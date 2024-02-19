News
Jawakara Islands Maldives Accredited for Jawaka Kids Club by Worldwide Kids
Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly announces its prestigious accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This esteemed recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.
Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids program boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by an in-house expert.
The dedicated childcare team at Jawaka Kids has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.
As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.
“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids serves as a hallmark of our ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of our guests, particularly families seeking memorable experiences in the Maldives. It is a testament to their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of childcare and hospitality, ensuring that every guest’s stay with us is truly exceptional” emphasizes Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of Jawakara Islands Maldives.
The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 35,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.
News
Angsana Velavaru nominated in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards and Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific
Angsana Velavaru, part of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group is delighted to share its nominations in two prestigious categories for the 2024 Travel + Leisure Awards. Recognised as a contender for the Best Hotels in the Maldives, the resort also secures a nomination in the Resort Pools and Resorts for Families categories at the 2024 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific.
Nestled within a stunning lagoon, guests can explore an all-natural island paradise with crystal-clear waters and vibrant marine life, creating an enchanting and untouched haven. Featuring 113 villas – 79 on the main island and 34 over the water, the resort offers a harmonious blend of comfort, privacy, space, and style. From Beachfront Family Pool Villas to the exclusive Deluxe InOcean Pool Villas, each accommodation is adorned with stimulating wall art and vibrant colors, providing generous indoor and outdoor spaces.
The all-inclusive dining experiences cater to the most discerning palates, offering authentic Maldivian flavours, rich Indian cuisine, flavorful Asian dishes, and elegant international fare – presenting diverse options for guests to indulge and savour exquisite culinary delights.
Beyond the traditional sun, sand, and sea experience, the resort curates a list of “101 Things To Do.” From water sports to wellness retreats and cultural excursions, guests can immerse themselves in a diverse array of activities, ensuring a holiday filled with excitement and discovery.
The dedicated associates, representing various nationalities, seamlessly combine warm Maldivian hospitality with exceptional service. From the moment guests arrive, they experience genuine warmth that ensures every aspect of their stay is not only comfortable but also personalized to perfection.
News
Beond to Elevate Inflight Entertainment Experience with Apple Vision Pro
Beond airline is set to elevate the inflight entertainment experience by offering Apple’s innovative content platform, Apple Vision Pro, to select passengers starting July 2024.
Passengers traveling with Beond to the enchanting destination of the Maldives will have the exclusive opportunity to indulge in the cutting-edge Apple Vision Pro during their flight. This revolutionary offering will complement Beond’s unparalleled onboard content selection, immersing passengers in captivating experiences that showcase the best of the Maldives.
Tero Taskila, Chairman, and CEO of Beond, expressed enthusiasm about this pioneering initiative, stating, “The introduction of Apple Vision Pro will revolutionize the inflight entertainment experience, and we are proud to be the first to offer it to our esteemed passengers. Alongside our extensive library of inflight content, including movies and games, Beond will curate breathtaking footage highlighting the exquisite resort destinations and activities awaiting travelers in the Maldives. This inflight experience aims to build anticipation for our passengers, enhancing their journey from start to finish. Introducing Apple Vision Pro is another stride in our commitment to delivering a premium travel experience.”
This announcement comes on the heels of Beond’s recent acquisition of its second aircraft and the successful launch of commercial passenger services in 2023, connecting Munich, Zurich, and Riyadh to Malé, Maldives. Beond is set to expand its route network further, with plans to introduce flights from Milan, Dubai, and Bangkok to the Maldives in mid-2024, all featuring a luxurious all-lay flat seating configuration.
News
Patina Maldives Continues Series Of Pop-Ups With Acclaimed Pizzerias And Bars
The trendsetting resort continues its series of culinary pop-ups with acclaimed pizzerias and bars from Italy with Pizzaiola Roberta Esposito and exclusive Milan speakeasy 1930.
Pizzaiolo Roberta Esposito & 1930 Cocktail Bar Pop Up February 16 to 21, 2024. Renowned Pizzaiola Roberta Esposito, fueled by a childhood passion for pizza-making at her family’s pizzeria in Aversa, brings her unique and artistic approach to Patina Maldives. Guests will embark on a culinary journey, savouring innovative takes on dough and toppings that have elevated Roberta’s pizzas to a fusion of art and heritage.
Joining forces with Roberta is the team from 1930, Milan’s prestigious speakeasy and the proud holder of the 42nd spot on the World’s 50 Best Bars List. Known for their ability to skillfully blend spirits with local flavour, 1930’s talented team will host engaging masterclasses, providing insights into the craft of mixology. Guests can also indulge in an exclusive beverage menu curated by the experts, promising an unforgettable experience for aficionados of fine spirits.
Previous iteration of the series included third generation master pizzamakers, Siro Salva’s pizzerias, 50 Kaló and Alfonso Califano from the bar Cinquanta Spirito Italiano.
