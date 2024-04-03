Drink
The Old Man’s exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced an extraordinary collaboration with The Old Man, the celebrated Hemingway-inspired bar from Hong Kong, distinguished as one of The World’s 50 Best Bars. This distinct pop-up, available from the 6th to 13th April, invites guests to embark on a unique mixological adventure, led by the famed bartender, Ben Ayad.
In the picturesque setting of Rangali Bar, guests will be treated to bespoke cocktails, each narrating its own story. These creations are a tribute to Ernest Hemingway’s legacy and are infused with the rich palette of the island’s flavors. Ben’s mastery in mixology, combined with the vibrant local essence, ensures each drink is not just tasted but experienced.
Highlighting the week-long event is a special cocktail pairing dinner on 9th April at the world-renowned Ithaa Undersea Restaurant. Guests will have the rare opportunity to dine beneath the ocean’s surface, enjoying a meticulously crafted menu paired with bespoke cocktails. Ben will utilize the island’s freshest ingredients to craft delicious cocktails, perfectly paired with each course.
“We are honored to present to our guests a first-of-its-kind exclusive pop-up event at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island in collaboration with The Old Man. This event is a celebration of storytelling through taste, set in one of the world’s most stunning locations. Bringing together The Old Man’s mixology art with our unrivalled dining setting, reflects our commitment to offering our guests curated experiences infused with authentic Maldivian warmth,” Thomas Hoeborn, General Manager of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.
Escape to culinary paradise: Indulge in exquisite dining experiences at Meeru Maldives Resort Island
Imagine a place where azure waters gently lap against pristine sandy shores, where the sunsets paint the sky with hues of orange and pink, and where every meal is a celebration of flavours and cultures from around the world. Welcome to Meeru Maldives Resort Island, where culinary excellence meets unparalleled natural beauty. With a legacy of over 40 years in hospitality excellence, Meeru offers more than just a getaway; it promises a gastronomic journey like no other.
Savouring Maldivian Delights
As you embark on your gastronomic voyage at Meeru Maldives, the journey begins at ‘Farivalhu’ and ‘Maalan’, the resort’s esteemed buffet restaurants. Here, guests are treated to a lavish spread of international cuisine, curated with particular attention to detail and complemented by themed nights that promise an unparalleled dining adventure. From Arabian Nights to Indian Delights, Mexican Fiesta to Italian celebrations and Maldivian cultural delicacies, each themed night adds a unique flair to the culinary experience. Whether you find yourself drawn to the vibrant atmosphere of Farivalhu or seek solace in the intimate ambiance of Maalan’s adult-only section, each dining experience is a symphony of flavours, a fusion of aromas, and a celebration of culinary artistry. From the moment you take your first bite, prepare to be transported on a sensory odyssey where every dish is an invitation to indulge in the finest flavours the world has to offer. At Meeru Maldives, every meal is not just sustenance; it is an experience to be savoured, cherished, and remembered for years to come.
The Reef: Ocean’s Bounty Unleashed
Step into ‘The Reef’ and prepare to be captivated by a jubilant tribute to the boundless treasures of the sea. Drawing inspiration from coastal kitchens across the globe, the menu is a heartfelt homage to the ocean’s bounty, where each dish reverberates with the essence of freshness and flavour. Indulge in the opulence of the Chilled Seafood Tower, a lavish display of the ocean’s finest offerings precisely arranged to tantalise the senses. Delight in the succulent Moules-frites, where plump mussels harmonise with crisp fries in a dance of savoury delight. Savour the sweetness of the freshly caught Crabs, each shell bursting with succulent meat waiting to be discovered. For those seeking a taste of the extraordinary, Octopus Carpaccio offers a delicate balance of tender textures and vibrant flavours, while locally inspired tuna showcases the Maldives’ rich marine heritage in every exquisite bite. Complementing The Reef’s seafood selections are an array of fresh salads and sumptuously grilled fish, ensuring a symphony of tastes to satisfy both seafood aficionados and discerning palates alike. With every mouthful, allow yourself to be transported to the shores of coastal paradises, where the sea’s bounty is celebrated with reverence and joy. At The Reef, every dining experience is a journey of culinary discovery, a testament to the ocean’s endless generosity and the artistry of the chefs.
