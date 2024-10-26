News
Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 kicks off: Celebrating culture, nature, and sustainable tourism in Baa Atoll
The highly anticipated Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 has officially been launched on 24th October, marking the beginning of an exciting year dedicated to promoting the rich cultural heritage, natural beauty, and unique local experiences of Dharavandhoo Island. This campaign is part of a broader effort to boost local island tourism, offering travellers a chance to explore the Maldives beyond its luxury resorts.
The launch event, held Thursday evening on the island, was a vibrant celebration of local talent and culture. The function was graced with various performances from students, who showcased traditional music and dance, as well as cultural performances from the island’s youth. These lively presentations set the tone for the upcoming year, reflecting the energy and spirit of the Dharavandhoo community.
Located in the heart of Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, Dharavandhoo Island offers an unparalleled experience for nature lovers, adventurers, and cultural enthusiasts alike. From world-class snorkelling at Hanifaru Bay, renowned for manta rays and whale sharks, to authentic Maldivian hospitality and culture, the island provides a gateway to an authentic local experience.
The year-long campaign will include workshops and seminars, an underwater coral park with Instagram-worthy spots, the revival of cultural activities, a Futsal Fiesta, the Manta Festival, a conservation project that will establish the foundation for a Manta Centre, cultural festivals, eco-tourism activities, and other collaborations with local businesses to highlight sustainable tourism practices.
Visitors will be invited to engage with the local community, explore marine life through guided tours, and enjoy immersive experiences such as Maldivian cooking classes, traditional music performances, and island hopping.
Speaking at the launch event, Sameeh Ali, President of Dharavandhoo Council, said, “Visit Dharavandhoo Year 2025 is a celebration of our island’s unique culture and biodiversity, combined with a focus on responsible tourism. We believe this campaign will attract travellers looking for unique experiences, supporting our local economy, and environment laying a foundation for years to come.”
Dharavandhoo Island’s commitment to sustainability and community-driven tourism ensures that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the Maldives while contributing to its preservation. As the campaign unfolds, more details will be shared across official channels, inviting both international and domestic travellers to be part of this special year.
Celebration
Diwali meets Maldives: festival of lights celebration at CROSSROADS Maldives
CROSSROADS Maldives invites guests to celebrate Diwali in style, where the timeless traditions of India’s Festival of Lights meet the lush, tropical charm of the Maldives. At CROSSROADS Maldives – SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, the festival unfolds in a lively fusion of culture, music, and exceptional dining, promising a memorable experience beyond the ordinary.
From November 1st to 3rd, guests and visitors can immerse themselves in a Diwali celebration that harmonises Indian heritage with island elegance. The Marina at CROSSROADS and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, present a lavish, SAiiSational Diwali experience, inviting attendees to explore India’s vibrant culture through interactive cooking classes featuring traditional Indian dishes and beachfront dining illuminated by delicate diyas. As the sun sets, the festivities continue with Diwali-inspired feasts and live DJ performances spinning Bollywood favourites, creating an atmosphere rich with fun, flavour, and festivity.
Food enthusiasts can savour a true Taste of India at Kebab & Kurry’s Festival of Light Dinner Buffet, which offers a curated selection of authentic Indian cuisine, from indulgent curries to expertly crafted tandoori dishes, all served under the open Maldivian sky. Both in-house guests and visitors are also invited to enjoy a Diwali dining experience at the Beach Club, where fine flavours and the essence of the Maldives combine to create an unforgettable evening.
For those drawn to a blend of Bollywood magic and Rock ‘n’ Roll, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an electrifying Diwali celebration filled with musical surprises. With its signature mix of music, entertainment, and performance, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives will merge the enchantment of Diwali with the hotel’s vibrant spirit. Guests can look forward to beachside buffets, dynamic live band performances, and aerial displays that add a thrilling touch to the celebration. The highlight is a spirited Bollywood Party at the Beach Club, where DJ sets and continuous Bollywood hits will keep the beach alive with dancing and celebration well into the night.
Celebration
Festival of lights like no other: Diwali celebrations at St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort
This Diwali, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort invites guests to experience the vibrant culture and traditions of the Festival of Lights through a range of curated festive offerings from October 31 to November 2, 2024. Nestled amidst lush rainforests, pristine white-sand beaches, and the sparkling turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean, the resort provides an enchanting setting for an unforgettable Diwali celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in luxurious surroundings while enjoying the warmth and joy of the festival with exquisite dining and unique cultural experiences.
