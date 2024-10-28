Drink
Toast beneath waves: Krug Champagne’s exclusive underwater tasting at Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas recently celebrated Global Champagne Day with a groundbreaking event: Krug Champagne’s first-ever underwater tasting.
The occasion featured Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who shared fascinating insights and stories from the historic Champagne House at Anantara Kihavah’s iconic SEA Underwater Restaurant. Guests had the unique chance to connect with the legacy and craftsmanship of Krug.
During the exclusive dinner, attendees enjoyed a specially curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s exceptional Champagnes, including the renowned Krug Grande Cuvée. The experience was enhanced by the stunning views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space, surrounded by lively marine life.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug is renowned for its commitment to producing the finest Champagne, ensuring quality and consistency despite the challenges of varying climates. Krug Grande Cuvée, the House’s signature masterpiece, showcases the diversity of Champagne terroirs, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
Drink
From garden to glass: Milaidhoo Maldives elevates cocktails with freshly sourced ingredients
At Milaidhoo Maldives, mixology has been taken to the next level with the introduction of the Chef’s Garden, where fresh, locally sourced ingredients elevate every cocktail. The private island resort’s mixologists now have direct access to an array of herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables, allowing them to hand-select the freshest ingredients for garnishing and creating cocktails. This direct farm-to-glass approach ensures that every drink is bursting with vibrant flavours, enhancing the guest experience with unparalleled freshness.
To mark the unveiling of the Chef’s Garden, Milaidhoo introduces the Garden Elixir, a signature cocktail created by the resort’s talented mixologists. This drink features Botanist Gin, celebrated for its complex herbal and spice notes, and is enhanced with freshly harvested herbs from the garden. The Garden Elixir captures the essence of the Maldives, offering a refreshing, aromatic experience that is as unique as the island itself.
The Chef’s Garden is not only a source of fresh ingredients but also an interactive space for guests. Visitors are encouraged to explore the garden, learn about the local vegetation, and discover the culinary and mixological benefits of these plants. The tranquil setting provides the perfect backdrop for cooking and cocktail-making classes led by resident chefs and mixologists, or even private dining experiences under the stars, adding another enchanting dimension to the resort’s diverse dining options.
Executive Chef Ken Gundu, the visionary behind the Chef’s Garden, emphasises the importance of growing local produce in the Maldives. “In an island setting like ours, cultivating our own vegetables is essential to ensuring freshness and offering guests a sustainable, healthier dining and drinking experience. The Chef’s Garden allows us to deliver the highest quality ingredients, straight from the garden to the plate and glass. Our kitchen and bar are proud to showcase this level of freshness,” says Gundu.
Milaidhoo’s commitment to sustainability is furthered by the Chef’s Garden, which reduces the need for imported ingredients, cutting the resort’s carbon footprint and supporting eco-friendly practices. By growing much of its own produce, Milaidhoo not only helps to meet daily food requirements but also ensures guests enjoy the most natural and wholesome ingredients.
While Milaidhoo is famed for its stunning marine life in the UNESCO-listed Baa Atoll, the island’s commitment to sustainability through initiatives like the Chef’s Garden showcases its inner beauty. This project highlights Milaidhoo’s dedication to eco-conscious tourism and its harmonious connection with the environment. By integrating local agriculture into its culinary operations, Milaidhoo continues to lead the way in sustainable luxury and culinary innovation.
Drink
Taste of Bavaria: Reethi Beach Resort’s Oktoberfest celebration unites guests
Reethi Beach Resort recently captured the festive spirit of Oktoberfest with a vibrant themed dinner, blending Bavarian charm with an island twist. Guests indulged in a specially curated menu featuring classic German delicacies like Beer Glazed Brats and Sauerkraut, German Red Cabbage, Bavarian Pretzels, and Gourmet Beer Cheese. The evening was further elevated with a special beer bucket promotion and lively Oktoberfest tunes that filled the air, creating an authentic yet distinctive dining experience.
“Our goal was to offer an evening that not only celebrated the essence of Oktoberfest but also reflected the diverse cultures and backgrounds of our guests at Reethi Beach,” shared Executive Chef Farish, who spearheaded the culinary efforts. “Oktoberfest is about unity, and we wanted to recreate that inclusive spirit through food, ensuring everyone felt part of the celebration, no matter where they’re from.”
Though the event paid homage to the strong presence of German and European guests at the resort, it was designed for all to enjoy. Reethi Beach Resort has the privilege of welcoming many repeat guests from Germany and other parts of Europe, who return year after year to bask in the resort’s warm hospitality and stunning natural surroundings. Their loyalty brings a unique vibrancy to the island, and the resort deeply values their contribution to making Reethi Beach a cherished destination in the Maldives.
“At Reethi Beach, we strive to celebrate various cultures and regions through our themed dinners and events, promoting unity and inclusion,” added General Manager Valentin Osolos. “From Oktoberfest to other celebrations, we aim to create an environment where our beloved guests can embrace the joy of diverse traditions.”
While rooted in German heritage, the Oktoberfest-themed dinner was a celebration for everyone, showcasing Reethi Beach Resort’s commitment to honouring global traditions. The positive feedback received from guests emphasised the resort’s success in making everyone feel at home, while introducing them to new cultural experiences throughout their stay.
Celebration
Anantara Kihavah celebrates Global Champagne Day with Krug
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas has announced a groundbreaking celebration for Global Champagne Day, featuring an exclusive Krug Champagne Dinner at its renowned SEA Underwater Restaurant. Scheduled for October 27, 2024, this event promises a unique culinary and sensory adventure, showcasing exquisite Krug Champagne and gourmet cuisine amidst the stunning underwater landscape of the Maldives.
This event will mark the first time Krug hosts an underwater champagne dinner, creating a historic moment for both the brand and the world of underwater dining. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to engage with Krug’s President, Manuel Reman, who will share insights and stories from the esteemed Champagne House, enriching the experience with the artistry and history of Krug.
Founded by Joseph Krug in 1843, the House of Krug has dedicated itself to crafting the finest Champagne, overcoming annual climate variations to produce beverages of exceptional quality and consistency. The signature Krug Grande Cuvée exemplifies the richness of Champagne terroirs and plots, with each edition reflecting the vision of its founder.
During this exclusive dinner, guests will enjoy a meticulously curated seven-course menu, expertly paired with Krug’s finest Champagnes, including the esteemed Krug Grande Cuvée. The breathtaking views from SEA’s glass-walled underwater dining space will provide an immersive experience with vibrant marine life. This extraordinary evening promises a captivating blend of luxury, history, and unforgettable moments beneath the ocean waves.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
-
Featured6 days ago
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort unveils all-inclusive island experience
-
Action1 week ago
Ifuru Island introduces year-round tandem skydiving experience
-
Cooking7 days ago
Chef Kelvin Cheung curates unique culinary experience at JW Marriott Maldives
-
Awards6 days ago
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort celebrated in Fodor’s esteemed 2025 Hotel rankings
-
Awards1 week ago
Hard Rock Hotel Maldives honoured for unforgettable event experiences at 2024 Stella Awards
-
Action1 week ago
Elevate your game: Roman Safiullin’s tennis masterclass at Lily Beach Resort
-
Celebration1 week ago
Celebrate Diwali and year-end festivities at The Westin Maldives