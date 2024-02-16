Experience the Ultimate Easter Adventure at the Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives

The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced that Jean-Michel Cousteau will be returning to the resort not only as a continuation of his Ambassadors of the Environment program but also to provide a truly unique guest experience this April. Guests can embark on an extraordinary journey to explore the mesmerizing underwater wonders of the Maldives during the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from April 13th to 17th, 2024.

The Marriott Bonvoy Moment will offer two guests the chance to explore the ocean depths guided by marine legend Jean-Michel Cousteau. This extraordinary package includes accommodations in a luxurious Beach Pool Villa, complete with daily breakfast, a captivating marine biology presentation tailored for enthusiasts, and the resort cocktail hosted by Cousteau. To secure this unforgettable journey, interested parties can start bidding from February 10th, with the auction closing on March 23rd, ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime fusion of luxury, marine exploration, and insightful discourse with Jean-Michel Cousteau.

During his time on property, Cousteau will host several presentations focused on marine biology, connect with the Ambassadors of the Environment team to discuss future programming, host a resort cocktail hour, and conduct several dives with guests including a coral regeneration session at the resort’s Beach Shack. Here, participants will actively contribute to the preservation of the underwater ecosystem by planting coral near the overwater villas, representing the property’s unwavering dedication to marine conservation. Cousteau will also interact with local school programs through the resort’s Community Footprints initiative, fostering environmental awareness and education. As the only resort in Asia Pacific to offer the Ambassadors of the Environment program, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, remain steadfast in upholding the values of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society through immersive and educational programming aimed at exploring and safeguarding the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives.

Resort guests will have the opportunity to partake in a Cinema under the Stars event at the property’s Mystique Garden. This captivating evening will showcase Jean-Michel Cousteau’s acclaimed film ‘Wonders of The Sea,’ followed by an interactive Q&A session where participants can delve into his marine exploration and conservation efforts.

For those craving a more immersive experience, the “Cities Under the Sea” snorkeling trip awaits. Here, guests can engage in a thought-provoking panel discussion led by Cousteau, alongside marine biologists and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment, and Energy. Together, they will delve into crucial environmental issues, including climate change and its profound impact on nature, fostering enlightening dialogue and heightened awareness among participants.

To conclude the week, guests can celebrate World Dolphin Day with a memorable dolphin cruise, experiencing the beauty of Maldivian dolphins in their natural habitat. Jean-Michel Cousteau’s visit underscores The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and marine conservation. Through these engaging experiences, the resort aims to inspire guests to cherish and protect the fragile ecosystems of the Maldives.