From October 31 to November 2, 2024, guests can begin their mornings with a festive breakfast spread at Alba. This open-air setting, overlooking the ocean, offers an array of delicacies that celebrate the richness of Indian flavours. The breakfast menu, thoughtfully curated with traditional dishes, provides an authentic and satisfying start to the Diwali festivities.
As evening approaches, guests can enhance their dining experience with specially crafted Diwali beverages at both Alba and Whale Bar. Available from October 31 to November 2, 2024, these drinks blend unique flavours and vibrant colours inspired by Diwali’s traditions, making each sip a reflection of the festival’s joy and excitement.
For an intimate and authentic Diwali dinner, guests can indulge in an exquisite sharing Thali set menu by the Alba Pool Deck. This special dinner, available for couples on October 31 and November 1, 2024, is priced at $180 per couple. The Thali presents a lavish selection of regional Indian dishes, artfully arranged to evoke the grandeur of a traditional feast. Couples can enjoy this dinner under the stars, surrounded by the sounds of the ocean, while celebrating the festival. Reservations are required by 2 pm on the day of the event, through the assistance of a dedicated St. Regis Butler.
Families or groups seeking to enjoy the festivities together can choose from a variety of premium, multi-bedroom villas offering ultimate comfort. Among these are the John Jacob Astor Estate, the largest three-bedroom overwater villa in the Maldives, as well as the two-bedroom beachfront Knickerbocker villa, featuring ocean views and a private pool. Additional options include the secluded Cesar Balsa, nestled in the white sands with plush living spaces, and the Caroline Astor Estate, a three-bedroom beachfront villa with panoramic views, a spacious swimming pool, and fully-equipped rooms. Each villa, complemented by world-class amenities and the exceptional service of the St. Regis Butlers, ensures a truly relaxing experience throughout the Diwali celebration.
Celebration
Pink paradise: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives brings back its iconic festive celebration
This holiday season, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives invites visitors to embrace the festive spirit with an unforgettable blend of music, lights, and tropical flair. From December 21, 2024, to January 10, 2025, the world-renowned resort will once again transform into a dazzling, pink-hued wonderland for its famed Pink Festive events. With vibrant lights and pulsating music, this celebration delivers a one-of-a-kind winter experience.
Guests of all ages are welcomed to join the Pink Festive wave, a celebration combining Hard Rock’s iconic musical flair, exhilarating excitement, and tropical beauty. Imagine dancing to show-stopping live performances and indulging in seasonal culinary delights. Whether relaxing with cocktails on the beach, showcasing dance moves at lively parties, or joining in family-friendly events, visitors will find Hard Rock Maldives to be the perfect destination for catching some winter sun.
Adults can enjoy seaside parties and poolside relaxation, while young rockstars are entertained with high-energy adventures at the Roxity Kids Club™ and Teen Spirit® Club. The excitement culminates on New Year’s Eve with a spectacular Gala Dinner under the stars, followed by an epic countdown party featuring DJ performances and live entertainment. Guests will ring in the new year with a dazzling fireworks display lighting up the tropical sky, celebrating island-style.
Days at the resort are filled with culinary journeys, unique pool parties, friendly seaside competitions, and numerous other surprises. This year’s Pink Festive at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives promises an unforgettable fusion of Christmas cheer and rock-and-roll energy in the heart of the Maldives.
Trending
-
Business1 week ago
Atmosphere Core appoints Maurice Van Den Bosch as GM of RAAYA by Atmosphere, Milan Mookerjee as VP of Human Resources
-
Cooking1 week ago
Coco Collection hosts Chef Pepi Anevski for limited-time sushi experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Heritance Aarah Maldives announces partnership with Bologna FC 1909
-
Celebration1 week ago
SO/ Maldives transforms into stylish Halloween wonderland with exciting activities
-
Celebration1 week ago
Halloween extravaganza: week of spooky delights for families at Sheraton Maldives
-
Awards1 week ago
Final push for votes: Maldives competes for top honours at World Travel Awards 2024
-
Featured4 days ago
NH Maldives Kuda Rah Resort unveils all-inclusive island experience
-
Featured1 week ago
Reethi Faru Resort completes infinity pool renovation