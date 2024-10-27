News
Air Arabia launches daily Maldives flights
Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, on Sunday began its non-stop flights between Sharjah and the Maldives.
The new flights between Sharjah International Airport and Velana International Airport operate daily, providing travellers with even more convenient and affordable options to explore one of the most famous destinations in South Asia, the Maldives.
The Maldives, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is renowned for its pristine white-sand beaches, crystal-clear turquoise waters, and vibrant marine life. Whether exploring vibrant coral reefs or relaxing on sun-drenched beaches, the Maldives provides an unparalleled escape in one of the world’s most breathtaking settings.
Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across the fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch compared to any economy cabin. The aircraft is also equipped with ‘SkyTime’, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices. Customers can also enjoy a variety of delicacies between snacks, meals, and sandwiches from the on-board ‘SkyCafe’ menu at affordable prices.
Let’s Go Maldives is the General Sales Agent (GSA) for Air Arabia in the Maldives.
Celebration
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives invites guests to celebrate Diwali in style, where the timeless traditions of India’s Festival of Lights meet the lush, tropical charm of the Maldives. At CROSSROADS Maldives – SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the festival unfolds in a lively fusion of culture, music, and exceptional dining, promising a memorable experience beyond the ordinary.
From November 1st to 3rd, guests and visitors can immerse themselves in a Diwali celebration that harmonises Indian heritage with island elegance. The Marina at CROSSROADS and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, present a lavish, SAiiSational Diwali experience, inviting attendees to explore India’s vibrant culture through interactive cooking classes featuring traditional Indian dishes and beachfront dining illuminated by delicate diyas. As the sun sets, the festivities continue with Diwali-inspired feasts and live DJ performances spinning Bollywood favourites, creating an atmosphere rich with fun, flavour, and festivity.
Food enthusiasts can savour a true Taste of India at Kebab & Kurry’s Festival of Light Dinner Buffet, which offers a curated selection of authentic Indian cuisine, from indulgent curries to expertly crafted tandoori dishes, all served under the open Maldivian sky. Both in-house guests and visitors are also invited to enjoy a Diwali dining experience at the Beach Club, where fine flavours and the essence of the Maldives combine to create an unforgettable evening.
For those drawn to a blend of Bollywood magic and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an electrifying Diwali celebration filled with musical surprises. With its signature mix of music, entertainment, and performance, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will merge the enchantment of Diwali with the hotel’s vibrant spirit. Guests can look forward to beachside buffets, dynamic live band performances, and aerial displays that add a thrilling touch to the celebration. The highlight is a spirited Bollywood Party at the Beach Club, where DJ sets and continuous Bollywood hits will keep the beach alive with dancing and celebration well into the night.
News
Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 kicks off: Celebrating culture, nature, and sustainable tourism in Baa Atoll
The highly anticipated Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 has officially been launched on 24th October, marking the beginning of an exciting year dedicated to promoting the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and unique local experiences of Dharavandhoo Island. This campaign is part of a broader effort to boost local island tourism, offering travellers a chance to explore the Maldives beyond its luxury resorts.
The launch event, held Thursday evening on the island, was a vibrant celebration of local talent and culture. The function was graced with various performances from students, who showcased traditional music and dance, as well as cultural performances from the island’s youth. These lively presentations set the tone for the upcoming year, reflecting the energy and spirit of the Dharavandhoo community.
Located in the heart of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dharavandhoo Island offers an unparalleled experience for nature lovers, adventurers, and cultural enthusiasts alike. From world-class snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay, renowned for manta rays and whale sharks, to authentic Maldivian hospitality and culture, the island provides a gateway to an authentic local experience.
The year-long campaign will include workshops and seminars, an underwater coral park with Instagram-worthy spots, the revival of cultural activities, a Futsal Fiesta, the Manta Festival, a conservation project that will establish the foundation for a Manta Centre, cultural festivals, eco-tourism activities, and other collaborations with local businesses to highlight sustainable tourism practices.
Visitors will be invited to engage with the local community, explore marine life through guided tours, and enjoy immersive experiences such as Maldivian cooking classes, traditional music performances, and island hopping.
Speaking at the launch event, Sameeh Ali, President of Dharavandhoo Council, said, “Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 is a celebration of our island’s unique culture and biodiversity, combined with a focus on responsible tourism. We believe this campaign will attract travellers looking for unique experiences, supporting our local economy, and environment laying a foundation for years to come.”
Dharavandhoo Island’s commitment to sustainability and community-driven tourism ensures that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation. As the campaign unfolds, more details will be shared across official channels, inviting both international and domestic travellers to be part of this special year.
Celebration
Festival of lights like no other: Diwali celebrations at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
This Diwali, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to experience the vibrant culture and traditions of the Festival of Lights through a range of curated festive offerings from October 31 to November 2, 2024. Nestled amidst lush rainforests, pristine white-sand beaches, and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an enchanting setting for an unforgettable Diwali celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in luxurious surroundings while enjoying the warmth and joy of the festival with exquisite dining and unique cultural experiences.
From October 31 to November 2, 2024, guests can begin their mornings with a festive breakfast spread at Alba. This open-air setting, overlooking the ocean, offers an array of delicacies that celebrate the richness of Indian flavours. The breakfast menu, thoughtfully curated with traditional dishes, provides an authentic and satisfying start to the Diwali festivities.
As evening approaches, guests can enhance their dining experience with specially crafted Diwali beverages at both Alba and Whale Bar. Available from October 31 to November 2, 2024, these drinks blend unique flavours and vibrant colours inspired by Diwali’s traditions, making each sip a reflection of the festival’s joy and excitement.
For an intimate and authentic Diwali dinner, guests can indulge in an exquisite sharing Thali set menu by the Alba Pool Deck. This special dinner, available for couples on October 31 and November 1, 2024, is priced at $180 per couple. The Thali presents a lavish selection of regional Indian dishes, artfully arranged to evoke the grandeur of a traditional feast. Couples can enjoy this dinner under the stars, surrounded by the sounds of the ocean, while celebrating the festival. Reservations are required by 2 pm on the day of the event, through the assistance of a dedicated St. Regis Butler.
Families or groups seeking to enjoy the festivities together can choose from a variety of premium, multi-bedroom villas offering ultimate comfort. Among these are the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, as well as the two-bedroom beachfront Knickerbocker villa, featuring ocean views and a private pool. Additional options include the secluded Cesar Balsa, nestled in the white sands with plush living spaces, and the Caroline Astor Estate, a three-bedroom beachfront villa with panoramic views, a spacious swimming pool, and fully-equipped rooms. Each villa, complemented by world-class amenities and the exceptional service of the St. Regis Butlers, ensures a truly relaxing experience throughout the Diwali celebration.
Trending
