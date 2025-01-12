News
Celebrate Lunar New Year: 9 auspicious activities at Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa
As the Lunar New Year approaches, Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa invites guests to participate in nine delightful activities throughout the week of January 23 to 29, 2025. Each experience is thoughtfully designed to celebrate a season of joy and good fortune, while honouring traditional spring customs. Within the Chinese zodiac, the Year of the Snake is associated with wisdom, renewal, and growth, making 2025 the perfect year to embrace new beginnings and positive transformations.
- DIY Fireworks Workshop: Guests can create colourful paper fireworks to be displayed throughout the week and illuminated during a special ceremony to symbolise a bright start on New Year’s Day.
- Chinese Calligraphy Class: Enjoy a session where guests can learn to write New Year wishes such as “happiness” and “harmony” in traditional Chinese calligraphy.
- Dim Sum Masterclass at Habitat: Delight in the process of creating authentic dim sum as a skilled chef demonstrates the art of making crystal dumplings, symbols of fortune and prosperity, along with flavourful barbecued chicken buns. Following the demonstration, guests will share in a family-style lunch, savouring these delicious creations.
- Chinese Tea Tasting at Sip Tea Lounge: Experience a curated tea tasting that fosters social connections and cultural appreciation. Sample a diverse selection of black, green, white, and oolong teas, including smoky Lapsang Souchong, aged pu-erh, delicate Buddha’s Tears, mellow Longjing (Dragon Well) tea, the imperial White Silver Needle, and the renowned Iron Goddess of Mercy oolong.
- Savour Seasonal Signature Drinks and Hot Pot Specialties: Resident mixologists have crafted a selection of signature cocktails in auspicious shades of red, gold and orange, infused with happiness and vitality. These include Lunar Bloom, an enchanting fusion of house-made pink gin and hibiscus tea syrup, and Shanghai Glamour, a sophisticated blend of sesame-washed vodka, lemongrass, and strawberry cordial. Zero-proof options are also available in all restaurants and bars. A longstanding staple of Chinese home cooking and a symbol of family harmony, the hot pot is a simmering, aromatic broth, served with a medley of thinly sliced meats, fresh seafood, and vegetables. Each hot pot set is accompanied by chilli, peanut, ginger scallion, and garlic and soy dipping sauces. A curated collection of hot pot menus, aptly named Mountain’s Bounty, Ocean’s Harvest, and Fields of Plenty, is available for dinner at Aura Pool Bar from January 29 to February 28, 2025.
- Dress Up in Chinese Traditional Attire: Guests who wish to experience wearing traditional Chinese garments can visit the immersive booth at Habitat and choose from a selection of satin cheongsams (high-necked dresses), silky men’s vests, child-sized Tang jackets with mandarin collars, and two-piece hanfu – translated to “Han clothing” – suits. A festive backdrop, decorated with evocative Chinese lanterns, completes the scene. Enjoy a complimentary photo session, inclusive of an instant-camera photo.
- Welcome Good Fortune: Meet the robust God of Prosperity on his island tour, and write wishes to hang on the traditional wishing tree.
- Watch the Vibrant Lion Dance: Catch the lively parade through the island.
- Ring in New Year’s Day: Enjoy sundowner cocktails, followed by a sumptuous reunion dinner buffet under starry Maldivian skies at Beach Shack. Richly symbolic favourites include vegetarian Hokkien fried noodles for longevity, grilled fish with ginger and scallion-infused sauce for abundance, golden spring rolls for prosperity, and snow fungus soup representing hopes for a sweet future.
The purpose-built Krakengiri Kids’ Club, one of the largest in the Maldives, introduces a selection of New Year activities, in addition to its regular schedule of sports camps and pajama parties, art sessions, pool games and pirate cruises. The festive program includes classes in cherry blossom painting, traditional dance and Mandarin, workshops in crafting festival masks and headbands, Chinese charades, lantern making, and paper cutting art.
Springtime breathes fresh life and renewed radiance. Discover the spa’s seasonal treatments.
The Goddess of Serenity Journey begins with a 30-minute body cleansing ritual, followed by a signature massage and divine glow facial.
