News
Hong Kong Airlines resumes direct flights to Maldives
Hong Kong Airlines has resumed direct scheduled flights to Maldives, recommencing a vital air link that was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hong Kong Airlines initially launched chartered direct flights to Maldives in 2011, and scheduled flights officially commenced in 2018. However, the regular service was interrupted in early 2020 due to the global pandemic.
A special ceremony unfolded at Velana International Airport to commemorate the resumption of flights, particularly highlighting the arrival of Hong Kong Airlines flight HX791 from Hong Kong International Airport on Friday evening. The tourists were welcomed with the traditional Bodu Beru beats and a vibrant cultural performance, while also receiving a special gift pack that included flowers.
With the relaunch of flights on Friday, Hong Kong Airlines will operate three flights a week, scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, between Malé and Hong Kong.
The flight schedule in local times is as follows:
- Hong Kong (3:40 pm) – Malé (7:35 pm)
- Malé (9:20 pm) – Hong Kong (6:35 am)
This resumption of direct flights signifies a positive step towards the revitalization of tourism between Hong Kong and Maldives, fostering connectivity and rekindling travel opportunities for enthusiasts on both ends. The airline’s commitment to this route is seen as a promising sign of recovery for the travel industry in the post-pandemic era.
Love
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day as InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort creates unforgettable moments for couples seeking a romantic haven. Tucked away in Raa Atoll, this beautiful tropical island is the perfect hideaway for romantics and couples planning to dedicate February, the month of love, to themselves and their love for each other. Surrounded only by the infinity of the Indian Ocean, a myriad of marine life, and the natural beauty of a tropical island.
To offer couples the opportunity to celebrate their love for each other and enjoy intimate moments together, the resort has created a unique “You and Me Spa Experience” available throughout February. On any day during the “Month of Love”, couples can immerse themselves in a specially curated couple spa journey featuring a tantalising massage, a pampering facial, and a blissful milky bath for two. To commemorate their special day, a sommelier will perform a champagne sabrage in their villa’s privacy and serve delicious Champagne cocktails.
On Valentine’s Day, couples don’t need to worry about finding their personal space to celebrate their special day together. Valentine’s Day celebrants can be sure the setting is one of a kind and the best spot to forget time and let romance take over. Small surprises, unique arrangements and sumptuous dinner scenes allow couples to curate their perfect evening. This includes a romantic dinner set up at the beach, a floating dinner under the stars on a private platform in the resort’s lagoon, or an exclusive yacht experience.
Guests staying at InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort can book their Valentine’s Eve Experience during their stay, subject to availability. The “You and Me Spa Experience” prices start from USD 1680 ++ per night in a Water Pool Villa, including daily breakfast and dinner, a 50% discount on seaplane transfers and Club InterContinental benefits.
InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an exclusive destination getaway offering a unique opportunity for those looking to unwind and reconnect in an enviable island setting, where exclusive privileges go hand in hand with the personal touch of our signature service at InterContinental Hotels & Resorts’ first and only all-Club InterContinental resort. Located in the Raa Atoll, 35 minutes by seaplane from the Velana International Airport, InterContinental Maldives Maamunagau Resort is an award-winning island escape offering beach, lagoon and overwater villas and residences with up to three bedrooms. Curated dining and wellness experiences, an extensive kids club as well as the Retreat, an adult-only enclave, along with a myriad of recreational adventures for families and couples alike are also available.
Love
Romantic culinary and mixological journey this Valentine’s Day with world-renowned Mixologist Giancarlo Mancino at Milaidhoo Maldives
Milaidhoo is set to enchant guests this Valentine’s Day with a culinary and mixological spectacle featuring the globally acclaimed Giancarlo Mancino. Hailing from the picturesque village of Pignola in southern Italy, Giancarlo has etched his name as one of the world’s most awarded and respected mixologists. Giancarlo is the creative genius behind Mancino Vermouth, Rinomato Aperitivo, Sprezza RTD, Bocktailed, and Sei Bellissimi, a luxury sparkling bottled cocktail line.
On Valentine’s Day, Milaidhoo guests can anticipate tailor-made beverage experiences that transcend traditional mixology, with unexpected flavour combinations and presenting cocktails as edible art forms, offering guests an immersive and visually stunning journey through the world of mixology.
Throughout his residency from 13th to 14th February 2024, Mancino will curate a series of intimate events designed to spark love and curiosity. From vibrant, island-inspired cocktails at sunset to romantic beachside dinners serenaded by the ocean’s whispers, guests will indulge in cocktail paired feasts and can participate in interactive mixology workshops, where guests can share their desires, dreams, and romantic anecdotes, and watch as Giancarlo transforms them into a personalised elixir, capturing the essence of their love story with every drop.
