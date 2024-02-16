Featured
Alexander Soosai Appointed as Executive Chef for Komandoo Island Resort
Komandoo Island Resort is delighted to announce the promotion of Alexander Soosai to the esteemed position of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, a distinguished member of Crown and Champa Resorts.
Chef Alex’s culinary journey began with the pursuit of excellence, obtaining his Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering in 2005. He honed his skills as a commis chef in some of India’s most prestigious 5-star hotels before embarking on his Maldivian odyssey at Villa Hotels Royal Island Resort & Spa in 2008. Subsequently, he enriched his culinary repertoire at Coco Palm Resorts and LUX* Maldives, where his talent and dedication shone brightly.
In 2011, Chef Alex assumed the role of Chef de Partie, further demonstrating his culinary prowess at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. His tenure with Crown and Champa Resorts commenced in 2016 at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, where he ascended through the ranks with diligence and determination. From Chef de Partie to Junior Sous Chef in 2018, and later to Sous Chef in 2021, Chef Alex’s commitment to culinary excellence and leadership has been unwavering.
A testament to his culinary expertise, Chef Alex has earned 2 blue medals and 2 top silver medals in prestigious culinary competitions in the Maldives. He is renowned for his adept kitchen management skills, including impeccable time management, meticulous attention to detail, and strong leadership qualities. Even under pressure, Chef Alex maintains a steadfast focus and ensures that his team consistently delivers high-quality cuisine, fostering a harmonious and efficient kitchen environment.
“Assuming the role of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa is a great honor and privilege,” remarked Alexander Soosai. “My dedication lies in maintaining the utmost standards of culinary brilliance and curating memorable dining experiences for our valued guests.”
Featured
Travel Creators Exchange 2024: Fostering collaboration and innovation
The Travel Creators Exchange 2024 wrapped up today at the JEN Maldives Malé by Shangri-La, marking the conclusion of a dynamic event focused on networking and collaboration among Maldives-based travel creators. The event, serving as a platform for fostering connections, idea-sharing, and establishing lasting partnerships to expand opportunities and monetize content, brought together a diverse array of industry professionals.
The honorable chief guest for the occasion, Mr. Ibrahim Faisal, the Tourism Minister of the Maldives, graced the event alongside the Managing Director of Maldives Marketing & Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Ms. Fathimath Thaufeeq.
Distinguished speakers covered a range of topics during the event. Zihuny Rasheed, Deputy Managing Director of MMPRC, delved into the “Power of Digital Storytelling: Collaborative Strategies for Destination Promotion.” Abdul Aleem Abdul Gafoors shared insights on “How to Monetize Content” and detailed the influencer program of Maldives Getaways. Suresh Dissanayake, Assistant Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Heritance Aarah & Adaaran Resorts, brought his nearly two decades of experience to shed light on “What does a Sales and Marketing Director Do?” Vishal Amir Ahmed, a versatile cinematographer and content creator associated with Various Arts Studio, provided insights into “Who is a Content Creator.” Amjad Thaufeeg, Commercial Director of Kuda Villingili Maldives Resort, drew on his over 23 years of hospitality industry experience to discuss “The Role of Content in Tourism Marketing.”
The event facilitated valuable connections between content creators and resort sales and marketing professionals, fostering collaboration and potentially unlocking new opportunities.
Organized by Maldives Insider, Maldives Virtual Tour, Travel Trade Maldives, and Hotelier Maldives, the event aimed to empower Maldives-based travel content creators and elevate the Maldives as a premier destination for captivating travel storytelling.
An Insider
Abdulla Wisam: A journey of excellence and growth in the Maldivian hospitality industry
In the heart of the stunning Maldives, where luxury resorts and crystal-clear waters come together to create a paradise on Earth, there are individuals who work tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure that every guest’s experience is nothing short of exceptional. One such individual is Abdulla Wisam, whose remarkable journey in the hospitality industry is a testament to his dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment to providing the best possible service to guests.
Abdulla Wisam’s journey in the hospitality industry began right after completing his schooling. In 2003, he embarked on his professional career by joining Dhoveli Beach Resort & Spa, where he gained his first taste of the world of hospitality. It was here that he discovered his passion for creating memorable guest experiences and building relationships with visitors from around the world.
After his initial foray into the industry, Wisam’s career path continued to evolve. His dedication and hard work caught the attention of industry leaders, leading him to take on roles of increasing responsibility. His time at Meeru Island Resort saw him as an Outlet Cashier and Night Auditor, roles that allowed him to develop a deep understanding of the operational aspects of a resort.