For the Well-Groomed Gentleman, the spa offers a muscle melt massage and pedicure, accompanied by a luxurious hot towel wrap and a comfortable shave.
The Cosmic Calm Experience is designed for young guests, with a mini stardust glow facial, age-appropriate aromatherapy massage and a mindful constellation meditation led by a wellness specialist.
An extensive Sleep Wellness menu is designed to ease the mind and body into a state of deep and rejuvenating slumber. Options include a calming signature massage on the spa’s Skye deck; an evening hammam ritual in the modern hammam room; or an in-villa session incorporating guided meditation, yoga and breathwork.
Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 24 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly on the hotel’s website will have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors app.
For more information or to make reservations, guests may visit Hilton Maldives Amingiri Resort & Spa or call +960 664 63 64.
Cooking
Anantara Kihavah unveils star-studded culinary calendar for 2025
Anantara Kihavah invites guests to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey featuring Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, and extraordinary wine experiences. From January to May 2025, this exclusive resort will host a series of events that blend world-class dining with the breathtaking beauty of its tropical surroundings.
Anantara Kihavah begins the year with the extraordinary talents of Chef Mark Donald. A two-Michelin-starred chef from Scotland, Mark Donald is celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Scottish influences with global culinary techniques. His inventive approach and mastery of fine dining promise to transport guests on an unforgettable journey of flavour and artistry.
Complementing Chef Donald’s creations is Kamal Malik, India’s first Master Sommelier. With over 15 years of expertise, Kamal Malik will lead an exclusive wine dinner at SEA, Anantara Kihavah’s renowned underwater restaurant. Guests will savour rare and historic vintages, including the unique Coral-Aged Dom Pérignon, as Malik shares his unparalleled insights, turning each sip into a masterpiece.
Chef Melvin Chou, a Michelin-starred master of Cantonese cuisine, takes the stage in February. Known for his innovative fusion of tradition and modernity, Chef Chou redefines Cantonese dining with his creative flair and dedication to excellence.
Also in February, Charles Duval-Leroy, the visionary CEO of Champagne Duval-Leroy, hosts a sustainable Champagne dinner. Representing the sixth generation of his family, Charles brings a forward-thinking perspective to the house’s legacy, combining meticulous craftsmanship with a commitment to environmental responsibility.
March welcomes Chef Denis Lucchi, a Michelin-starred maestro of Italian cuisine. Renowned for his refined artistry, Chef Lucchi celebrates the essence of Italian heritage while introducing a modern twist. His dishes are an ode to Italy’s rich culinary traditions, crafted with passion and precision.
In April, Chef Steve Lancaster, another Michelin-starred luminary, showcases his ability to reinvent classic dishes with modern creativity. His innovative techniques and imaginative flavours promise a dining experience that delights every palate.
May concludes this culinary journey with the exceptional talent of Chef Christiaan Stoop. A three- and two-Michelin-starred chef, Christiaan is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to fine dining. As the visionary Executive Chef of Taian Table in Shanghai and Guangzhou, his illustrious career includes stints at The Fat Duck in the UK, Moments in Barcelona, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris.
Chef Stoop’s bold, artistic creations blend innovation with impeccable technique, offering a symphony of flavors that captivate and evolve with every dish.
Anantara Kihavah’s 2025 culinary calendar exemplifies the resort’s commitment to delivering extraordinary dining experiences in an unparalleled setting. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to exclusive wine dinners, this tropical paradise offers guests the chance to indulge in the ultimate fusion of luxury and flavour.
Celebration
Festive magic at Lily Beach Resort & Spa: artistic journey with Elvira Carrasco
Lily Beach Resort & Spa marked the festive season with a vibrant infusion of artistry, highlighted by the presence of world-renowned artist Elvira Carrasco. Her visit served as the centrepiece of the resort’s celebrations, captivating and inspiring guests with a series of extraordinary experiences that left a lasting impression.
The festivities commenced on December 25th with a special cocktail event on the beach, where Elvira unveiled her exclusive art exhibition. This enchanting evening seamlessly blended art, elegance, and the unique charm of the Maldivian ambiance, setting the stage for the events to follow.
