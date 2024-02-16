News
Experience the Ultimate Easter Adventure at the Bageecha Kids Club at Kuramathi Maldives
Kuramathi Maldives is thrilled to unveil the Bageecha Kids Club Easter Programme for this year, an exciting plan promising an unforgettable holiday experience for families visiting the island.
This Easter, Bageecha Kids Club invites children from 26th March to 1st April to immerse themselves in a world of excitement and joy with an array of engaging activities from thrilling scavenger hunts and delightful bean bag tosses to the joy of egg painting and encounters with adorable bunnies.
The highlight of the programme is to create unforgettable memories for the little ones. Whether it’s dressing up for the Easter Costume Party or testing your mettle at the Easter Olympics, every moment is sure to be cherished.
Join Kuramathi Maldives for an Easter celebration like no other at Bageecha Kids Club, Kuramathi Maldives. Let’s make this Easter a truly unforgettable experience for the whole family.
Entertainment
CROSSROADS Maldives Opens Doors to a World of Discovery with Free Transfers and Unforgettable Experiences
Exciting news washes ashore as CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned lifestyle and leisure destination, announces a wave of new offerings designed to make exploring its vibrant realm easier and more enticing than ever before.
Seamless Journeys, Boundless Excitement:
Starting February 16th, 2024, complimentary transfers open the door to The Marina, CROSSROADS’ heart of vibrant entertainment and culinary delights. A user-friendly app simplifies the process, ensuring effortless travel from Male, Hulhumale, and even the airport directly. Whether seeking a luxurious end to your trip or a captivating break within your vacation, these convenient transfers break down barriers and unlock a world of possibilities.
Unlocking Discovery with a Simple Spend:
To embark on this journey of exploration, a minimal spend of $20 per person (excluding children under 12) grants access to endless experiences. This simple step becomes your passport to an integrated paradise, where every corner brims with excitement and discovery.
Beyond Expectations:
Say goodbye to the “one-island, one-resort” limitation and step into a world exceeding every expectation. At CROSSROADS Maldives, every moment is an adventure:
- Enchanting Escape: Dive into the captivating atmosphere of SAii Beach Club with Pool, the pulsating rhythms of Hard Rock Cafe, and diverse retail experiences.
- Culinary Delights: Embark on a gastronomic journey with over 14 dining options, including the famed Ministry of Crab, recognized as one of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants.
- Tranquility & Exploration: Find solace at Len Be Well spa, capture stunning memories at the Yacht Marina, and unlock local secrets at the Marine Discovery Centre.
- Underwater Encounters: Dive into the vibrant underwater world with the Maldives Discovery Centre and Best Dives Centre.
- Little Adventurers: Let young explorers create unforgettable memories at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club & Camp.
This is just a glimpse into the extraordinary experiences awaiting at CROSSROADS Maldives. With complimentary transfers and a world of discovery within reach, the time to create your own Maldivian adventure is now.
Book your journey today and unlock a wave of excitement at CROSSROADS Maldives!
News
Renowned Marine Conservationist Jean-Michel Cousteau Returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for Exclusive Guest Experience
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced that Jean-Michel Cousteau will be returning to the resort not only as a continuation of his Ambassadors of the Environment program but also to provide a truly unique guest experience this April. Guests can embark on an extraordinary journey to explore the mesmerizing underwater wonders of the Maldives during the exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments at The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands from April 13th to 17th, 2024.
The Marriott Bonvoy Moment will offer two guests the chance to explore the ocean depths guided by marine legend Jean-Michel Cousteau. This extraordinary package includes accommodations in a luxurious Beach Pool Villa, complete with daily breakfast, a captivating marine biology presentation tailored for enthusiasts, and the resort cocktail hosted by Cousteau. To secure this unforgettable journey, interested parties can start bidding from February 10th, with the auction closing on March 23rd, ensuring a once-in-a-lifetime fusion of luxury, marine exploration, and insightful discourse with Jean-Michel Cousteau.
