Culture
CROSSROADS Maldives to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with fusion of local customs, contemporary flair
Imagine exploring a culture and its mythical folklore that few have heard before. Imagine exploring it in a way that seems quite lifelike and whimsical at the same time. From the bold and bright Maali Neshun, to vivid and captivating cultural shows, CRSOSSROADS Maldives is ready to take the guests and visitors into the lunar landscapes of the celebrations, with plenty of adventure along the way. Scheduled to take place from 10th to 12th April 2024, the celebrations will unfold over three exhilarating days filled with cultural performances, traditional games, live entertainment and culinary experiences. Guests staying at SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, as well as day visitors at The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives can look forward to an engaging and enjoyable time at CROSSROADS.
The Eid festivities begin with an array of exciting activities on the first day. Guests can engage in various outdoor games either at The Marina’s Marquee or SAii Beach Club, where additional water-based activities and entertainment await. The program includes aqua zumba, mobile karaoke, water polo, family pool parties featuring live DJs and many more, promising a vibrant start to the celebrations and a lively ambience throughout the day. Simultaneously, guests staying at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives can enjoy exclusive Eid-themed activities. From a rockin’ Eid breakfast corner at Sessions Restaurant to a Brazilian flair beach BBQ lunch at The Elephant & The Butterfly Restaurant and an electrifying live band performance at Hard Rock Cafe, the day is brimming with culinary delights and festive feasts, offering an unforgettable experience for in-house guests of both resorts.
The most anticipated it all is the dramatic unfolding of the Bodu Mas and Maali Parade, a vibrant spectacle honouring local culture and mythical folklore. The parade showcases the massive Bodu Mas, an impressive float crafted from sustainable coconut palm leaves, accompanied by Maali ancient characters and women dressed in traditional Maldivian attire. Starting at The Pavilion of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the parade will traverse the 400-meter Musikee Footbridge towards the SAii Beach Club and concludes at The Marina’s Marquee for a Cultural Eid Show, complete with food stalls and local games. Music and dance play a significant role in these festivities. As guests join the parade, they will enjoy the rhythmic beats of the “Boduberu” drums and engage in a playful water activity “Fenkulhi” creating a lively atmosphere. Continuing into the second day of Eid celebrations, CROSSROADS guests can anticipate more fun-filled activities at SAii Beach Club, and at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, including lively pool parties, fun games, a family tie-dye event, and an enchanting sundown ritual featuring the mesmerizing Abracadabra performance. On the final day, The Marina will come alive with the bustling Street Market, drawing inspiration from vibrant Asian street markets. Visitors can explore a variety of stalls offering delicious food, refreshing beverages, captivating art souvenirs, stylish clothing items and many more. Live performances, street music and engaging activities will contribute to a memorable conclusion to the Eid festivities.
“We can’t wait for our guests to experience a one-of-a-kind Eid Al-Fitr celebration, blending the Maldivian cultural essence with contemporary indulgences at CROSSROADS Maldives. Our team has put in tremendous effort to create an engaging series of events for this three-day celebration, showcasing the Maldives’ rich cultural heritage alongside exciting activities & entertainment and a delightful culinary journey for everyone to enjoy”, said Mr. Alexander Traeger, General Manager of CROSSROADS Marina and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The Marina at CROSSROADS Maldives welcomes visitors daily from 11:00 AM to 11:45 PM. Complimentary transfers are provided, subject to a minimum spend of $20 per person, excluding children below 12 years old. These transfers connect visitors from Male’, Hulhumale’ and the Airport to The Marina. Moreover, day visitors arriving with their private boats can take advantage of the convenience of berthing at The Marina, eliminating touch-and-go berthing fees, subject to terms and conditions.
For more information and to book your Eid Al Fitr getaway, connect with The Marina Concierge Team at www.crossroadsmaldives.com.
Culture
Festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives
Experience the vibrant festivities of Eid Al-Fitr at Bandos Maldives on Wednesday, 10th April 2024. The resort welcomes guests to join in the joyous atmosphere, filled with a lineup of exciting events and experiences designed for everyone.
Start your day with the cherished tradition of Eid Sai at Gallery Restaurant, where families and friends gather for a delightful breakfast and heartfelt greetings. Then, embark on a culinary journey at Sea Breeze, where talented chefs will guide you through the art of making traditional Eid dishes.
As the day unfolds, join us at Huvan Beach for Eid Majaa, an evening filled with beachside celebrations, games, music, and laughter for guests of all ages. Indulge in the rich flavors of Maldivian cuisine at Eid Jaafaiy, a lavish buffet dinner at Gallery Restaurant, reminiscent of local traditions.
End the night with the rhythmic beats of Boduberu at Sand Bar, experiencing the heartbeat of Maldivian culture under the starlit sky. Come together at Bandos Maldives to celebrate the spirit of Eid Al-Fitr and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime.
