Patina Maldives presents unforgettable moments of romance for Valentine’s Day

Angsana Velavaru, the epitome of romance in the Maldives, invites couples to embark on an unparalleled romantic escape with the Ultimate Romance package. Surrounded by turquoise waters and pristine beaches, Angsana Velavaru sets the stage for an intimate retreat that promises cherished moments and unforgettable experiences.

Guests can take advantage of enticing 25% savings along with a host of complimentary exclusive benefits designed to enhance the romantic getaway, such as:

15-minutes Photo Shoot with a professional photographer

Complimentary Romantic Beach Dinner

Complimentary Floating Breakfast

Bottle of House Wine

Fruit Platter

Romantic Bed Decor

Couples can escape the ordinary, and rediscover romance through sunset strolls together, a private floating breakfast serenaded by the sound of waves, and a romantic beach dinner under the stars. With a curated list of “101 Things To Do” on the island, a diverse range of activities await them, elevating their stay.

“The ‘season of love’ is just around the corner. We are thrilled to introduce the Ultimate Romance package, a curated experience that combines holiday in style, seclusion, and intimate moments,” says Angsana Velavaru’s MarCom and PR Manager, Ronalaine Fernandez Sato. “Let us celebrate love. Allow it to spark. Reignite it. At Angsana Velavaru, we set the stage for couples to create lasting memories together, and for them to achieve their #CoupleGoals,” she passionately added.

On 14 February, guests can explore a variety of captivating activities at Angsana Velavaru, spanning water aerobics and bird feeding to snorkelling at the vibrant house reef. They can also delight in unique experiences like the Bubbly Bliss Champagne Display and LoveCastles in the Sand, followed by Heartbeat Happy Hour and a Soul Serenade with Beatus Band – or engage in Passion Chic T-Shirt Printing, a Passion Potion Live Cocktail Station, and savour delectable dining at different venues, including an International Buffet Dinner at Kaani Restaurant where they can choose an enticing buffet spread or meticulously crafted à la carte menu options that will surely tantalise their taste buds, and a Be My Valentine Special Set Menu at Funa Restaurant, an overwater restaurant, where they can relish the flavours of world-class Pan-Asian cuisine.

Crowned as ‘Best Honeymoon Destination’ at the Travel Trade Media Awards and Gala 2023, Angsana Velavaru invites lovers to indulge in the award-winning alure of romantic a haven where love is truly in the air…always!

A property under the umbrella of Banyan Group, an independent, global hospitality company with purpose, formerly known as Banyan Tree Group, Angsana Velavaru is a vibrant tropical getaway offering 79 private villas, all with beach frontage, and a cluster of 34 InOcean Villas, the first standalone collection of water villas in the Maldives, and the best stage to #SenseTheMoment with loved ones, family, and friends.

To seize this exclusive offer, guests can book their stays until 29 February2024, with the flexibility to enjoy their romantic escape until 23 December 2024.

For reservations and more information, check out Angsana Velavaru’s Ultimate Romance or email Reservations-Velavaru@angsana.com.