Wisam’s determination and eagerness to learn led him to the iconic Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru, where he started as a Recreation Attendant. Over time, he showcased his exceptional skills in guest relations and management, and he was promoted to the position of Front Office Supervisor. His journey with Four Seasons served as a stepping stone for what was to come next.
In 2014, Wisam joined the W Maldives, a resort known for its luxurious offerings and unparalleled guest experiences. Starting as a Welcome Team Leader, he quickly rose through the ranks due to his impeccable guest service skills and innate leadership abilities. His promotion to Guest Experience Manager was a testament to his ability to not only meet but exceed guest expectations. He was then transferred to The St. Regis Maldives as the Assistant Front Office Manager with the pre-opening team.
As his career trajectory continued its upward trajectory, Wisam took on the role of Front Office Manager at prestigious resorts such as Milaidhoo Island, Raffles Maldives, and The Standard Maldives. These roles allowed him to refine his management style, hone his problem-solving skills, and contribute to the overall success of each resort.
Wisam’s journey eventually led him to COMO Cocoa Island, a resort renowned for its unparalleled luxury and exquisite attention to detail. Joining as the Front Office Manager, he embraced the challenges and responsibilities that came with the position. His dedication, combined with his innate ability to create genuine connections with guests, led to his promotion as the Director of Rooms.
Wisam’s journey in the Maldivian hospitality industry is a remarkable tale of perseverance, growth, and a genuine passion for creating exceptional guest experiences. His diverse roles, spanning from recreation to guest experience management, have equipped him with a holistic understanding of the industry. His commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to delivering top-tier service have not only benefited the resorts he’s been a part of but have also contributed to elevating the reputation of Maldives as a premier luxury travel destination.
As Wisam continues to shape the guest experience landscape at COMO Cocoa Island, one can only imagine the heights he will reach and the impact he will make on the ever-evolving hospitality industry of the Maldives. His journey stands as an inspiration to aspiring hoteliers and a testament to the boundless opportunities that await those who are truly passionate about their craft.
Fan Club
A remarkable tale of wanderlust: Naito Takashi’s 103rd journey to the Maldives
The azure waters of the Maldives have long been a magnet for travelers seeking paradise on Earth. Among these wanderers, one name stands out – Naito Takashi, a Japanese tourist whose boundless enthusiasm for the Maldives has led him to visit this tropical haven a staggering 103 times. His unwavering love for this island nation, coupled with its mesmerizing beauty, has turned his visits into a remarkable testament to the allure of the Maldives.
For the past 24 years, Naito Takashi has visited Maldives between three to five times annually, embarking on a journey that has spanned more than two decades. His tale is one of dedication, passion, and a deep-rooted connection with the captivating landscapes that the Maldives offers. Each visit is not just a vacation; it’s a renewal of his profound relationship with the natural wonders that have captured his heart.
Naito Takashi’s 103rd arrival to the Maldives was met with a warm and heartfelt welcome from none other than the Tourism Minister himself, Dr. Abdulla Mausoom. This gesture symbolizes the deep appreciation the Maldivian people have for their loyal and devoted visitors. The ceremony held aboard the M/V Blue of the Fun Azul Fleet was a fitting tribute to a traveler who has become an honorary ambassador of the Maldives.
The M/V Blue, Fun Azul Fleet, holds special significance for Naito Takashi. As an avid diver, he has found his perfect companion in this cruise boat specialized in diving charters. The vessel offers schedules tailored to explore the best dive spots around the Maldives’ islands, making it an ideal partner for a diving enthusiast like Naito Takashi. The crystal-clear waters of the Maldives have witnessed countless underwater escapades orchestrated by this intrepid traveler.
The Maldives’ Ministry of Tourism has lauded Naito Takashi’s enduring passion for the nation’s beauty. Their tweet acknowledging his multiple visits serves as a testament to his unique and cherished relationship with the country. He has witnessed the ever-changing landscape of the Maldives, from its pristine beaches to its vibrant marine life, and has undoubtedly contributed to the thriving tourism industry.
Naito Takashi’s story also reflects the profound impact that travel can have on an individual’s life. His unwavering commitment to exploring the Maldives has not only enriched his own experiences but has also brought attention to the natural wonders of Maldives. It stands as a reminder that the act of traveling is not just about ticking off destinations from a bucket list; it’s about forming connections, fostering appreciation, and creating lasting memories.
As Naito Takashi continues his journey through the Maldives, his story resonates as an inspiration to fellow travelers and a tribute to the unyielding allure of this island paradise. His 103rd visit is not just a numerical milestone; it’s a celebration of an extraordinary bond between a traveler and a destination, a bond that has grown stronger with each passing year and promises to endure for years to come.
