Lifestyle
SO/ Maldives redefines luxury island living with avant-garde design, culinary delights, and unparalleled wellness experiences
SO/, the esteemed collection of fashion-forward hotels is reshaping the luxury island experience with the debut of its latest venture, SO/ Maldives. Situated in the heart of the Maldives, this vibrant private-island destination is a fusion of fashion, art, and design.
Guests embarking on a swift, 15-minute speedboat journey from Malé Velana International Airport are transported to SO/ Maldives’ opulent 15-acre haven. Nestled along the turquoise waters of Emboodhoo Lagoon, the resort boasts overwater and beachfront villas, unique dining experiences, and a wellness camp. The arrival is nothing short of spectacular, with guests welcomed at the beautiful Arrival Pavilion, setting the stage for a red carpet-worthy experience.
Runway-Worthy Villas
SO/ Maldives showcases a curated collection of 80 beachfront and overwater villas, each a testament to modern luxury and avant-garde design. Ranging from one to three bedrooms and spanning eight categories, these villas embrace open-plan living, complete with private pools and decks for savoring ocean views. The accommodation options include the 120 sqm. Lagoon Water Pool Villa Collection, the expansive 410 sqm. Three-Bedroom Ocean Water Pool Atelier, and the innovative 238 sqm. Family Beach Pool Villa with Capsule, featuring adjoining “sleep pods” for younger travelers. Every villa envelops guests in sartorial luxury, offering Maison CODAGE toiletries, sustainably-sourced vegan ingredients, plush robes, slippers, and personalized concierge service.
Feasts for the Senses
SO/ Maldives elevates the culinary experience with innovative and diverse restaurant and bar offerings. The Citronelle Club, an all-day dining destination, weaves flavors into a menu of Pan-Asian cuisine. Meanwhile, Lazuli Beach Club, a French Riviera-inspired day-to-night beach bar, offers creative and healthy Mediterranean fare alongside vibrant cocktails and tunes spun by visiting DJs. Hadaba, situated in the Arrival Pavilion, transports guests to Arabian nights with Levantine slow-cooked dishes and smoked delicacies. Private in-villa dining and off-resort culinary experiences are also available.
A World of Wellness
The resort’s Wellness Camp, blending East-meets-West concepts, provides unlimited access to fitness and relaxation in an unparalleled setting. The spa menu, curated alongside Salon C. Stellar, features renowned brands like Maison CODAGE, Comfort Zone, and Odacité. Treatments, including “The Best Facial” and the personalized “Astro Facial,” offer cutting-edge relaxation with carefully selected ingredients. State-of-the-art facilities include steam and sauna rooms, a Vichy Rainforest Shower, and a revitalizing vitality pool. Complimentary classes such as yoga, meditation, sound healing, and personalized training sessions round out the wellness offerings.
Water Adventures & Excursions
SO/ Maldives presents a plethora of water-based adventures, both paid and complimentary, including kayaking, parasailing, snorkeling, jet ski, and stand-up paddleboarding. Diving enthusiasts can explore curated dives, turtle expeditions, and traditional Maldivian fishing excursions. Lessons and rentals for windsurfing, kitesurfing, catamaran courses, surfing, and more are available. Private boats and yachts can be chartered for exclusive exploration.
Friends, Families Welcome
Younger guests have dedicated spaces at The Zone (Teen’s Club for ages 12-16) and The Nest (Kids Club for ages 4-11), equipped with toys, games, and activities. Family-forward programming includes beach volleyball, bocce ball, soccer, and watersports. Babysitting services are available for children under 4 years of age.
Island Takeover
From dawn to dusk, SO/ Maldives sets the stage for glamorous events. Oceanfront venues, including the Arrival Pavilion, Lazuli Beach Club, and Hadaba, along with two- and three-bedroom villas, offer a picturesque backdrop for various occasions. Island privatization is also a possibility.
Opening Offers
Guests can immerse themselves in the allure of SO/ Maldives with The Castaway Escape opening offer, featuring room rates starting from $750+ per night. For those seeking an exceptionally sweet deal, Dis-loyalty, Ennismore’s innovative travel and food membership, presents a remarkable 50% discount on all accommodations at SO/ Maldives. This exclusive offer is available for bookings made via the Dis-loyalty website on stays through April 30, 2024.
