Celebration
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives invites guests to celebrate Diwali in style, where the timeless traditions of India’s Festival of Lights meet the lush, tropical charm of the Maldives. At CROSSROADS Maldives – SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the festival unfolds in a lively fusion of culture, music, and exceptional dining, promising a memorable experience beyond the ordinary.
From November 1st to 3rd, guests and visitors can immerse themselves in a Diwali celebration that harmonises Indian heritage with island elegance. The Marina at CROSSROADS and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, present a lavish, SAiiSational Diwali experience, inviting attendees to explore India’s vibrant culture through interactive cooking classes featuring traditional Indian dishes and beachfront dining illuminated by delicate diyas. As the sun sets, the festivities continue with Diwali-inspired feasts and live DJ performances spinning Bollywood favourites, creating an atmosphere rich with fun, flavour, and festivity.
Food enthusiasts can savour a true Taste of India at Kebab & Kurry’s Festival of Light Dinner Buffet, which offers a curated selection of authentic Indian cuisine, from indulgent curries to expertly crafted tandoori dishes, all served under the open Maldivian sky. Both in-house guests and visitors are also invited to enjoy a Diwali dining experience at the Beach Club, where fine flavours and the essence of the Maldives combine to create an unforgettable evening.
For those drawn to a blend of Bollywood magic and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an electrifying Diwali celebration filled with musical surprises. With its signature mix of music, entertainment, and performance, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will merge the enchantment of Diwali with the hotel’s vibrant spirit. Guests can look forward to beachside buffets, dynamic live band performances, and aerial displays that add a thrilling touch to the celebration. The highlight is a spirited Bollywood Party at the Beach Club, where DJ sets and continuous Bollywood hits will keep the beach alive with dancing and celebration well into the night.
Celebration
Festival of lights like no other: Diwali celebrations at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
This Diwali, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to experience the vibrant culture and traditions of the Festival of Lights through a range of curated festive offerings from October 31 to November 2, 2024. Nestled amidst lush rainforests, pristine white-sand beaches, and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an enchanting setting for an unforgettable Diwali celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in luxurious surroundings while enjoying the warmth and joy of the festival with exquisite dining and unique cultural experiences.
From October 31 to November 2, 2024, guests can begin their mornings with a festive breakfast spread at Alba. This open-air setting, overlooking the ocean, offers an array of delicacies that celebrate the richness of Indian flavours. The breakfast menu, thoughtfully curated with traditional dishes, provides an authentic and satisfying start to the Diwali festivities.
As evening approaches, guests can enhance their dining experience with specially crafted Diwali beverages at both Alba and Whale Bar. Available from October 31 to November 2, 2024, these drinks blend unique flavours and vibrant colours inspired by Diwali’s traditions, making each sip a reflection of the festival’s joy and excitement.
For an intimate and authentic Diwali dinner, guests can indulge in an exquisite sharing Thali set menu by the Alba Pool Deck. This special dinner, available for couples on October 31 and November 1, 2024, is priced at $180 per couple. The Thali presents a lavish selection of regional Indian dishes, artfully arranged to evoke the grandeur of a traditional feast. Couples can enjoy this dinner under the stars, surrounded by the sounds of the ocean, while celebrating the festival. Reservations are required by 2 pm on the day of the event, through the assistance of a dedicated St. Regis Butler.
Families or groups seeking to enjoy the festivities together can choose from a variety of premium, multi-bedroom villas offering ultimate comfort. Among these are the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, as well as the two-bedroom beachfront Knickerbocker villa, featuring ocean views and a private pool. Additional options include the secluded Cesar Balsa, nestled in the white sands with plush living spaces, and the Caroline Astor Estate, a three-bedroom beachfront villa with panoramic views, a spacious swimming pool, and fully-equipped rooms. Each villa, complemented by world-class amenities and the exceptional service of the St. Regis Butlers, ensures a truly relaxing experience throughout the Diwali celebration.
Celebration
Pink paradise: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives brings back its iconic festive celebration
This holiday season, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives invites visitors to embrace the festive spirit with an unforgettable blend of music, lights, and tropical flair. From December 21, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the world-renowned resort will once again transform into a dazzling, pink-hued wonderland for its famed Pink Festive events. With vibrant lights and pulsating music, this celebration delivers a one-of-a-kind winter experience.
Guests of all ages are welcomed to join the Pink Festive wave, a celebration combining Hard Rock’s iconic musical flair, exhilarating excitement, and tropical beauty. Imagine dancing to show-stopping live performances and indulging in seasonal culinary delights. Whether relaxing with cocktails on the beach, showcasing dance moves at lively parties, or joining in family-friendly events, visitors will find Hard Rock Maldives to be the perfect destination for catching some winter sun.
Adults can enjoy seaside parties and poolside relaxation, while young rockstars are entertained with high-energy adventures at the Roxity Kids Club™ and Teen Spirit® Club. The excitement culminates on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular Gala Dinner under the stars, followed by an epic countdown party featuring DJ performances and live entertainment. Guests will ring in the new year with a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the tropical sky, celebrating island-style.
Days at the resort are filled with culinary journeys, unique pool parties, friendly seaside competitions, and numerous other surprises. This year’s Pink Festive at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an unforgettable fusion of Christmas cheer and rock-and-roll energy in the heart of the Maldives.