Culture
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives offers authentic Eid al-Fitr celebrations
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives invites you to immerse yourself in the rich traditions of Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the end of Ramadan, in an unforgettable Maldivian extravaganza. Step into a world where indulgence meets local charm as we blend authentic Maldivian culture with high-end experiences for a celebration like no other.
Cooking Delights in the Spice Garden with Local Mamas: Embark on a culinary journey with our local mamas in the vibrant spice gardens of Alila Kothaifaru Maldives. Learn the art of Maldivian cuisine as you prepare traditional dishes infused with local spices and flavors. From succulent seafood to aromatic curries, discover the secrets of Maldivian cooking from those who know it best.
Feast on High-End Food with a Maldivian Twist: Indulge in a lavish Eid feast curated by our talented chefs, showcasing the best of Maldivian cuisine with a modern twist. Savor exquisite dishes crafted from the freshest local ingredients, meticulously prepared to tantalize your taste buds. From delectable seafood specialties to tantalizing desserts, every bite promises to be a culinary delight.
Groove to the Beats of Boduberu Band Tunes: Let the rhythm of Maldivian music sweep you away as the acclaimed Boduberu Band sets the stage on fire with their electrifying tunes. Dance under the stars to the infectious beats of boduberu drums and traditional melodies, and experience the vibrant spirit of Maldivian culture come to life.
Celebrate Eid Like Never Before: At Alila Kothaifaru Maldives, we believe in creating experiences that transcend the ordinary. This Eid al-Fitr, join us as we celebrate in true Maldivian style, surrounded by the beauty of our island paradise. From culinary delights to captivating music, every moment promises to be a celebration like no other. Additionally, guests can partake in adventurous experiences and wellness activities during their stay. Moreover, a special program has been curated for kids, ensuring they have a memorable and enjoyable time throughout the festivities.
Find vast dining choices with Half-Board Special with daily breakfast and dinner at our beachside restaurant. Start your day with a delightful breakfast at Seasalt restaurant, offering a range of delicious options to kickstart your mornings. For dinner, indulge in the culinary delights of Seasalt restaurant, Yakitori bar, or Umami restaurant, where you can enjoy a three-course à la carte menu or themed buffet. Guests also receive a USD 75 food credit per adult to explore other dining venues such as Teppanyaki, The Shack, or Dining Experiences, allowing for a variety of dining experiences during your stay (subject to availability).
Culture
Celebrate ‘Year of the Dragon’ with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Lunar New Year offering
Welcome the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in style with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and enjoy a series of exciting events this Lunar New Year. From exceptional culinary experiences to a range of family-friendly activities, there are limited-edition events to suit all guests, running exclusively from Friday 09 to Tuesday 13 February 2024.
For those looking to tantalise their tastebuds, the resort’s ‘Flavours of China’ experience will be sure to delight, offering a culinary journey through the best of Chinese cuisine. Three of Jumeirah Guangzhou’s renowned Chinese head chefs have crafted two set menus – a four-course menu and an eight-course menu – featuring authentic dishes bursting with flavour and colour. For those looking to further elevate their dining experience, a selection of the finest Chinese wines has been carefully curated to perfectly complement each and every dish.
Families heading to the resort to celebrate the Lunar New Year will find plenty to keep the little ones busy, with an exciting variety of seasonal family-friendly events, in addition to the resort’s existing family offering, with over 50 activities available. Whether it’s dragon mask making at MURACA Art Studio or a Chinese lantern release ceremony at Glow, the whole family will love celebrating at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, with playful activities designed to create last memories for all. When it comes to downtime, the resort’s spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas offer the perfect space for a family retreat, with separate living spaces and bedrooms providing plenty of space to relax in comfort and style.
For guests looking to unwind in between festivities, they can experience various rejuvenating rituals with the resort’s visiting wellness practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal. Offering personalised guided wellness experiences and holistic therapies, including one-to-one pranic healing and traditional Chinese acupuncture sessions, guests can indulge in the perfect fusion of ancient wisdom and modern wellness to ensure a relaxing start to the ‘Year of the Dragon’. Driven by a deep passion for wellbeing, Dr. Syed assists guests with reaching higher levels of relaxation, rejuvenation, and balance in the midst of paradise within the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa.
Marine life lovers will relish the opportunity to head out on a Dolphin Quest, witnessing the beauty of dolphins in their natural habitat, while those who are looking for a more immersive experience can opt for the Ocean Wonders Snorkelling experience. A Sunset Cruise will also set sail on Monday 12 February, giving guests the chance to experience the beautiful Maldivian sunset while sipping on bubbly to the rhythmic beats of traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drumming.
Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a luxurious island escape for travellers looking to get away this Lunar New Year. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style with their own private rooftop terraces, as well as six restaurants and bars which offer Jumeirah Group’s signature dining experiences and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean.
Guests looking to explore the festivities in more detail will find the programme here, and can take advantage of up to 30% off their booking with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
