News
Khemraj Bhatt Appointed Executive Chef at Kuredu Island Resort
We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Khemraj Bhatt to the esteemed position of Executive Chef at Kuredu Island Resort and Spa, a proud member of Crown and Champa Resorts.
With over 19 years of culinary expertise and leadership experience, Khemraj’s journey in the hospitality industry began as a Trainee at the renowned Grand Hyatt, New Delhi, in 2004. He later participated in a transformative Hotel Operational Program at Oberoi Hotels, which shaped his mindset and deepened his understanding of the hospitality industry.
Throughout his career, Khemraj has held various key roles, including Commis 1 at Radisson and Chef De Partie at IHG – Intercontinental Hotel Group Eros, where his exceptional talent and dedication to culinary excellence were evident. He further honed his skills at Hilton Hotel, India, before assuming roles of increasing responsibility at Foodhall and Kenilworth Hotels & Resorts, where he was recognized as the Best Hospitality Personality among Kolkata hotels.
In 2019, Khemraj embarked on his Maldivian journey with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, showcasing his culinary prowess as Executive Chef for pre-opening Oblu Experience Ailafushi and Oblu Select Lobigili. Since joining Kuredu Island Resort and Spa as Executive Sous Chef in February 27, 2023, Khemraj has demonstrated exemplary leadership and culinary creativity, enriching the dining experiences of our guests.
“I am deeply honored and thrilled to step into the role of Executive Chef at Kuredu Island Resort and Spa,” Chef Khemraj Bhatt expressed. “With a culinary operation spanning 8 dining outlets, I am dedicated to upholding the highest standards of culinary excellence and ensuring that every guest embarks on a memorable dining journey.”
Featured
Alexander Soosai Appointed as Executive Chef for Komandoo Island Resort
Komandoo Island Resort is delighted to announce the promotion of Alexander Soosai to the esteemed position of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, a distinguished member of Crown and Champa Resorts.
Chef Alex’s culinary journey began with the pursuit of excellence, obtaining his Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering in 2005. He honed his skills as a commis chef in some of India’s most prestigious 5-star hotels before embarking on his Maldivian odyssey at Villa Hotels Royal Island Resort & Spa in 2008. Subsequently, he enriched his culinary repertoire at Coco Palm Resorts and LUX* Maldives, where his talent and dedication shone brightly.
In 2011, Chef Alex assumed the role of Chef de Partie, further demonstrating his culinary prowess at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. His tenure with Crown and Champa Resorts commenced in 2016 at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, where he ascended through the ranks with diligence and determination. From Chef de Partie to Junior Sous Chef in 2018, and later to Sous Chef in 2021, Chef Alex’s commitment to culinary excellence and leadership has been unwavering.
A testament to his culinary expertise, Chef Alex has earned 2 blue medals and 2 top silver medals in prestigious culinary competitions in the Maldives. He is renowned for his adept kitchen management skills, including impeccable time management, meticulous attention to detail, and strong leadership qualities. Even under pressure, Chef Alex maintains a steadfast focus and ensures that his team consistently delivers high-quality cuisine, fostering a harmonious and efficient kitchen environment.
“Assuming the role of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa is a great honor and privilege,” remarked Alexander Soosai. “My dedication lies in maintaining the utmost standards of culinary brilliance and curating memorable dining experiences for our valued guests.”
News
Experience the Ultimate Easter Adventure at the Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives is thrilled to unveil the Bageecha Kids Club Easter Programme for this year, an exciting plan promising an unforgettable holiday experience for families visiting the island.
This Easter, Bageecha Kids Club invites children from 26th March to 1st April to immerse themselves in a world of excitement and joy with an array of engaging activities from thrilling scavenger hunts and delightful bean bag tosses to the joy of egg painting and encounters with adorable bunnies.
The highlight of the programme is to create unforgettable memories for the little ones. Whether it’s dressing up for the Easter Costume Party or testing your mettle at the Easter Olympics, every moment is sure to be cherished.
Join Kuramathi Maldives for an Easter celebration like no other at Bageecha Kids Club, Kuramathi Maldives. Let’s make this Easter a truly unforgettable experience for the whole family.
Entertainment
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Exciting news washes ashore as CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned lifestyle and leisure destination, announces a wave of new offerings designed to make exploring its vibrant realm easier and more enticing than ever before.
Seamless Journeys, Boundless Excitement:
Starting February 16th, 2024, complimentary transfers open the door to The Marina, CROSSROADS’ heart of vibrant entertainment and culinary delights. A user-friendly app simplifies the process, ensuring effortless travel from Male, Hulhumale, and even the airport directly. Whether seeking a luxurious end to your trip or a captivating break within your vacation, these convenient transfers break down barriers and unlock a world of possibilities.
Unlocking Discovery with a Simple Spend:
To embark on this journey of exploration, a minimal spend of $20 per person (excluding children under 12) grants access to endless experiences. This simple step becomes your passport to an integrated paradise, where every corner brims with excitement and discovery.
Beyond Expectations:
Say goodbye to the “one-island, one-resort” limitation and step into a world exceeding every expectation. At CROSSROADS Maldives, every moment is an adventure:
- Enchanting Escape: Dive into the captivating atmosphere of SAii Beach Club with Pool, the pulsating rhythms of Hard Rock Cafe, and diverse retail experiences.
- Culinary Delights: Embark on a gastronomic journey with over 14 dining options, including the famed Ministry of Crab, recognized as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
- Tranquility & Exploration: Find solace at Len Be Well spa, capture stunning memories at the Yacht Marina, and unlock local secrets at the Marine Discovery Centre.
- Underwater Encounters: Dive into the vibrant underwater world with the Maldives Discovery Centre and Best Dives Centre.
- Little Adventurers: Let young explorers create unforgettable memories at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club & Camp.
This is just a glimpse into the extraordinary experiences awaiting at CROSSROADS Maldives. With complimentary transfers and a world of discovery within reach, the time to create your own Maldivian adventure is now.
Book your journey today and unlock a wave of excitement at CROSSROADS Maldives!