On December 26th, guests had the opportunity to participate in a two-hour painting masterclass under the starlit Maldivian skies. Enhanced by premium Spanish wines, the session combined creativity and indulgence, allowing participants to paint and savour the moment in perfect harmony.
December 28th featured a rare and unforgettable event as Elvira performed a live face-painting demonstration on herself. Guests were mesmerised by her artistry, as the performance showcased her talent and left a profound impact on all who witnessed it.
On December 30th, Elvira transformed her art exhibition into an interactive celebration of creativity. Guests were invited to immerse themselves in a vibrant world of colour, emotion, and storytelling. This event extended beyond a traditional art showcase, offering an intimate journey into Elvira’s artistic vision and her experiences at Lily Beach.
Elvira’s warm and engaging demeanour infused the evening with joy and laughter. As she shared anecdotes about her inspirations and the stories behind her work, guests were not only captivated by her artistry but also charmed by her humour and passion. The exhibition became a standout highlight of the festive season.
Laurent Driole, General Manager of Lily Beach Resort & Spa, reflected on the significance of this collaboration, emphasising the transformative power of art:
“Art, often seen as the domain of the informed and discerning, has an extraordinary ability to transcend boundaries when approached with vision and sensitivity. While deeper understanding can enrich its appreciation, the true essence of art lies in its power to evoke emotion and create transformative experiences. At Lily Beach, we strive to embed this quality into our five-star philosophy—moments that touch the soul and remain etched in memory.”
Laurent continued, “Elvira Carrasco’s artistry epitomised this ethos. Through her expert interplay of colour, graphic design, and poetic photographic compositions, she offered more than aesthetic experiences—she invited our guests into a realm of creativity and self-expression. The image of Elvira painting her face on a pristine sandbank surrounded by the Indian Ocean’s turquoise hues was a moment of sublime inspiration, resonating deeply with all who witnessed it. This collaboration was not merely an artistic interlude but a lasting gift that will continue to inspire and be cherished for years to come.”
The festivities concluded on January 1st, 2025, with a closing art exhibition, during which guests eagerly selected personalised art pieces to take home. These bespoke creations served as timeless mementos, reflecting Elvira’s exceptional talent and the unforgettable experiences of their time at Lily Beach. Each piece embodied the beauty and magic of the festive season and the personal connections formed during the events.
The celebrations continued at Lily Beach until January 5th, leaving guests enchanted and eager for future experiences.
As one of the first all-inclusive, premium resorts in the Maldives, Lily Beach remains dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences while redefining luxury in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape. The resort honours its cherished guests, many of whom return year after year, becoming lifelong members of the Lily Beach family and creating enduring memories in paradise.
Featured
Luxury meets serenity: Anantara Kihavah’s bespoke residence escape
Anantara Kihavah Maldives has introduced a remarkable residence offer that redefines the essence of luxury living in the Maldives. Designed for discerning travellers, this exclusive experience blends unparalleled privacy, bespoke service, and world-class amenities in an idyllic island setting. Guests can choose from residences nestled within lush jungle surroundings, gracing pure white sands, or perched above the tranquil turquoise waters of the lagoon.
Each residence is thoughtfully designed to create a lifestyle unlike any other, combining elegance with smart comforts and modern entertainment. Guests are treated to thoughtful touches, including personalised pillow and soap menus, Elemis spa amenities, and an in-villa wine cellar, ensuring every moment feels indulgent. The 24-hour services of a dedicated Villa Host further elevate the experience, catering to every need and creating a seamless journey of luxury and relaxation.
The offer includes a four-night minimum stay in one of these exquisite residences, daily breakfast and dinner, and roundtrip private seaplane transfers, providing the utmost convenience. Guests can also embark on a one-time private yacht experience, complete with canapés, a bottle of champagne, and a secluded sandbank lunch. This unforgettable adventure is complemented by a one-time 90-minute spa treatment per person, offering rejuvenation in a serene setting, and a private stargazing experience under the Maldives’ crystal-clear night skies.
This exclusive offer embodies the resort’s philosophy of creating meaningful connections and cherished memories. Whether nestled in the lush gardens, relaxing on pure white sands, or marveling at the marine wonders from an overwater residence, Anantara Kihavah Maldives invites guests to immerse themselves in a five-star resort experience like no other.
