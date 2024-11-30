Featured
HotelPay launches at CROSSROADS Maldives, simplifying stays for Russian and CIS visitors
CROSSROADS Maldives, the renowned integrated multi-island leisure destination in the Maldives, has introduced HotelPay, an innovative payment gateway designed to elevate the travel experience for visitors from Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). This new feature allows guests to conveniently book stays and make payments in Russian Rubles either online or on-site at SO/ Maldives, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton.
The launch of HotelPay addresses the increasing demand for cashless and localised payment solutions at CROSSROADS Maldives. It bridges the challenges posed by international payment restrictions, such as local card limitations and the complexities of cash handling. This enhancement provides a secure, seamless, and efficient payment experience for guests.
Frederic Lebegue, General Manager of Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, and Alexander Traeger, General Manager of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton and CROSSROADS Marina, emphasised the importance of this development, stating, “The introduction of HotelPay reflects our dedication to making every aspect of our guests’ journey as smooth as possible. By overcoming significant payment barriers, we offer guests from Russia and the CIS a more streamlined experience, allowing them to fully enjoy their time in the Maldives.”
Olivier Moies-Delval, General Manager of SO/ Maldives, highlighted the alignment of HotelPay with the resort’s commitment to superior guest satisfaction. He remarked, “This addition to our payment infrastructure ensures that guests can focus entirely on immersing themselves in the luxurious and vibrant atmosphere of SO/ Maldives, free from any payment-related distractions.”
CROSSROADS Maldives features three exceptional resorts, each delivering distinctive experiences. Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, honoured as Hard Rock International Hotel of the Year 2023, offers music-inspired luxury and vibrant entertainment. SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, recognised as one of Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 10 Resorts in the Maldives for 2023, combines a playful, boho-chic aesthetic with stunning tropical surroundings. SO/ Maldives, listed among Condé Nast Traveller’s Top 10 Resorts in the Maldives for 2024, introduces a bold, fashion-forward edge to the island experience. Together with The Marina, a lively hub for dining, shopping, and entertainment, CROSSROADS Maldives delivers a dynamic and diverse destination for global travellers.
By integrating HotelPay, CROSSROADS Maldives continues to redefine hospitality for an international audience, fostering a more inclusive and accessible experience for all.
Excursions
Discover Maldives’ underwater wonders: Sun Diving website now live
Sun Siyam Resorts has unveiled Sun Diving, an innovative new diving website, during a vibrant two-day event held at Sun Siyam Olhuveli on November 28th and 29th. The launch brought together an enthusiastic gathering of diving aficionados, marine conservation advocates, and industry professionals to celebrate the Maldives’ extraordinary underwater heritage and emphasise the critical role of sustainable diving practices.
The new website introduces a groundbreaking feature: the first-ever illustrated dive maps created by DiverMonArt. These artistic maps provide a fresh and visually captivating perspective on dive sites at Sun Siyam resorts, blending creativity with functionality to enhance the diving experience.
Designed to inspire and guide underwater explorers, Sun Diving offers an array of resources for divers of all levels. From detailed dive site descriptions and eco-diving tips to breathtaking underwater photography, the platform reflects Sun Siyam’s commitment to showcasing the wonders of the ocean while advocating for its protection.
The launch event featured interactive workshops, guest speakers, and guided dives, immersing attendees in the essence of Maldives’ vibrant marine life. As a hub for diving enthusiasts, Sun Diving is set to become an essential resource for those seeking adventure and conservation-focused experiences in the Maldives.
Visitors are invited to explore the wonders of the underwater world and begin planning their next dive at Sun Diving.
Action
Reconnect with nature: freediving adventures at One&Only Reethi Rah
One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives now provides year-round freediving courses led by PADI-certified instructors. Guests can explore the wonders of the underwater world, a captivating environment for discovery. Participants are guided in mastering the art of silently blending into the aquatic surroundings and engaging with marine life at their own pace. The resort’s instructors cater to varying skill levels, offering training in basic freediving principles or helping to advance existing expertise.
Freediving, a time-honoured sport enjoying renewed popularity, celebrates the Maldives’ stunning aquatic landscapes while raising environmental awareness about the significance of marine and coral life. Beyond fostering a deeper connection with nature, the activity offers numerous physical and mental health benefits, including enhanced cardiovascular fitness and endurance, without the need for cumbersome scuba equipment.
The Maldives is home to the seventh-largest reef system in the world, accounting for approximately 3.14% of the global reef area and featuring 2,041 distinct coral reefs. These vibrant reefs support one of the planet’s most diverse marine ecosystems, harbouring over 1,100 species of fish and other marine creatures. This extraordinary underwater world offers endless opportunities for exploration and wonder.
The resort’s Dive Centre provides various freediving courses, such as Discover Freediving, Basic Freediver, and Freediver Level 1, with course prices starting at US$350.
Cooking
Jumeirah Olhahali Island partners with L’Olivo for Mediterranean gastronomic journey
From December 29, 2024, to January 2, 2025, Jumeirah Olhahali Island will host an exclusive chef pop-up at Shimmers, its all-day Greek and Mediterranean beachside restaurant. Presented in collaboration with Jumeirah Capri Palace’s renowned two-Michelin-starred restaurant, L’Olivo, this limited-time event will feature the vibrant flavours of Italy, set against the stunning backdrop of the Maldives.
The event will welcome Chef Salvatore Elefante, Executive Chef of Jumeirah Capri Palace, to lead this culinary experience. Hailing from Gragnano, Naples—a region famous for its pasta—Chef Elefante brings a modern and innovative approach to Mediterranean cuisine, blending authentic flavours with a contemporary flair. With an impressive career that includes roles at prestigious establishments such as De Russie in Rome and Hotel Rome in Berlin, Chef Elefante has been an integral part of Capri Palace’s culinary excellence since 2007. As the leader of the two-Michelin-starred L’Olivo, under the direction of Executive Culinary Chef Andrea Migliaccio, he also oversees Jumeirah Capri Palace’s other celebrated dining venues, Il Riccio and a-Ma-Re Capri.
“This collaboration allows us to extend our passion for Mediterranean cuisine to the stunning setting of Jumeirah Olhahali Island,” remarked Chef Andrea Migliaccio.
Chef Nonky Tri Wahyuni, Executive Chef at Jumeirah Olhahali Island, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Chef Salvatore for this unique celebration of flavours. His ability to combine heritage and creativity aligns beautifully with our vision to deliver exceptional dining experiences for our guests.”
The exclusive menu will offer a culinary journey beginning with a starter of delicate scampi, accompanied by zucchini, Colonnata lard, currants, and citrus fruits. This will be followed by tagliolini with red prawns, burrata cheese, sea asparagus, and oyster leaf. The main course will feature a signature lobster prepared ‘Caprese style,’ with tomatoes, marinated spring onions, rocket, and lemon-scented mayonnaise. The meal will conclude with a decadent dessert of wild berries, rice, cherries, raspberry confit, and almond cream. The experience is priced at USD 275 per guest or USD 400 with wine pairings, offering a luxurious festive indulgence.
This Michelin-starred pop-up is part of Jumeirah Olhahali Island’s broader festive program, which includes a curated three-week series of events designed to capture the island’s spirit and the warmth of the holiday season. Activities range from tree lighting ceremonies to bespoke gala dinners, aiming to enhance and elevate each guest’s holiday experience.
