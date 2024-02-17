Manta Air Launches Maiden International Flights Linking Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives and Bengaluru, India

Manta Air has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its inaugural international flights. The airline commenced its first international route between Dhaalu Airport in the Maldives and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India. The maiden international flight took place on Friday, February 16, marking a historic moment for both Manta Air and the Maldives aviation industry.

Prior to this initiative, travelers from India to the picturesque Dhaalu Atoll region typically accessed the Maldives through Velana International Airport (VIA). However, with the introduction of direct flights from Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport, tourists can now enjoy expedited travel to the renowned resorts in the area, saving both time and additional transfer costs.

This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the homegrown Maldives’ airline and recognizes India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives. The airline, known for its innovative services and commitment to passenger satisfaction, aims to enhance the overall travel experience by streamlining international travel processes and eliminating the need for intermediary flights within the Maldives.

Manta Air’s decision to establish direct flights to Dhaalu Airport also underscores the growing importance of the Indian market for the Maldives tourism sector. India currently ranks as the fifth largest tourist market to the Maldives, with Bangalore emerging as a popular destination for Maldivians seeking medical treatment, higher education, and leisure activities.

The launch of international flights to Dhaalu Airport not only benefits tourists but also facilitates seamless travel for Maldivians traveling abroad. The direct connectivity between Bengaluru and Dhaalu Airport opens up new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers, fostering greater cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries.

In collaboration with premium partner resorts in the Dhaalu Atoll region, Manta Air plans to curate exclusive packages that offer end-to-end convenience for international travelers from India. These packages will not only provide significant savings on flight time and costs but also enhance the accessibility of the Maldives’ pristine island resorts.

While traditional routes through Velana International Airport remain popular, the introduction of direct flights to Dhaalu Airport signifies a significant expansion of air travel infrastructure in the Maldives. With Manta Air leading the way in innovative aviation services, the future looks promising for enhanced connectivity and tourism growth in the region.

Manta Air’s launch of international flights between the Maldives and India represents a landmark achievement that promises to redefine travel experiences for tourists and residents alike. As the airline continues to innovate and expand its network, the Maldives solidifies its position as a premier destination for international travelers seeking luxury, adventure, and unparalleled natural beauty.