Sun Siyam Vilu Reef celebrates Yoga Day with sessions by renowned instructor Tommy

Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the ultimate tropical retreat offering laidback luxury at its best, has announced a special celebration for International Yoga Day featuring the esteemed yogi, Yujin, from Korea.

Yujin will be offering exclusive yoga classes at Sun Siyam Iru Veli from June 21st to June 23rd, coinciding with International Yoga Day. Guests can enjoy sunrise and sunset sessions, embracing the tranquility of the Maldivian surroundings while deepening their yoga practice.

International Yoga Day, observed worldwide on June 21st, is a testament to the transformative power of yoga in promoting holistic well-being. Against the backdrop of Sun Siyam Iru Veli’s serene shores, guests will have the opportunity to embark on a journey of self-discovery and inner peace through the practice of yoga.

Yujin’s profound connection to yoga began in her 20s following a life-altering motorbike accident. Yoga became her anchor during recovery, leading her to explore various styles such as Yin, Vinyasa, and Hatha. Her passion for Ashtanga yoga was ignited in Athens, Greece, propelling her to delve deeper into her practice under influential teachers in Beograd, Mexico, the USA, and her home country, South Korea.

In 2021, Yujin realized her dream by opening her own yoga studio on the serene shores of Jeju island, a hub for Yoga practitioners in South Korea, especially renowned for traditional Hatha yoga. Her commitment to her practice led her to the esteemed Sharath Yoga Centre in Mysore, India, in December 2023, where she further immersed herself in the essence of yoga.

Yujin’s journey is marked by dedication, devotion, and discipline, which have led her to uncover the profound transformative power of yoga. Guests are invited to join her on the mat to explore their own inner strength and serenity, experiencing firsthand the deep impact of yoga in their lives. As the founder of Nyasa Yoga Shala and fluent in English with great teaching skills, Yujin offers a variety of yoga styles including Hatha Yoga, Ashtanga Yoga, Hatha Flow Yoga, Yin Yoga, Meditation, and Singing Bowl sessions.

“We are honored to welcome Yujin to Sun Siyam Iru Veli for our International Yoga Day celebration,” said Masdhooq Saeed, General Manager of Sun Siyam Iru Veli. “Her dedication to yoga and profound teaching skills align perfectly with our commitment to providing guests with transformative experiences in our idyllic tropical paradise.”