Vilu: A Journey Through the Mediterranean
Embark on a captivating culinary journey through the vibrant heart of the Mediterranean as you step into the enchanting world of ‘Vilu’. Inspired by bustling markets and steeped in time-honoured culinary traditions, Vilu’s menu is a veritable tapestry of the region’s diverse flavours, weaving a tale of sun-drenched produce and convivial dining experiences. Immerse yourself in a realm where every meal is a communal celebration, inviting you to partake in the rich combination of flavours from France, Spain, Greece, and Portugal. At Vilu, authenticity reigns supreme as each dish is crafted with thorough attention to detail, reflecting the essence of the Mediterranean’s illustrious gastronomic heritage. Indulge in the hearty warmth of the Duck Confit, a symphony of tender flavours that pays homage to the rustic charm of French cuisine. For dessert, surrender to the decadent allure of Crema Catalana, where luscious custard meets caramelised perfection in a heavenly fusion of flavours. But Vilu is more than just a dining destination; it’s a sanctuary where sophistication meets simplicity, promising an unforgettable culinary affair. Here, amidst the gentle ocean breeze and the rhythmic lull of the waves, every moment becomes an exquisite revelation of taste and pleasure. It is pure bliss to let your senses be serenaded by the symphony of Mediterranean flavours at Vilu, where every bite tells a story of tradition, heritage, and the timeless allure of coastal living.
A-Mare: Italian Elegance Redefined
Transport your taste buds to the shores of Italy at A-Mare, where Italian chef’s love for the homeland shines through in every dish. From antipasti to pizzas and risottos, A-Mare pays homage to Italy’s rich culinary heritage with recipes that honour tradition while embracing innovation.
“This dining spot honours the straightforwardness of Italian fare, prioritising ingredient quality over complexity,” says Cristian Marino, chef, blogger, author and the former Culinary Consultant of Meeru Maldives. Here at A-Mare, guests are invited to savor the warmth and hospitality of Italian dining against the backdrop of the Maldivian sunset by acclaimed Executive Chef of Meeru Maldives, Marco Goldin and his team.
Asian Fusion and Teppanyaki Marvels
Indulge your senses with savoury stir-fries and culturally diverse dishes that burst with the bold flavours of the East, or lose yourself in the intoxicating aroma of fragrant curries that transport you to bustling street markets and kitchens of Asia. But the journey doesn’t end there. For those seeking a truly immersive dining encounter, venture to the Teppanyaki grill at Asian Wok, where skilled chefs transform ordinary ingredients into culinary masterpieces right before your eyes. Be mesmerised as flames dance and ingredients sizzle, culminating in a spectacle of culinary expertise that is as delightful to watch as it is to taste. At Asian Wok, every dish is a work of art, every bite a revelation of flavour. Join us as we celebrate the rich culinary heritage of Asia and embark on a gastronomic adventure that will tantalise your taste buds and leave you craving more.
Meeru Maldives is not just about exquisite dining; it’s also about unwinding with a refreshing beverage in hand. From ‘Kakuni Bar’ to ‘Dhoni Bar’, ‘Pavilion Bar’ to ‘Uthuru Bar’, guests can enjoy a wide selection of cocktails, mocktails, spirits and wines all served with a side of stunning island views.
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas Toasts Acclaimed Wine Program with Exclusive Events
Anantara Kihavah Maldives Villas celebrates a resounding victory after securing both the Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award for 2023. These prestigious accolades recognize the resort’s unwavering commitment to curating an exceptional wine experience, perfectly complementing its world-renowned cuisine and stunning island setting.
Renowned for impeccable service and exceptional selections, The Wine Spectator Awards and the World of Fine Wine List award have singled out Anantara Kihavah’s wine program for its excellence. The resort’s signature underwater restaurant, SEA, takes center stage with its impressive collection, expertly curated by Area Wine Guru & WSET Educator, Arunkumar Tamilselvan, and resident Beverage Manager, Lenka Praveen. The collection boasts rare finds alongside timeless classics, meticulously chosen to elevate the unique dining experience at SEA.
Building upon this prestigious recognition, Anantara Kihavah’s wine experts, Arunkumar Tamilselvan and Lenka Praveen, are thrilled to unveil a series of exclusive wine and beverage events. These premium gatherings will feature gourmet cuisine prepared by Executive Chef Joachim Textor, perfectly paired with the curated selections.
