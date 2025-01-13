The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings epicurean love affair for Valentine’s Day with Chef David Yárnoz

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches its 2025 Masters of Crafts season bringing the culinary temple of Molino de Urdániz at the hands of decorated Chef David Yárnoz to its guests this February. With an amorous start to the resort’s established series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, the two-night takeover from 14-15 February will bring a menu and dining experience from the most awarded restaurant in Northern Spain’s Navarre region to the Indian Ocean.

With four Michelin stars, two Repsol Suns and one Green star behind his name, Navarrese Chef David Yárnoz is the culinary revolutionist at the two Michelin star Molino de Urdániz. Tucked between the Irati Forest and Baztan Valley, this former miller’s stone house reimagined is a venue steeped in history and gastronomic innovation helmed by Yárnoz for two decades.

Bringing his acclaimed artistry to the Indian Ocean, an elegant tasting menu will evoke Chef Yárnoz’s signature ‘Cuisine of Balance’. This ethos harnessing the rhythms of nature from the small cosmos of Molino de Urdániz, the rural territory’s traditions and local ingredients, his trademark refined and elegant sensibilities, with innovative techniques.

In this rare opportunity and Chef Yárnoz’s first residency in the Maldives, guests will savour a six-course tasting menu deeply rooted in Spanish flavours with a Maldivian twist. The gastronomic journey will include; Ajo Blanco, Mud crab, dried fruits and ginger, Reef fish with seaweed and meunière sauce, Guinea fowl with seasonal mushrooms, foie gras and aged balsamic, closing with Toasted milk, black beer ice cream and truffle.

In a truly authentic experience, Chef Yárnoz will be accompanied by members of his long standing team including head of dining and sommelier Jaione Echarri and Chef Andrés Ruiz, collaborating with the resort’s Executive Chef, Pedro Samper, to create a unique meeting of gastronomic philosophies. The visit will feature an exclusive masterclass for up to 15 guests, where the restaurant’s award-winning team will uncover the inspiration and stories behind each dish.

Dan Drebing, Resort Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands comments. “We are honoured to welcome Chef Yárnoz and his team to our Masters of Crafts programme this year. Having the opportunity to showcase his culinary mastery to our guests fills us with immense pride. Our shared commitment to sustainable gastronomy and a balanced approach to creating exceptional experiences for our discerning guests makes this partnership truly special.”

Chef Yárnoz adds. “My team and I look forward to presenting an unrepeatable experience for guests at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. To be able to celebrate the local flavours of our quiet corner of Navarre in one of the world’s most exquisite ocean settings, marrying contrasting cultures and taste notes fuels our innovative senses at Molino de Urdániz.”

From the medieval Basque kingdom of Northern Spain’s Navarre, to the crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean, the luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience. The two-night residency will be hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ Beach Shack restaurant, with white sands and endless ocean vistas as the backdrop.