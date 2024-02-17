News
Patina Maldives Continues Series Of Pop-Ups With Acclaimed Pizzerias And Bars
The trendsetting resort continues its series of culinary pop-ups with acclaimed pizzerias and bars from Italy with Pizzaiola Roberta Esposito and exclusive Milan speakeasy 1930.
Pizzaiolo Roberta Esposito & 1930 Cocktail Bar Pop Up February 16 to 21, 2024. Renowned Pizzaiola Roberta Esposito, fueled by a childhood passion for pizza-making at her family’s pizzeria in Aversa, brings her unique and artistic approach to Patina Maldives. Guests will embark on a culinary journey, savouring innovative takes on dough and toppings that have elevated Roberta’s pizzas to a fusion of art and heritage.
Joining forces with Roberta is the team from 1930, Milan’s prestigious speakeasy and the proud holder of the 42nd spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars List. Known for their ability to skillfully blend spirits with local flavour, 1930’s talented team will host engaging masterclasses, providing insights into the craft of mixology. Guests can also indulge in an exclusive beverage menu curated by the experts, promising an unforgettable experience for aficionados of fine spirits.
Previous iteration of the series included third generation master pizzamakers, Siro Salva’s pizzerias, 50 Kaló and Alfonso Califano from the bar Cinquanta Spirito Italiano.
News
Manta Air Launches Maiden International Flights Linking Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives and Bengaluru, India
Manta Air has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its inaugural international flights. The airline commenced its first international route between Dhaalu Airport in the Maldives and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India. The maiden international flight took place on Friday, February 16, marking a historic moment for both Manta Air and the Maldives aviation industry.
Prior to this initiative, travelers from India to the picturesque Dhaalu Atoll region typically accessed the Maldives through Velana International Airport (VIA). However, with the introduction of direct flights from Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport, tourists can now enjoy expedited travel to the renowned resorts in the area, saving both time and additional transfer costs.
This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the homegrown Maldives’ airline and recognizes India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives. The airline, known for its innovative services and commitment to passenger satisfaction, aims to enhance the overall travel experience by streamlining international travel processes and eliminating the need for intermediary flights within the Maldives.
Manta Air’s decision to establish direct flights to Dhaalu Airport also underscores the growing importance of the Indian market for the Maldives tourism sector. India currently ranks as the fifth largest tourist market to the Maldives, with Bangalore emerging as a popular destination for Maldivians seeking medical treatment, higher education, and leisure activities.
The launch of international flights to Dhaalu Airport not only benefits tourists but also facilitates seamless travel for Maldivians traveling abroad. The direct connectivity between Bengaluru and Dhaalu Airport opens up new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers, fostering greater cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries.
In collaboration with premium partner resorts in the Dhaalu Atoll region, Manta Air plans to curate exclusive packages that offer end-to-end convenience for international travelers from India. These packages will not only provide significant savings on flight time and costs but also enhance the accessibility of the Maldives’ pristine island resorts.
While traditional routes through Velana International Airport remain popular, the introduction of direct flights to Dhaalu Airport signifies a significant expansion of air travel infrastructure in the Maldives. With Manta Air leading the way in innovative aviation services, the future looks promising for enhanced connectivity and tourism growth in the region.
Manta Air’s launch of international flights between the Maldives and India represents a landmark achievement that promises to redefine travel experiences for tourists and residents alike. As the airline continues to innovate and expand its network, the Maldives solidifies its position as a premier destination for international travelers seeking luxury, adventure, and unparalleled natural beauty.
Featured
Alexander Soosai Appointed as Executive Chef for Komandoo Island Resort
Komandoo Island Resort is delighted to announce the promotion of Alexander Soosai to the esteemed position of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, a distinguished member of Crown and Champa Resorts.