Culture
Celebrate ‘Year of the Dragon’ with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island’s Lunar New Year offering
Welcome the ‘Year of the Dragon’ in style with Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island and enjoy a series of exciting events this Lunar New Year. From exceptional culinary experiences to a range of family-friendly activities, there are limited-edition events to suit all guests, running exclusively from Friday 09 to Tuesday 13 February 2024.
For those looking to tantalise their tastebuds, the resort’s ‘Flavours of China’ experience will be sure to delight, offering a culinary journey through the best of Chinese cuisine. Three of Jumeirah Guangzhou’s renowned Chinese head chefs have crafted two set menus – a four-course menu and an eight-course menu – featuring authentic dishes bursting with flavour and colour. For those looking to further elevate their dining experience, a selection of the finest Chinese wines has been carefully curated to perfectly complement each and every dish.
Families heading to the resort to celebrate the Lunar New Year will find plenty to keep the little ones busy, with an exciting variety of seasonal family-friendly events, in addition to the resort’s existing family offering, with over 50 activities available. Whether it’s dragon mask making at MURACA Art Studio or a Chinese lantern release ceremony at Glow, the whole family will love celebrating at Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island, with playful activities designed to create last memories for all. When it comes to downtime, the resort’s spacious one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas offer the perfect space for a family retreat, with separate living spaces and bedrooms providing plenty of space to relax in comfort and style.
For guests looking to unwind in between festivities, they can experience various rejuvenating rituals with the resort’s visiting wellness practitioner Dr. Syed Afzal. Offering personalised guided wellness experiences and holistic therapies, including one-to-one pranic healing and traditional Chinese acupuncture sessions, guests can indulge in the perfect fusion of ancient wisdom and modern wellness to ensure a relaxing start to the ‘Year of the Dragon’. Driven by a deep passion for wellbeing, Dr. Syed assists guests with reaching higher levels of relaxation, rejuvenation, and balance in the midst of paradise within the captivating overwater treatment rooms of the Talise Spa.
Marine life lovers will relish the opportunity to head out on a Dolphin Quest, witnessing the beauty of dolphins in their natural habitat, while those who are looking for a more immersive experience can opt for the Ocean Wonders Snorkelling experience. A Sunset Cruise will also set sail on Monday 12 February, giving guests the chance to experience the beautiful Maldivian sunset while sipping on bubbly to the rhythmic beats of traditional Maldivian Bodu Beru drumming.
Surrounded by a breathtaking natural landscape, Jumeirah Maldives Olhahali Island offers a luxurious island escape for travellers looking to get away this Lunar New Year. The resort offers 67 beach and over-water villas, each designed in a contemporary style with their own private rooftop terraces, as well as six restaurants and bars which offer Jumeirah Group’s signature dining experiences and unparalleled views of the Indian Ocean.
Guests looking to explore the festivities in more detail will find the programme here, and can take advantage of up to 30% off their booking with the Jumeirah Escapes offer.
Fashion
Crossroads Maldives introduces four new experiences: Blend of fashion, wellness, creative expression
Exciting news for the fashion-forward, wellness enthusiasts, and those with an artistic flair – CROSSROADS Maldives has just unveiled four new destinations that promise to add a touch of style, a dash of wellness, and a sprinkle of creative magic to your island escape.
WOODY brings forth the crafted elegance in Mango Wood. Embark on a journey into the captivating realm of Woody, a space where the distinct charm of handcrafted mango wood takes center stage. Each piece tells a story of sustainability and masterful craftsmanship, inviting you to transform your home into your dream springboard-worthy space of timeless elegance. Open daily from 11:00 AM to 23:00, Woody transcends the conventional, offering not just a store but a sanctuary for those who appreciate refined Instagrammable aesthetics.
