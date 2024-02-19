Jawakara Islands Maldives Accredited for Jawaka Kids Club by Worldwide Kids

Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly announces its prestigious accreditation for safe, professional, and exhilarating childcare by Worldwide Kids (WK). This esteemed recognition is reserved for upscale resorts that uphold global standards in childcare training, health, and safety, while continually enhancing the experience for families and their young guests.

Nestled within the picturesque landscape of Maldives, the newest addition to the Crown & Champa Resorts portfolio, Jawakara Islands Maldives proudly hosts the Jawa Kids Club, catering to children across all types of accommodations. The Jawa Kids program boasts an array of thrilling and age-appropriate activities, ranging from mini-golf, football, and paddle tennis instruction to child-friendly spa treatments, sushi making, and mocktail mixology classes. Furthermore, children are offered a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in Maldivian culture through music, dance, art, traditional fishing methods, sustainability workshops, and marine biology exploration guided by an in-house expert.

The dedicated childcare team at Jawaka Kids has undergone accredited training by Worldwide Kids, ensuring they possess the expertise and skills necessary to provide exceptional care to young guests. This training guarantees that children staying at Jawakara receive unparalleled attention and care throughout their stay.

As part of the accreditation process, Worldwide Kids completed a comprehensive assessment of the resort’s childcare facility and operations. The audit encompassed indoor and outdoor spaces, equipment, resources, policies, documentation, and interactions with children and families. The final audit report included recommendations to enhance safety and operational aspects, based on the latest childcare best practices.

“This endorsement from Worldwide Kids serves as a hallmark of our ongoing efforts to prioritize the safety, comfort, and enjoyment of our guests, particularly families seeking memorable experiences in the Maldives. It is a testament to their dedication to maintaining the highest standards of childcare and hospitality, ensuring that every guest’s stay with us is truly exceptional” emphasizes Maurice Van Den Bosch, General Manager of Jawakara Islands Maldives.

The independent seal of excellence from WK, which was established in 2018, carries substantial sway over 35,000 families each year, guiding their choices for vacations. This prestigious recognition not only boosts the status of Jawakara Islands Maldives as a top luxury destination but also emphasizes the resort’s strong dedication to offering high-quality services tailored to the needs of a diverse luxury traveler base.