Air Arabia launches daily Maldives flights

The highly anticipated Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 has officially been launched on 24th October, marking the beginning of an exciting year dedicated to promoting the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and unique local experiences of Dharavandhoo Island. This campaign is part of a broader effort to boost local island tourism, offering travellers a chance to explore the Maldives beyond its luxury resorts.

The launch event, held Thursday evening on the island, was a vibrant celebration of local talent and culture. The function was graced with various performances from students, who showcased traditional music and dance, as well as cultural performances from the island’s youth. These lively presentations set the tone for the upcoming year, reflecting the energy and spirit of the Dharavandhoo community.

Located in the heart of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dharavandhoo Island offers an unparalleled experience for nature lovers, adventurers, and cultural enthusiasts alike. From world-class snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay, renowned for manta rays and whale sharks, to authentic Maldivian hospitality and culture, the island provides a gateway to an authentic local experience.

The year-long campaign will include workshops and seminars, an underwater coral park with Instagram-worthy spots, the revival of cultural activities, a Futsal Fiesta, the Manta Festival, a conservation project that will establish the foundation for a Manta Centre, cultural festivals, eco-tourism activities, and other collaborations with local businesses to highlight sustainable tourism practices.

Visitors will be invited to engage with the local community, explore marine life through guided tours, and enjoy immersive experiences such as Maldivian cooking classes, traditional music performances, and island hopping.

Speaking at the launch event, Sameeh Ali, President of Dharavandhoo Council, said, “Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 is a celebration of our island’s unique culture and biodiversity, combined with a focus on responsible tourism. We believe this campaign will attract travellers looking for unique experiences, supporting our local economy, and environment laying a foundation for years to come.”

Dharavandhoo Island’s commitment to sustainability and community-driven tourism ensures that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation. As the campaign unfolds, more details will be shared across official channels, inviting both international and domestic travellers to be part of this special year.