Chef Alex’s culinary journey began with the pursuit of excellence, obtaining his Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering in 2005. He honed his skills as a commis chef in some of India’s most prestigious 5-star hotels before embarking on his Maldivian odyssey at Villa Hotels Royal Island Resort & Spa in 2008. Subsequently, he enriched his culinary repertoire at Coco Palm Resorts and LUX* Maldives, where his talent and dedication shone brightly.
In 2011, Chef Alex assumed the role of Chef de Partie, further demonstrating his culinary prowess at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. His tenure with Crown and Champa Resorts commenced in 2016 at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, where he ascended through the ranks with diligence and determination. From Chef de Partie to Junior Sous Chef in 2018, and later to Sous Chef in 2021, Chef Alex’s commitment to culinary excellence and leadership has been unwavering.
A testament to his culinary expertise, Chef Alex has earned 2 blue medals and 2 top silver medals in prestigious culinary competitions in the Maldives. He is renowned for his adept kitchen management skills, including impeccable time management, meticulous attention to detail, and strong leadership qualities. Even under pressure, Chef Alex maintains a steadfast focus and ensures that his team consistently delivers high-quality cuisine, fostering a harmonious and efficient kitchen environment.
“Assuming the role of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa is a great honor and privilege,” remarked Alexander Soosai. “My dedication lies in maintaining the utmost standards of culinary brilliance and curating memorable dining experiences for our valued guests.”
News
Khemraj Bhatt Appointed Executive Chef at Kuredu Island Resort
We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Khemraj Bhatt to the esteemed position of Executive Chef at Kuredu Island Resort and Spa, a proud member of Crown and Champa Resorts.
With over 19 years of culinary expertise and leadership experience, Khemraj’s journey in the hospitality industry began as a Trainee at the renowned Grand Hyatt, New Delhi, in 2004. He later participated in a transformative Hotel Operational Program at Oberoi Hotels, which shaped his mindset and deepened his understanding of the hospitality industry.
Throughout his career, Khemraj has held various key roles, including Commis 1 at Radisson and Chef De Partie at IHG – Intercontinental Hotel Group Eros, where his exceptional talent and dedication to culinary excellence were evident. He further honed his skills at Hilton Hotel, India, before assuming roles of increasing responsibility at Foodhall and Kenilworth Hotels & Resorts, where he was recognized as the Best Hospitality Personality among Kolkata hotels.
In 2019, Khemraj embarked on his Maldivian journey with Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, showcasing his culinary prowess as Executive Chef for pre-opening Oblu Experience Ailafushi and Oblu Select Lobigili. Since joining Kuredu Island Resort and Spa as Executive Sous Chef in February 27, 2023, Khemraj has demonstrated exemplary leadership and culinary creativity, enriching the dining experiences of our guests.
“I am deeply honored and thrilled to step into the role of Executive Chef at Kuredu Island Resort and Spa,” Chef Khemraj Bhatt expressed. “With a culinary operation spanning 8 dining outlets, I am dedicated to upholding the highest standards of culinary excellence and ensuring that every guest embarks on a memorable dining journey.”
Trending
-
News1 week ago
Spend a Romantic Valentine’s at Fushifaru Maldives
-
News1 week ago
Experience a Magical Easter at Sun Siyam Iru Veli and Sun Siyam Vilu Reef with exclusive performances by French magician Nicolas Subra
-
News1 week ago
Patina Maldives, Fari Islands Recognised with 5-Star Rating from Forbes for Second Year Running
-
Insiders1 week ago
Ahmed Zahir and Judy Ong, Exemplars of Dedication and Vision in Angsana Velavaru
-
Celebration7 days ago
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort Hosts the Unforgettable Lion Dance and Dragon Walk as Part of Chinese New Year Celebrations
-
News5 days ago
Forbes Travel Guide Honors The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort with Prestigious Five-Star Rating for Fifth Consecutive Year
-
Insiders1 week ago
Vakkaru Maldives Welcomes New Executive Chef Nishantha Vithanage
-
An Insider1 week ago
Oriana Migliaccio: The Marine Guardian Transforming Conservation in the Maldives