Milaidhoo’s commitment to crafting refined and unique guest experiences finds new expression in this exceptional collaboration with Giancarlo Mancino. In Giancarlo’s masterful hands, Milaidhoo’s story is infused with an extra layer of magic, transforming each sip into a chapter in a love story destined to be cherished forever. Giancarlo Mancino says: “Milaidhoo’s natural beauty and romantic allure are the perfect canvas for my creativity. I can’t wait to share my passion and craft unforgettable experiences that ignite the senses and celebrate the power of love in paradise.”
“Having Giancarlo here at Milaidhoo is a true honour. His artistry and dedication to elevating the cocktail experience perfectly align with our vision of creating unforgettable Milaidhoo moments for our guests. This Valentine’s Day promises to be an extraordinary journey of love, gastronomic and cocktail artistry,” adds David Castaño, General Manager Milaidhoo Maldives.
News
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands celebrates 2023 ocean conservation highlights
Forming part of the coveted Fari Islands’ lifestyle concept, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has been championing environmental education since its opening in 2021. A destination that’s fast become an iconic addition to the Indian Ocean, is also home to a hub of innovation when it comes to environmental conservation. The resort steps lightly in to 2024 celebrating its continued dedication to the protection of our natural world.
‘Eye in the Sky’ Drone Technology
Spearheaded by resort naturalists and a progressive research community, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ sophisticated ocean plastics’ monitoring program works to conserve one of the world’s most fragile ecosystems with the use of drones. In partnership with British PhD researcher Melissa Schiele, drone technology has been developed and deployed in and around the atoll to better understand the location and movement of ocean plastics, including discarded fishing nets (ghost nets). With immediate impact resort teams are able to locate and remove otherwise hard to find debris identified by drones.
In 2023 the resort’s naturalist team and dive network removed 19 ghost nets with an estimated weight of 1100kg. These ghost nets travel in to the east Indian Ocean via strong ocean winds and currents experienced in the region from mid-December. In 2023, the resort successfully rescued five olive ridley sea turtles found entangled in abandoned nets. Two turtles were released immediately, with three rehabilitated by the Olive Ridley Project’s veterinary team at the Marine Turtle Rescue Centre in Baa Atoll, before a successful reintroduction to the ocean. A rehabilitated turtle named ‘Muraka’, released on the 16th of August 2023, was fitted with a GPS tracking device to allow guests and followers to trace her journey.
Since opening, the resort has achieved 751 drone flights aiding critical research in to plastic aggregation, location of ghost nets and ongoing monitoring of wildlife. In a first-of-its-kind image collection and data processing project, impressive data from the drone initiative was drawn for collaborative use to inform, educate and drive positive change long-term. Over 21 ocean species were observed in 2023, from the Ornate Eagle Ray, Black Tip Reef Shark to Melon-Headed Whale.*
Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program
Home to the Maldives’ first Jean-Michel Cousteau Ambassadors of the Environment program, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands continues to collaborate with the world-renowned oceanographic explorer and environmentalist to provide guest experiences with preservation of the planet at its core. In 2023 the program planted 40 coral frames as part of its coral regeneration initiative, using coral frags from the Pocillapora (Cauliflower corals) and the Acropora (Table coral). 25 of these abundant nursery frames, and successful new habitats for ocean life, can be seen by guests in the shallow waters of the resort’s welcome jetty on arrival.
The resort will welcome Jean-Michel Cousteau in 2024 from the 8th to 18th April. An inspired educational residency will include exclusive guest experiences and Q&As with the legendary explorer.
Community Footprints
As part of its Community Footprints’ programming, and with focus on environmental awareness for the planet’s future generations, the resort’s relationships with local schools enable visits with its naturalist teams to share research and educate. In 2023 five educational excursions to local islands took place including schools in Dhiffushi and Gaafaru. The visits took a deep dive in to ocean conservation, from the environmental impact of ocean plastics, insights from the resort community’s drone research and shared observations of wildlife in the surrounding atoll. Presentations of ground-breaking research from the resort’s ‘Visiting Heroes’ programme included the work of renowned shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru and his conservation work tagging Blacktip Reef Sharks.
Closer to home, the resort was proud to engage in ten global environmental dates. Educational and inspired activities worked to raise awareness surrounding key calendar dates including; World Shark Day, World Dolphin Day, Ocean Clean Up Day, and Earth Day. A continuation of its Community Footprints programming, 11 beach clean-ups invited guests to support ocean debris collection on resort shores and the local islands of Dhiffushi and Gaafaru.
Creating a Sustainable Environment for the Future
The resort continues to grow its commitment to sustainable practices in its day-to-day operations, from increasing its production of renewable energy via its solar power infrastructure, purification of still and sparkling drinking water at its dedicated plant, treating greywater for landscaping, and a robust composting programme for daily food waste.
With a considered approach to luxury living, guests can expect to use reusable glass water bottles, bamboo-based personal consumables, refillable jars of amenities, and bamboo and stainless-steel straws. Organic Bamford amenities, with shared sensibilities of living consciously and in harmony with nature, are replenished on-site, while the resort’s desalination plant reduces the amount of plastic imported into the country.
For more information, visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives and for real-time updates follow the resort on Facebook and Instagram.
Trending
