, providing the perfect opportunity to embrace the tranquility of the morning and start the day on a positive note. Whether you are a seasoned yogi or a beginner seeking to embark on a wellness journey, Kuramathi Spa invites you to participate and discover the profound benefits of yoga.
Celebrate International Yoga Day 2023 at Sun Siyam Resorts
Sun Siyam Resorts is celebrating International Yoga Day on the 21st of June, 2023 by hosting a series of yoga activities and events with renowned Russian yoga specialist Anna Sologub at Siyam World, Maldives and Korean Yoga Master Yeo Dong Gu at Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives.
With Yoga becoming more prominent in our everyday life and keeping people’s mental and physical health intact, Sun Siyam Resorts is actively promoting a variety of wellness and health beneficial activities throughout the year to improve its guest’s well-being.
In celebration of this year’s International Yoga Day, guests at Siyam World Maldives are able to join in on various group Vinyasa yoga sessions with renowned Yogi Anna Sologub.
Russian Yogi Anna Sologub better known as Aniko , who is a Vinyasa yoga teacher based in Russia, started her yoga journey in 2006 and has been teaching Vinyasa flow yoga for the past 10 years. Aniko is a frontrunner of the yoga community, a blogger and retreat leader, and well known for her deep, creative and inspiring approach to yoga. Her teachings are dynamic, creative, and embody a powerful flow, aimed at discovering the connection between breath, movement, mind and body.
At Sun Siyam Olhuveli Maldives, guests are welcome to join Yeo, a Ululu Yoga Master, universal yoga teacher, organizer and host of Korea Yoga Festa, for several group yoga sessions by the beach.
Yeo is also a Doctoral Graduate from Kyung Hee University, has a Masters from Liaoning University of Chinese Medicine in China, and is a graduate of Wonkwang Digital University from the department of Yoga and Meditation. He is the author of Kid’s Yoga, Circle Yoga, Pelvic Floor Yoga, The Flow Yoga, Girl’s Yoga, Slimming Yoga, Mahahata Yoga, and Himalayan Vinyasa Yoga.
To find out more about Sun Siyam Resorts or to book your stay, please visit www.sunsiyam.com, or contact book@sunsiyam.com.
