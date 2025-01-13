Food
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives brings epicurean love affair for Valentine’s Day with Chef David Yárnoz
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands launches its 2025 Masters of Crafts season bringing the culinary temple of Molino de Urdániz at the hands of decorated Chef David Yárnoz to its guests this February. With an amorous start to the resort’s established series working with the world’s most talented masters of food and drink, the two-night takeover from 14-15 February will bring a menu and dining experience from the most awarded restaurant in Northern Spain’s Navarre region to the Indian Ocean.
With four Michelin stars, two Repsol Suns and one Green star behind his name, Navarrese Chef David Yárnoz is the culinary revolutionist at the two Michelin star Molino de Urdániz. Tucked between the Irati Forest and Baztan Valley, this former miller’s stone house reimagined is a venue steeped in history and gastronomic innovation helmed by Yárnoz for two decades.
Bringing his acclaimed artistry to the Indian Ocean, an elegant tasting menu will evoke Chef Yárnoz’s signature ‘Cuisine of Balance’. This ethos harnessing the rhythms of nature from the small cosmos of Molino de Urdániz, the rural territory’s traditions and local ingredients, his trademark refined and elegant sensibilities, with innovative techniques.
In this rare opportunity and Chef Yárnoz’s first residency in the Maldives, guests will savour a six-course tasting menu deeply rooted in Spanish flavours with a Maldivian twist. The gastronomic journey will include; Ajo Blanco, Mud crab, dried fruits and ginger, Reef fish with seaweed and meunière sauce, Guinea fowl with seasonal mushrooms, foie gras and aged balsamic, closing with Toasted milk, black beer ice cream and truffle.
In a truly authentic experience, Chef Yárnoz will be accompanied by members of his long standing team including head of dining and sommelier Jaione Echarri and Chef Andrés Ruiz, collaborating with the resort’s Executive Chef, Pedro Samper, to create a unique meeting of gastronomic philosophies. The visit will feature an exclusive masterclass for up to 15 guests, where the restaurant’s award-winning team will uncover the inspiration and stories behind each dish.
Dan Drebing, Resort Manager, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands comments. “We are honoured to welcome Chef Yárnoz and his team to our Masters of Crafts programme this year. Having the opportunity to showcase his culinary mastery to our guests fills us with immense pride. Our shared commitment to sustainable gastronomy and a balanced approach to creating exceptional experiences for our discerning guests makes this partnership truly special.”
Chef Yárnoz adds. “My team and I look forward to presenting an unrepeatable experience for guests at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands. To be able to celebrate the local flavours of our quiet corner of Navarre in one of the world’s most exquisite ocean settings, marrying contrasting cultures and taste notes fuels our innovative senses at Molino de Urdániz.”
From the medieval Basque kingdom of Northern Spain’s Navarre, to the crystalline waters of the Indian Ocean, the luxurious surrounds of the design-masterpiece resort sets the stage for a unique sensory experience. The two-night residency will be hosted at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ Beach Shack restaurant, with white sands and endless ocean vistas as the backdrop.
Anantara Kihavah unveils star-studded culinary calendar for 2025
Anantara Kihavah invites guests to embark on an unparalleled culinary journey featuring Michelin-starred chefs, celebrity talents, and extraordinary wine experiences. From January to May 2025, this exclusive resort will host a series of events that blend world-class dining with the breathtaking beauty of its tropical surroundings.
Anantara Kihavah begins the year with the extraordinary talents of Chef Mark Donald. A two-Michelin-starred chef from Scotland, Mark Donald is celebrated for his ability to blend traditional Scottish influences with global culinary techniques. His inventive approach and mastery of fine dining promise to transport guests on an unforgettable journey of flavour and artistry.
Complementing Chef Donald’s creations is Kamal Malik, India’s first Master Sommelier. With over 15 years of expertise, Kamal Malik will lead an exclusive wine dinner at SEA, Anantara Kihavah’s renowned underwater restaurant. Guests will savour rare and historic vintages, including the unique Coral-Aged Dom Pérignon, as Malik shares his unparalleled insights, turning each sip into a masterpiece.
Chef Melvin Chou, a Michelin-starred master of Cantonese cuisine, takes the stage in February. Known for his innovative fusion of tradition and modernity, Chef Chou redefines Cantonese dining with his creative flair and dedication to excellence.
Also in February, Charles Duval-Leroy, the visionary CEO of Champagne Duval-Leroy, hosts a sustainable Champagne dinner. Representing the sixth generation of his family, Charles brings a forward-thinking perspective to the house’s legacy, combining meticulous craftsmanship with a commitment to environmental responsibility.
March welcomes Chef Denis Lucchi, a Michelin-starred maestro of Italian cuisine. Renowned for his refined artistry, Chef Lucchi celebrates the essence of Italian heritage while introducing a modern twist. His dishes are an ode to Italy’s rich culinary traditions, crafted with passion and precision.
In April, Chef Steve Lancaster, another Michelin-starred luminary, showcases his ability to reinvent classic dishes with modern creativity. His innovative techniques and imaginative flavours promise a dining experience that delights every palate.
May concludes this culinary journey with the exceptional talent of Chef Christiaan Stoop. A three- and two-Michelin-starred chef, Christiaan is celebrated for his avant-garde approach to fine dining. As the visionary Executive Chef of Taian Table in Shanghai and Guangzhou, his illustrious career includes stints at The Fat Duck in the UK, Moments in Barcelona, and L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon in Paris.
