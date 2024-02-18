News
Beond to Elevate Inflight Entertainment Experience with Apple Vision Pro
Beond airline is set to elevate the inflight entertainment experience by offering Apple’s innovative content platform, Apple Vision Pro, to select passengers starting July 2024.
Passengers traveling with Beond to the enchanting destination of the Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in the cutting-edge Apple Vision Pro during their flight. This revolutionary offering will complement Beond’s unparalleled onboard content selection, immersing passengers in captivating experiences that showcase the best of the Maldives.
Tero Taskila, Chairman, and CEO of Beond, expressed enthusiasm about this pioneering initiative, stating, “The introduction of Apple Vision Pro will revolutionize the inflight entertainment experience, and we are proud to be the first to offer it to our esteemed passengers. Alongside our extensive library of inflight content, including movies and games, Beond will curate breathtaking footage highlighting the exquisite resort destinations and activities awaiting travelers in the Maldives. This inflight experience aims to build anticipation for our passengers, enhancing their journey from start to finish. Introducing Apple Vision Pro is another stride in our commitment to delivering a premium travel experience.”
This announcement comes on the heels of Beond’s recent acquisition of its second aircraft and the successful launch of commercial passenger services in 2023, connecting Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Malé, Maldives. Beond is set to expand its route network further, with plans to introduce flights from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok to the Maldives in mid-2024, all featuring a luxurious all-lay flat seating configuration.
News
Patina Maldives Continues Series Of Pop-Ups With Acclaimed Pizzerias And Bars
The trendsetting resort continues its series of culinary pop-ups with acclaimed pizzerias and bars from Italy with Pizzaiola Roberta Esposito and exclusive Milan speakeasy 1930.
Pizzaiolo Roberta Esposito & 1930 Cocktail Bar Pop Up February 16 to 21, 2024. Renowned Pizzaiola Roberta Esposito, fueled by a childhood passion for pizza-making at her family’s pizzeria in Aversa, brings her unique and artistic approach to Patina Maldives. Guests will embark on a culinary journey, savouring innovative takes on dough and toppings that have elevated Roberta’s pizzas to a fusion of art and heritage.
Joining forces with Roberta is the team from 1930, Milan’s prestigious speakeasy and the proud holder of the 42nd spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars List. Known for their ability to skillfully blend spirits with local flavour, 1930’s talented team will host engaging masterclasses, providing insights into the craft of mixology. Guests can also indulge in an exclusive beverage menu curated by the experts, promising an unforgettable experience for aficionados of fine spirits.
Previous iteration of the series included third generation master pizzamakers, Siro Salva’s pizzerias, 50 Kaló and Alfonso Califano from the bar Cinquanta Spirito Italiano.
News
Manta Air Launches Maiden International Flights Linking Dhaalu Atoll, Maldives and Bengaluru, India
Manta Air has achieved a significant milestone with the launch of its inaugural international flights. The airline commenced its first international route between Dhaalu Airport in the Maldives and Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, India. The maiden international flight took place on Friday, February 16, marking a historic moment for both Manta Air and the Maldives aviation industry.
Prior to this initiative, travelers from India to the picturesque Dhaalu Atoll region typically accessed the Maldives through Velana International Airport (VIA). However, with the introduction of direct flights from Bengaluru to Dhaalu Airport, tourists can now enjoy expedited travel to the renowned resorts in the area, saving both time and additional transfer costs.
This strategic initiative signifies a major milestone for the homegrown Maldives’ airline and recognizes India as a pivotal source market for the Maldives. The airline, known for its innovative services and commitment to passenger satisfaction, aims to enhance the overall travel experience by streamlining international travel processes and eliminating the need for intermediary flights within the Maldives.
Manta Air’s decision to establish direct flights to Dhaalu Airport also underscores the growing importance of the Indian market for the Maldives tourism sector. India currently ranks as the fifth largest tourist market to the Maldives, with Bangalore emerging as a popular destination for Maldivians seeking medical treatment, higher education, and leisure activities.
The launch of international flights to Dhaalu Airport not only benefits tourists but also facilitates seamless travel for Maldivians traveling abroad. The direct connectivity between Bengaluru and Dhaalu Airport opens up new opportunities for both leisure and business travelers, fostering greater cultural exchange and economic cooperation between the two countries.
In collaboration with premium partner resorts in the Dhaalu Atoll region, Manta Air plans to curate exclusive packages that offer end-to-end convenience for international travelers from India. These packages will not only provide significant savings on flight time and costs but also enhance the accessibility of the Maldives’ pristine island resorts.
While traditional routes through Velana International Airport remain popular, the introduction of direct flights to Dhaalu Airport signifies a significant expansion of air travel infrastructure in the Maldives. With Manta Air leading the way in innovative aviation services, the future looks promising for enhanced connectivity and tourism growth in the region.
Manta Air’s launch of international flights between the Maldives and India represents a landmark achievement that promises to redefine travel experiences for tourists and residents alike. As the airline continues to innovate and expand its network, the Maldives solidifies its position as a premier destination for international travelers seeking luxury, adventure, and unparalleled natural beauty.
Featured
Alexander Soosai Appointed as Executive Chef for Komandoo Island Resort
Komandoo Island Resort is delighted to announce the promotion of Alexander Soosai to the esteemed position of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, a distinguished member of Crown and Champa Resorts.
Chef Alex’s culinary journey began with the pursuit of excellence, obtaining his Diploma in Hotel Management and Catering in 2005. He honed his skills as a commis chef in some of India’s most prestigious 5-star hotels before embarking on his Maldivian odyssey at Villa Hotels Royal Island Resort & Spa in 2008. Subsequently, he enriched his culinary repertoire at Coco Palm Resorts and LUX* Maldives, where his talent and dedication shone brightly.
In 2011, Chef Alex assumed the role of Chef de Partie, further demonstrating his culinary prowess at Lily Beach Resort & Spa. His tenure with Crown and Champa Resorts commenced in 2016 at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa, where he ascended through the ranks with diligence and determination. From Chef de Partie to Junior Sous Chef in 2018, and later to Sous Chef in 2021, Chef Alex’s commitment to culinary excellence and leadership has been unwavering.
A testament to his culinary expertise, Chef Alex has earned 2 blue medals and 2 top silver medals in prestigious culinary competitions in the Maldives. He is renowned for his adept kitchen management skills, including impeccable time management, meticulous attention to detail, and strong leadership qualities. Even under pressure, Chef Alex maintains a steadfast focus and ensures that his team consistently delivers high-quality cuisine, fostering a harmonious and efficient kitchen environment.
“Assuming the role of Executive Chef at Komandoo Island Resort & Spa is a great honor and privilege,” remarked Alexander Soosai. “My dedication lies in maintaining the utmost standards of culinary brilliance and curating memorable dining experiences for our valued guests.”
Trending
