Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 kicks off: Celebrating culture, nature, and sustainable tourism in Baa Atoll

This Diwali, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to experience the vibrant culture and traditions of the Festival of Lights through a range of curated festive offerings from October 31 to November 2, 2024. Nestled amidst lush rainforests, pristine white-sand beaches, and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an enchanting setting for an unforgettable Diwali celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in luxurious surroundings while enjoying the warmth and joy of the festival with exquisite dining and unique cultural experiences.

From October 31 to November 2, 2024, guests can begin their mornings with a festive breakfast spread at Alba. This open-air setting, overlooking the ocean, offers an array of delicacies that celebrate the richness of Indian flavours. The breakfast menu, thoughtfully curated with traditional dishes, provides an authentic and satisfying start to the Diwali festivities.

As evening approaches, guests can enhance their dining experience with specially crafted Diwali beverages at both Alba and Whale Bar. Available from October 31 to November 2, 2024, these drinks blend unique flavours and vibrant colours inspired by Diwali’s traditions, making each sip a reflection of the festival’s joy and excitement.

For an intimate and authentic Diwali dinner, guests can indulge in an exquisite sharing Thali set menu by the Alba Pool Deck. This special dinner, available for couples on October 31 and November 1, 2024, is priced at $180 per couple. The Thali presents a lavish selection of regional Indian dishes, artfully arranged to evoke the grandeur of a traditional feast. Couples can enjoy this dinner under the stars, surrounded by the sounds of the ocean, while celebrating the festival. Reservations are required by 2 pm on the day of the event, through the assistance of a dedicated St. Regis Butler.

Families or groups seeking to enjoy the festivities together can choose from a variety of premium, multi-bedroom villas offering ultimate comfort. Among these are the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, as well as the two-bedroom beachfront Knickerbocker villa, featuring ocean views and a private pool. Additional options include the secluded Cesar Balsa, nestled in the white sands with plush living spaces, and the Caroline Astor Estate, a three-bedroom beachfront villa with panoramic views, a spacious swimming pool, and fully-equipped rooms. Each villa, complemented by world-class amenities and the exceptional service of the St. Regis Butlers, ensures a truly relaxing experience throughout the Diwali celebration.