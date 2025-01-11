Cooking
Anantara Kihavah unveils star-studded culinary calendar for 2025
Anantara Kihavah invites guests to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey featuring Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, and extraordinary wine experiences. From January to May 2025, this exclusive resort will host a series of events that blend world-class dining with the breathtaking beauty of its tropical surroundings.
Anantara Kihavah begins the year with the extraordinary talents of Chef Mark Donald. A two-Michelin-starred chef from Scotland, Mark Donald is celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Scottish influences with global culinary techniques. His inventive approach and mastery of fine dining promise to transport guests on an unforgettable journey of flavour and artistry.
Complementing Chef Donald’s creations is Kamal Malik, India’s first Master Sommelier. With over 15 years of expertise, Kamal Malik will lead an exclusive wine dinner at SEA, Anantara Kihavah’s renowned underwater restaurant. Guests will savour rare and historic vintages, including the unique Coral-Aged Dom Pérignon, as Malik shares his unparalleled insights, turning each sip into a masterpiece.
Chef Melvin Chou, a Michelin-starred master of Cantonese cuisine, takes the stage in February. Known for his innovative fusion of tradition and modernity, Chef Chou redefines Cantonese dining with his creative flair and dedication to excellence.
Also in February, Charles Duval-Leroy, the visionary CEO of Champagne Duval-Leroy, hosts a sustainable Champagne dinner. Representing the sixth generation of his family, Charles brings a forward-thinking perspective to the house’s legacy, combining meticulous craftsmanship with a commitment to environmental responsibility.
March welcomes Chef Denis Lucchi, a Michelin-starred maestro of Italian cuisine. Renowned for his refined artistry, Chef Lucchi celebrates the essence of Italian heritage while introducing a modern twist. His dishes are an ode to Italy’s rich culinary traditions, crafted with passion and precision.
In April, Chef Steve Lancaster, another Michelin-starred luminary, showcases his ability to reinvent classic dishes with modern creativity. His innovative techniques and imaginative flavours promise a dining experience that delights every palate.
May concludes this culinary journey with the exceptional talent of Chef Christiaan Stoop. A three- and two-Michelin-starred chef, Christiaan is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to fine dining. As the visionary Executive Chef of Taian Table in Shanghai and Guangzhou, his illustrious career includes stints at The Fat Duck in the UK, Moments in Barcelona, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris.
Chef Stoop’s bold, artistic creations blend innovation with impeccable technique, offering a symphony of flavors that captivate and evolve with every dish.
Anantara Kihavah’s 2025 culinary calendar exemplifies the resort’s commitment to delivering extraordinary dining experiences in an unparalleled setting. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to exclusive wine dinners, this tropical paradise offers guests the chance to indulge in the ultimate fusion of luxury and flavour.
Cooking
Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has unveiled a new culinary innovation, introducing an exquisite tasting menu at its underwater restaurant, Subsix. This latest offering brings the unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine, known as Nikkei, to the Maldives.
Subsix, named for its remarkable location half a kilometre offshore and six meters below the ocean’s surface, has been a hub of extraordinary experiences for over a decade. From champagne breakfasts to midnight glow parties, the venue offers a captivating underwater setting surrounded by glass walls that showcase vibrant coral reefs, colourful anemones, butterflyfish, and occasional reef sharks. Every moment spent here is described as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Continuing its tradition of innovation, Subsix now presents a Nikkei-inspired five-course tasting menu, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian creativity. The dishes highlight the bounty of the Indian Ocean, with sustainably sourced ingredients crafted into playful, modern presentations. Signature dishes include scallop ceviche, balancing tangy and salty flavours; wahoo tartare, caught locally and paired with avocado and a hint of spice; and buttery cod, paired with crisp asparagus. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of sake or fine wines curated by Head Sommelier Mayank Sharma.
The menu is the brainchild of Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault, whose culinary journey began with classical training at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and expanded through roles worldwide. “With a setting as extraordinary as Subsix, nothing less than an extraordinary menu will suffice,” Chef Thierry remarked. “Our goal is to engage all five senses and delight the palate with every bite, while proudly showcasing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced from the beautiful waters around us.”
Chef Thierry oversees nine dining venues at Niyama, each offering unique experiences. These include the newly relaunched Nest, serving Asian cuisine in treetop settings; Tribal, featuring a culinary exploration of South American and African flavours; and Edge, perched above the Indian Ocean. Each reflects Niyama’s commitment to culinary excellence and creative dining.
Cooking
Angsana Velavaru unveils revamped dining experiences
Angsana Velavaru is ushering in a new era of culinary discovery with refreshed dining spaces and reinvented gastronomic offerings. Nestled amidst the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the resort now features three distinctive restaurants and two vibrant bars, inviting guests to indulge in global flavours while enjoying reimagined settings designed for relaxation and indulgence.
The resort’s revitalised restaurants and bars showcase contemporary interiors and an inviting ambiance that reflect the island’s natural beauty. Whether guests seek tranquility or vibrant social gatherings, Angsana Velavaru offers the ideal backdrop for dining experiences that captivate the senses.
Azzurro Restaurant & Bar, perched above crystal-clear waters, serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. Its revamped menu caters to diverse palates, featuring vegetarian options tailored for Indian guests alongside a carefully curated selection of Pan-Asian dishes. From the artistry of its new à la carte offerings to breathtaking views of the horizon, Azzurro provides a culinary journey that delights guests from lunch through dinner.
