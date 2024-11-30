HotelPay launches at CROSSROADS Maldives, simplifying stays for Russian and CIS visitors

From December 29, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Jumeirah Olhahali Island will host an exclusive chef pop-up at Shimmers, its all-day Greek and Mediterranean beachside restaurant. Presented in collaboration with Jumeirah Capri Palace’s renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Olivo, this limited-time event will feature the vibrant flavours of Italy, set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.

The event will welcome Chef Salvatore Elefante, Executive Chef of Jumeirah Capri Palace, to lead this culinary experience. Hailing from Gragnano, Naples—a region famous for its pasta—Chef Elefante brings a modern and innovative approach to Mediterranean cuisine, blending authentic flavours with a contemporary flair. With an impressive career that includes roles at prestigious establishments such as De Russie in Rome and Hotel Rome in Berlin, Chef Elefante has been an integral part of Capri Palace’s culinary excellence since 2007. As the leader of the two-Michelin-starred L’Olivo, under the direction of Executive Culinary Chef Andrea Migliaccio, he also oversees Jumeirah Capri Palace’s other celebrated dining venues, Il Riccio and a-Ma-Re Capri.

“This collaboration allows us to extend our passion for Mediterranean cuisine to the stunning setting of Jumeirah Olhahali Island,” remarked Chef Andrea Migliaccio.

Chef Nonky Tri Wahyuni, Executive Chef at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Chef Salvatore for this unique celebration of flavours. His ability to combine heritage and creativity aligns beautifully with our vision to deliver exceptional dining experiences for our guests.”

The exclusive menu will offer a culinary journey beginning with a starter of delicate scampi, accompanied by zucchini, Colonnata lard, currants, and citrus fruits. This will be followed by tagliolini with red prawns, burrata cheese, sea asparagus, and oyster leaf. The main course will feature a signature lobster prepared ‘Caprese style,’ with tomatoes, marinated spring onions, rocket, and lemon-scented mayonnaise. The meal will conclude with a decadent dessert of wild berries, rice, cherries, raspberry confit, and almond cream. The experience is priced at USD 275 per guest or USD 400 with wine pairings, offering a luxurious festive indulgence.

This Michelin-starred pop-up is part of Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s broader festive program, which includes a curated three-week series of events designed to capture the island’s spirit and the warmth of the holiday season. Activities range from tree lighting ceremonies to bespoke gala dinners, aiming to enhance and elevate each guest’s holiday experience.