SENSE BOUTIQUE is all about fashion for every taste. For the style enthusiasts, Sense Boutique is the ultimate playground. A carefully curated selection of the latest trends and accessories hotspot, beckoning you into a world where fashion isn’t merely a statement – it’s an immersive experience. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00, Sense Boutique is your invitation to dive into pure retail therapy where style becomes a personalized expression, and helps you find something truly unique that you won’t easily find elsewhere. Explore the latest trends and accessories daily from 10:00 AM to 22:00.
PHARMA DOC is now open assuring the convenience and care for your wellbeing while you are at CROSSROADS Maldives. Looking out for your health is Pharma Doc, CROSSROADS Maldives’ new pharmacy and prescription center. Open daily from 10:00 AM to 20:00, with a grand opening on December 23rd, 2023, it’s where expert advice meets a diverse selection of health and wellness essentials.
ART & SOUL takes you to a brand new creative playground in the Maldives. Immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Art & Soul, where creativity knows no bounds. From 10:00 AM to 20:00 daily, this is more than just an art destination – it’s a sanctuary of inspiration. Explore a spectrum of paints, brushes, and canvases waiting to transform your imagination into vibrant masterpieces. Whether you’re an experienced artist or a budding enthusiast, Art & Soul is your personal haven for artistic expression and boundless creativity. Inspirational pop-ups, opportunities to get up close and personal with artists awaits.
Yashfa Hassan (Yash) – The Director of Retail at CROSSROADS Maldives, shares, “With Woody, Sense Boutique, Pharma Doc, and Art & Soul, we are excited to offer more than just retail spaces. Each destination is an invitation to discover, express, and enrich your lifestyle. And that’s not all – CROSSROADS Maldives is already your haven for relaxation with the beach club, Len be Well Spa, and a kids’ club for the little ones. Visitors can also choose from over 10 restaurants, each offering a culinary adventure. We can’t wait for our local community to experience and explore our new offering here at CROSSROADS Maldives and take a pause from the mundane noise and activity of their daily routines. Getting here is a breeze too, with multiple daily transfers from the airport and Male city. So, whether you’re here for the shopping, the dining, or simply to unwind, CROSSROADS Maldives is ready to make your island experience unforgettable.”
CROSSROADS Maldives, the premier integrated leisure destination invites you to explore the intersection of luxury and laid-back vibes. Dive into sustainable elegance, pamper yourself a bit, and let your creativity flow in a setting that’s not just chic but effortlessly cool.
Entertainment
Eurovision and The Voice sensation Maxim Zavidia to perform in Maldives at Villa Park
Villa Park has unveiled a series of live performances by Maxim Zavidia, the sensational artist known for his captivating appearances on Eurovision and The Voice. Set against the picturesque backdrop of the Maldives, attendees can immerse themselves in the dynamic show between January 7th to 12th, 2024.
Maxim Zavidia, celebrated for his standout performances on Russia’s ‘The Voice’ and as a finalist in Moldova’s Eurovision selections, is poised to deliver an unforgettable musical experience across multiple nights. The luxurious eco-resort of Villa Park, formerly Sun Island, is gearing up to infuse the island with holiday cheer through this special series.
Nestled in the breathtaking South Ari Atoll of the Maldives, Villa Park offers guests an enticing blend of relaxation and adventure. Beyond the live performances, attendees can explore the protected marine area, engage in thrilling activities such as diving with whale sharks, and savour the resort’s innovative experiences, delightful dining options, and a tranquil spa.
For those eager to be part of this unique celebration, further information about Villa Park and the upcoming live performances by Maxim Zavidia can be found at villaresorts.com/villa-park.
Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical rendezvous in the heart of the Maldives.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Hong Kong Airlines resumes direct flights to Maldives
-
Celebration2 days ago
Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands with a week of festivities
-
Love14 hours ago
Intercontinental Maldives celebrates ‘Month of Love’ this February
-
News8 hours ago
Experience 7 idyllic Valentine’s escape in Maldives
-
Love14 hours ago
Romantic culinary and mixological journey this Valentine’s Day with world-renowned Mixologist Giancarlo Mancino at Milaidhoo Maldives
-
Celebration3 days ago
Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
-
News4 days ago
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands celebrates 2023 ocean conservation highlights
-
Celebration6 days ago
Valentine’s Day reimagined into month-long celebration of romance at Kandooma