Unforgettable Evenings Await:
- SIX-METRES BELOW WITH DUVAL LEROY – DÉGUSTATION SECRÈTE (March 28, 2024): Embark on a culinary adventure six meters below the ocean at SEA Underwater Restaurant. This exquisite five-course dining experience features a decadent pairing with versatile Champagnes from Duval-Leroy. The evening begins with an aperitif at SKY Bar at 7:00 PM, followed by dinner priced at USD 445++ per person.
- A JOURNEY TO SUPER TUSCAN (April 1, 2024): Indulge in a lavish culinary adventure at Plates Restaurant, where the spotlight shines on iconic Super Tuscan wines. Led by the resort’s esteemed wine guru, guests will delve into an exquisite selection, showcasing the unique charm and prestige of these Italian blends. Executive Chef Textor has meticulously crafted each of the five courses to harmonize flavors and captivate discerning palates. The evening commences with an elegant aperitif at Plates Beach at 7:00 PM, followed by a sumptuous dinner priced at USD 295++ per person.
Atmosphere Core Redefines Wine Experiences with Global Events and Unique Partnerships
Leading Maldives hospitality group announces 7-country educational wine program tour
Since its launch in 2021, Atmosphere Core’s innovative Wine Program has revolutionized the way travelers experience wine and champagne in the Maldives. This program transcends simply offering premium brands, fostering genuine connections between guests and carefully selected wineries through partnerships and dedicated events.
Global Wine Events Showcase Unique Wine Culture:
Atmosphere Core proudly unveils its 2024 calendar, featuring 16 exclusive wine events across seven countries, kicking off in March and continuing through mid-September. These events span major cities like Madrid, Prague, Frankfurt, Milan, Tokyo, London, and Vienna, offering a taste of the Maldives to travel partners and top-tier media.
Highlighting the Essence of Luxury:
The calendar features a distinct highlight: THE OZEN COLLECTION Champagne Experience at the Westphalia Stadium in Dortmund, Germany, scheduled for September 2024. This unique event showcases the company’s three distinct brands – THE OZEN COLLECTION, COLOURS OF OBLU, and Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts.
Authentic Wine & Dine Experiences:
These immersive “Wine and Dine” experiences recreate the distinctive ambiance of Atmosphere Core’s resorts, transporting guests to the heart of the Maldives. Attendees will have the opportunity to savor exquisite vintages from four carefully chosen terroir wineries:
- Champagne Guy Charbaut (Mareuil-sur-Ay)
- Bodegas Viñátigo (Canary Islands)
- Glenelly Estate (Stellenbosch)
- Martín Códax (Rías Baixas)
These wineries hold exclusive pouring rights within the Maldives with Atmosphere Core, ensuring a truly unique experience.
Engaging Storytelling and Expertise:
Hosted by Nicolas Laguette, Atmosphere Core’s Director of Wine, these events feature senior sales and communication executives alongside representatives from the esteemed wine partners. The intimate setting fosters engaging conversations and storytelling, allowing participants to delve into the philosophy behind the program’s unique approach.
Family-Owned Wineries and Curated Partnerships:
Atmosphere Core has partnered with three generational family-owned wineries – Champagne Guy Charbaut, Bodegas Viñátigo, and Glenelly Estate – along with Martín Códax, a renowned cooperative representing over 600 families in Cambados, Spain. Each partner was meticulously chosen based on their long-standing heritage, commitment to family values, and unique terroir wines unavailable elsewhere in the Maldives.
Building Lasting Connections:
The partner winemakers reciprocate the hospitality by hosting Atmosphere Core’s resort teams at their vineyards, fostering deeper connections and fostering knowledge exchange. Each bottle served carries a captivating story, passionately shared by the sommeliers who have personally explored the origins of these exceptional wines.
A Year of Enriching Wine Adventures:
Wine enthusiasts, partners, and global travelers can look forward to an exciting year filled with enriching wine-related experiences curated by Atmosphere Core. This innovative program continues to redefine the standard for wine experiences in the Maldives, offering a deeper connection to the world of wine through its unique partnerships and global events.