Celebration
Indulge in luxury and tradition: Diwali and year-end festivities at Marriott Bonvoy Maldives
As the enchanting Festival of Lights nears, the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of resorts in the Maldives invites families, couples, and friends to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities in an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and joy. This tropical paradise, made up of 1,200 coral islands surrounded by azure waters, offers an ideal setting for creating unforgettable memories—whether relaxing on pristine white-sand beaches, exploring vibrant marine life, or enjoying lavish accommodations perfect for family holidays or romantic getaways. Guests can choose from six exquisite resorts, each offering a unique festive experience filled with indulgence, tradition, and memorable moments throughout the season.
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives Fari Islands: The Spirit of EAU
This festive season, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands invites guests to celebrate the elemental magic of water with its ‘EAU’ theme. From December 22 to January 9, 2025, the resort will transform into a captivating oceanic wonderland, featuring signature Sangu cocktails, nightly performances, and ethereal shows inspired by themes of renewal and transformation. Guests can enjoy exclusive dining experiences at IWAU and Summer Pavilion, festive cocktail receptions, and a grand New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner. The ‘Festive Escape’ package includes daily breakfasts at La Locanda, USD 300 in resort credits, and a thrilling shark snorkeling experience. Additionally, the package offers luxurious spa treatments and festive activities, including a special visit from Santa Claus. Located in the North Malé Atoll, the resort features 100 villas, each with a dedicated private butler. Guests can access the resort via a 50-minute yacht ride or a 10-minute seaplane flight from Malé International Airport. The package requires a minimum seven-night stay and includes 25,000 bonus points per stay from December 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort: Tale of the Tides
At The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, Diwali celebrations blend with Maldivian elegance. From October 31 to November 2, guests can enjoy a Diwali breakfast at ALBA, followed by evening crafted beverages at ALBA and The Whale Bar. The festivities include a Thali Set Dinner celebrating India’s vibrant flavors. From December 20 to January 6, the ‘Tale of the Tides’ celebration offers a Christmas tree lighting, family-friendly activities, and exquisite culinary experiences across seven dining venues. Guests can enjoy the daily Champagne Sabering ritual at The Whale Bar and sip on the Island Mary, a local twist on the classic cocktail. The ‘Exquisite Indulgence – Full Board’ package includes daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at select restaurants, a bottle of champagne on arrival, and St. Regis Butler Service for a bespoke experience. The resort, located a 40-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport, offers two- and three-bedroom villas with private pools and panoramic views.
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa: Symphony of the Sea
Families can celebrate Diwali at JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa with a Diwali-themed Thali menu curated by celebrity chef Shipra Khanna, available until mid-November. From December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, the ‘Symphony of the Sea’ celebration will showcase a traditional Maldivian night with local cuisine, Boduberu performances, and a New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner featuring a live band, fire dancers, and LED performances. The resort, located on Vagaru Island in Shaviyani Atoll, offers 60 beach and overwater villas, each with a private pool and personal butler service. Families can enjoy the ‘Savor the Endless’ package, which includes daily meals, unlimited beverages, a beach dinner, a floating breakfast, and discounts on dining and spa treatments. Kids under 12 stay and dine for free, and complimentary non-motorised water sports are available.
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa: Festive Escape Retro 70s
Le Méridien Maldives Resort & Spa invites guests to join the Retro 70s-themed ‘La Fête’ year-end celebration on Thilamaafushi Island in Lhaviyani Atoll from December 21, 2024, to January 7, 2025. Guests can enjoy daily festivities, wellness activities, and masterclasses, including barista training and gin tasting. The celebration kicks off with a Tree Lighting Ceremony and culminates in a Retro 70s Beach Party and fireworks on New Year’s Eve. The ‘Full Board’ package offers daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with non-alcoholic beverages included. Guests can also participate in complimentary water sports and fitness activities. The 141-villa resort is accessible via a 35-minute seaplane flight from Malé.
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort: Rhythms by the Sea, A Carnival of Festivities
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort will host a vibrant Diwali celebration from October 31 to November 1, 2024, with a special Indian buffet dinner at Island Kitchen and traditional Boduberu drumming. The ‘Rhythms by the Sea: A Carnival of Festivities’ celebration runs from December 20, 2024, to January 6, 2025, featuring a Brazilian carnival-themed New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner with international DJ Luca Schreiner and fireworks. The wellness-focused resort in Baa Atoll offers 69 luxurious villas and the ‘Full Board’ package, which includes daily meals, fitness sessions, and complimentary snorkeling and kayaking. The resort is accessible via a 25-minute seaplane flight from Velana International Airport.
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa: Celebrate a Magical Festive Season
Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa invites families to celebrate Diwali and the year-end festivities with a sunrise yoga session, henna art, and a Diwali Dinner at Masala Hut on November 1, 2024. The year-end celebrations begin with a Tree Lighting Ceremony on December 7 and continue from December 20, 2024, to January 7, 2025, with activities such as Gingerbread House Decorating, Santa Water Aerobics, and a Family Snowman Christmas Party. The ‘All-Inclusive’ package includes daily buffet breakfasts and dinners, a three-course lunch, and complimentary use of snorkeling gear and water sports equipment. The resort, located in the North Malé Atoll, is just a 15-minute speedboat transfer from Velana International Airport, making it an ideal destination for a luxury family holiday.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources
-
Cooking1 week ago
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
-
Celebration1 week ago
SO/ Maldives transforms into stylish Halloween wonderland with exciting activities
-
Celebration1 week ago
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Final push for votes: Maldives competes for top honours at World Travel Awards 2024
-
Featured4 days ago
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort unveils all-inclusive island experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort completes infinity pool renovation