For an intimate and immersive dining experience, Funa offers a tranquil escape over the water. Accessible by reservation, this exclusive venue presents Pan-Asian delicacies prepared in an open kitchen. Whether enjoying sunset cocktails or private cooking classes, Funa’s serene ambiance, complemented by the soothing sounds of the waves, creates the perfect setting for private and memorable dining moments.
At the vibrant heart of the resort’s dining scene is Kaani Restaurant, where Maldivian and international cuisines converge. From hearty breakfasts to themed buffet nights, Kaani takes diners on a global culinary voyage. Special events, such as Pasta Sundays and Mongolian Saturdays, celebrate flavours from around the world, ensuring every meal is an unforgettable feast.
The resort’s bars have also been reimagined to enhance leisurely moments. The Kuredhi Pool Bar provides a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy craft cocktails and casual bites, including pizza, pasta, and burgers. Activities such as morning water aerobics and weekly evening entertainment, ranging from movie nights to karaoke and DJ performances, bring a lively rhythm to the laid-back poolside setting. Whether lounging by the pool or dancing under the stars, Kuredhi caters to all tastes and moods.
To celebrate its refreshed dining offerings, the resort is extending a special invitation to travellers with 25% savings on the best available rates, including a complimentary all-inclusive meal plan. Guests on the All-Inclusive Dine or All-Inclusive Premium plans can enjoy curated breakfasts, leisurely lunches, and decadent dinners, complemented by unlimited beverages at the resort’s bars. From the first sip of morning coffee to the clink of glasses beneath a starlit sky, the experience embodies the vibrant essence of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s curated culinary offerings ensure that every guest, from adventurous food enthusiasts to discerning diners, finds something to savour. From casual beachfront meals to refined dining with spectacular views, the resort celebrates the vibrant tastes of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to delight all palates, ensuring guests create cherished memories. Whether dining by the shore or under the stars, the resort offers a true taste of the Maldives.
Cooking
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
RAAYA by Atmosphere has unveiled its latest addition, Seb’s Farm, an outlet inspired by the castaway adventurer Seb and rooted in sustainability. This new venue promises to captivate guests with its culinary offerings and sustainable approach.
Seb’s Farm offers an enchanting dining experience under the Maldivian stars, featuring rustic wooden tables adorned with fresh blooms and seasonal produce. The ambiance combines the ocean breeze with soft, natural melodies, creating a unique celebration of the island’s natural bounty. The concept is designed for those seeking authentic flavours and a deeper connection to nature.
Located at the heart of Raaya Island, Seb’s Farm includes vegetable plots, fruit orchards, fragrant herbs, a hydroponic garden, and a poultry farm. The farm-to-table approach highlights sustainability and culinary craftsmanship. Every dish and beverage incorporates ingredients sourced directly from the organic farm and local fisheries, with the menu showcasing the best of seasonal produce.
The Seb’s Farm Signature Menu includes Maldivian specialties such as RAAYA Fish Soup, a slow-cooked dish infused with curry leaves and Maldivian chili, and Kanamadhu Chocolate Fudge, a Maldivian almond cake served with coconut ice cream. For refreshment, the craft cocktail and mocktail menu is a highlight, featuring creations like Seb’s Florals, made with cucumber juice and lime, and Raa Gin, infused with passionfruit and strawberry.
Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of RAAYA by Atmosphere, emphasised the importance of Seb’s Farm as more than just a dining venue. “In today’s fast-paced world of multitasking, long screen times, and city stress, people feel increasingly anxious and disconnected. Gardening, as supported by numerous studies on horticulture therapy, can significantly uplift the spirit. At Seb’s Farm, we offer guests an immersive experience, including exclusive farm tours, gardening sessions, and personalised culinary masterclasses. Cocktail enthusiasts can also craft drinks using fresh herbs and fruits from the farm.”
Chef Putu Alit Wijana, Executive Chef at RAAYA by Atmosphere, highlighted the sustainability focus: “Every meal at Seb’s Farm begins with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Our daily catch is supplied by local fishermen, and we are dedicated to providing a farm-to-table experience that supports the environment and our community.”
Seb’s Farm incorporates an in-house composting system that transforms food waste into fertile soil, which is used in the farm and gardens and shared with neighbouring islands. The farm also utilises water conservation practices, including rainwater collection and filtration systems, while harnessing solar energy and implementing zero-waste kitchen initiatives to minimise environmental impact.
RAAYA by Atmosphere, a five-star resort under the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts brand, is a picturesque 45-minute seaplane ride from Velana International Airport. It features 167 beach and overwater villas, along with six diverse dining options that blend local traditions with global flavours.
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Reimagined paradise: New era for W Maldives
-
Cooking6 days ago
Seb’s Farm: RAAYA by Atmosphere’s sustainable culinary haven
-
Entertainment1 week ago
Art in the tropics: vibrant celebration at Pullman Maldives Maamutaa
-
Celebration1 week ago
Ring in prosperity and joy at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives this Lunar New Year
-
Celebration1 week ago
Amilla Maldives’ 70s-inspired New Year’s bash lights up the island
-
Featured1 week ago
New Year’s miracle: turtle hatchlings grace Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon
-
Featured5 days ago
Reethi Faru Resort renews Travelife Gold Certification for Accommodation Sustainability
-
Action1 week ago
Naomi Cavaday hosts exclusive tennis camp at JA Manafaru