During his time on property, Cousteau will host several presentations focused on marine biology, connect with the Ambassadors of the Environment team to discuss future programming, host a resort cocktail hour, and conduct several dives with guests including a coral regeneration session at the resort’s Beach Shack. Here, participants will actively contribute to the preservation of the underwater ecosystem by planting coral near the overwater villas, representing the property’s unwavering dedication to marine conservation. Cousteau will also interact with local school programs through the resort’s Community Footprints initiative, fostering environmental awareness and education. As the only resort in Asia Pacific to offer the Ambassadors of the Environment program, The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands, remain steadfast in upholding the values of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ocean Futures Society through immersive and educational programming aimed at exploring and safeguarding the delicate ecosystem of the Maldives.
Resort guests will have the opportunity to partake in a Cinema under the Stars event at the property’s Mystique Garden. This captivating evening will showcase Jean-Michel Cousteau’s acclaimed film ‘Wonders of The Sea,’ followed by an interactive Q&A session where participants can delve into his marine exploration and conservation efforts.
For those craving a more immersive experience, the “Cities Under the Sea” snorkeling trip awaits. Here, guests can engage in a thought-provoking panel discussion led by Cousteau, alongside marine biologists and representatives from the Ministry of Climate Change, Environment, and Energy. Together, they will delve into crucial environmental issues, including climate change and its profound impact on nature, fostering enlightening dialogue and heightened awareness among participants.
To conclude the week, guests can celebrate World Dolphin Day with a memorable dolphin cruise, experiencing the beauty of Maldivian dolphins in their natural habitat. Jean-Michel Cousteau’s visit underscores The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and marine conservation. Through these engaging experiences, the resort aims to inspire guests to cherish and protect the fragile ecosystems of the Maldives.
News
Xiamen Airlines Inaugurates Direct Flights from Fujian Province to Maldives
Visit Maldives has welcomed the ﬁrst direct ﬂight from Fujian Province, China, to the Maldives. A special ceremony was held today at Velana International Airport to mark the joyous occasion, commemorating the arrival of Xiamen Airlines ﬂight MF8017 carrying tourists from the Fujian Province to the Maldives.
The tourists were greeted with a vibrant traditional BoduBeru performance, and presented with a special gift pack, including ﬂowers. Dignitaries attending the event included the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Maldives, H.E Ambassador Wang Lixin; and representatives from the Ministry of Tourism; Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL); Maldives Immigration; Maldives Customs Service; and other government enterprises and tourism associations in the Maldives.
China has long remained a crucial market for the Maldives tourism industry. The resumption of direct ﬂights from China to the Maldives on January 18, 2023 contributed generously to tourist arrivals last year, with over 187,125 tourists from China visiting the Maldives, solidifying its place as one of the Maldives’ top three source markets. Notably, earlier this year on January 19, we welcomed the ﬁrst direct ﬂight from Hong Kong to the Maldives since 2020, which has contributed to a signiﬁcant increase in Chinese visitors to our destination. Maldives also achieved the milestone of highest number of tourist arrivals in a single day on February 12, 2024. On that note, the surge in tourist arrivals is attributed to the growing number of tourists from China, reclaiming its position as the leading source market to the Maldives.
MMPRC consistently promotes the Maldives as the premier destination in the Chinese market through strategic marketing endeavours. The Maldives achieved its highest-ever tourist arrivals last year, surpassing 1.8 million visitors. MMPRC has planned numerous
activities for the Chinese market this year, including an e-learning campaign, digital promotions on leading Chinese apps, outdoor marketing initiatives, joint promotional campaigns, familiarisation trips, social media campaigns, and active participation in fairs and exhibitions.
The inauguration of direct ﬂights from the Fujian Province to the Maldives and the targeted marketing activities in the Chinese market will undoubtedly contribute positively to the Maldives tourism industry, and further enhance the Maldives’ position as the top-of-the-mind destination for Chinese travellers.