Chef Stoop’s bold, artistic creations blend innovation with impeccable technique, offering a symphony of flavors that captivate and evolve with every dish.
Anantara Kihavah’s 2025 culinary calendar exemplifies the resort’s commitment to delivering extraordinary dining experiences in an unparalleled setting. From Michelin-starred gastronomy to exclusive wine dinners, this tropical paradise offers guests the chance to indulge in the ultimate fusion of luxury and flavour.
Niyama Private Islands brings Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine to Subsix’s oceanic setting
Niyama Private Islands Maldives has unveiled a new culinary innovation, introducing an exquisite tasting menu at its underwater restaurant, Subsix. This latest offering brings the unique fusion of Japanese-Peruvian haute cuisine, known as Nikkei, to the Maldives.
Subsix, named for its remarkable location half a kilometre offshore and six meters below the ocean’s surface, has been a hub of extraordinary experiences for over a decade. From champagne breakfasts to midnight glow parties, the venue offers a captivating underwater setting surrounded by glass walls that showcase vibrant coral reefs, colourful anemones, butterflyfish, and occasional reef sharks. Every moment spent here is described as a magical, once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Continuing its tradition of innovation, Subsix now presents a Nikkei-inspired five-course tasting menu, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian creativity. The dishes highlight the bounty of the Indian Ocean, with sustainably sourced ingredients crafted into playful, modern presentations. Signature dishes include scallop ceviche, balancing tangy and salty flavours; wahoo tartare, caught locally and paired with avocado and a hint of spice; and buttery cod, paired with crisp asparagus. To complement the meal, guests can indulge in a selection of sake or fine wines curated by Head Sommelier Mayank Sharma.
The menu is the brainchild of Executive Chef Thierry Vergnault, whose culinary journey began with classical training at the Four Seasons Hotel George V in Paris and expanded through roles worldwide. “With a setting as extraordinary as Subsix, nothing less than an extraordinary menu will suffice,” Chef Thierry remarked. “Our goal is to engage all five senses and delight the palate with every bite, while proudly showcasing fresh, high-quality ingredients sourced from the beautiful waters around us.”
Chef Thierry oversees nine dining venues at Niyama, each offering unique experiences. These include the newly relaunched Nest, serving Asian cuisine in treetop settings; Tribal, featuring a culinary exploration of South American and African flavours; and Edge, perched above the Indian Ocean. Each reflects Niyama’s commitment to culinary excellence and creative dining.
Angsana Velavaru unveils revamped dining experiences
Angsana Velavaru is ushering in a new era of culinary discovery with refreshed dining spaces and reinvented gastronomic offerings. Nestled amidst the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the resort now features three distinctive restaurants and two vibrant bars, inviting guests to indulge in global flavours while enjoying reimagined settings designed for relaxation and indulgence.
The resort’s revitalised restaurants and bars showcase contemporary interiors and an inviting ambiance that reflect the island’s natural beauty. Whether guests seek tranquility or vibrant social gatherings, Angsana Velavaru offers the ideal backdrop for dining experiences that captivate the senses.
Azzurro Restaurant & Bar, perched above crystal-clear waters, serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. Its revamped menu caters to diverse palates, featuring vegetarian options tailored for Indian guests alongside a carefully curated selection of Pan-Asian dishes. From the artistry of its new à la carte offerings to breathtaking views of the horizon, Azzurro provides a culinary journey that delights guests from lunch through dinner.
For an intimate and immersive dining experience, Funa offers a tranquil escape over the water. Accessible by reservation, this exclusive venue presents Pan-Asian delicacies prepared in an open kitchen. Whether enjoying sunset cocktails or private cooking classes, Funa’s serene ambiance, complemented by the soothing sounds of the waves, creates the perfect setting for private and memorable dining moments.
At the vibrant heart of the resort’s dining scene is Kaani Restaurant, where Maldivian and international cuisines converge. From hearty breakfasts to themed buffet nights, Kaani takes diners on a global culinary voyage. Special events, such as Pasta Sundays and Mongolian Saturdays, celebrate flavours from around the world, ensuring every meal is an unforgettable feast.
The resort’s bars have also been reimagined to enhance leisurely moments. The Kuredhi Pool Bar provides a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy craft cocktails and casual bites, including pizza, pasta, and burgers. Activities such as morning water aerobics and weekly evening entertainment, ranging from movie nights to karaoke and DJ performances, bring a lively rhythm to the laid-back poolside setting. Whether lounging by the pool or dancing under the stars, Kuredhi caters to all tastes and moods.
To celebrate its refreshed dining offerings, the resort is extending a special invitation to travellers with 25% savings on the best available rates, including a complimentary all-inclusive meal plan. Guests on the All-Inclusive Dine or All-Inclusive Premium plans can enjoy curated breakfasts, leisurely lunches, and decadent dinners, complemented by unlimited beverages at the resort’s bars. From the first sip of morning coffee to the clink of glasses beneath a starlit sky, the experience embodies the vibrant essence of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s curated culinary offerings ensure that every guest, from adventurous food enthusiasts to discerning diners, finds something to savour. From casual beachfront meals to refined dining with spectacular views, the resort celebrates the vibrant tastes of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to delight all palates, ensuring guests create cherished memories. Whether dining by the shore or under the stars, the resort offers a true taste of the Maldives.
