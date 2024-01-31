Family
JA Manafaru to host biggest ever Easter extravaganza
In anticipation for this year’s Easter celebrations, JA Manafaru has gone all out to present a festival of fun and endless entertainment for both romantic couples seeking to escape life’s rat-race and for families looking for time to connect.
Launching an unprecedented 14-day extravaganza filled with dining experiences, romantic excursions, and family-orientated activities, this northernmost remote private island is inviting guests to literally castaway to ‘Neverland’ and join in a festival of Easter magic ‘Maldivian style’.
The two-week programme is a combination of traditional Maldivian experiences, a unique culinary journey, and of course, endless engaging activities for young ones themed around the stories of Peter Pan.
With kids activities managed by the highly qualified Kids Club team, who are all accredited by the worlds’ leader in luxury resort childcare services “Worldwide Kids” organisation, parents have peace-of-mind knowing that they too can slip off to their own adult Neverland and reconnect as a couple whilst the children are professionally cared for with endless entertainment.
With over 200 activities and experiences scheduled, every day of the Easter program is broken up into storytelling memorable chapters full of entertaining fun, with full programs for adults and children from 9am until late. The extravaganza builds day-by-day acuminating in an island “Lost Tribe Fashion Show” where the little ones are the stars on Saturday the 30th March. Then for Easter Sunday, a “Golden Easter Egg Hunt with Peter and Wendy” will have one-and-all forging for the hidden treasures of JA Manafaru.
Full easter programme details can be downloaded here.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island unveils undersea academy for young ocean explorers
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has introduced the Undersea Academy, a new three-day educational journey for children aged 5-12. The programme is an exciting blend of learning and fun, designed to spark a love for the ocean among the young travellers.
The journey begins with the unveiling of oceanic wonders, where the first day features an engaging Marine Biology talk at the resort’s kids club, Majaa Explorers Hub and a mesmerising visit to the world‘s first Ithaa Undersea Restaurant, offering a glimpse into the aquatic world as the children descend five meters below the sea and discover a variety of fish swimming overhead the 180 degree acrylic dome. The adventure continues on the second day with a glass bottom boat tour. This thrilling marine expedition brings the mysteries of the deep to life, providing an up-close view of the vibrant sea life. The final day will see the young explorers put their learnings to the test in a fun and interactive session, finishing with a graduation ceremony to honor their newfound knowledge and passion for the marine world.
The Undersea Academy exemplifies the resort’s dedication to environmental education and conservation, designed to ignite passion for the new generation of ocean enthusiasts. This program presents the thrill of exploration with the delight of learning, all set against the breath-taking backdrop of the Maldives. Offered at US$150++ per child, the program runs from Monday to Wednesday at Majaa Explorers Hub until 28th February 2024. This enriching three-day experience promises to be an enriching journey into one of the world’s most exquisite locations for sea life.
Outside of the new academy, the family-friendly resort invites younger Conrad Maldives guests on further adventures, from taking part in sports and games, arts and crafts, culinary workshops, snorkelling trips and even enrol in the bubble maker class where kids get familiar with the basics of scuba diving. The resort’s Marine Biologists also holds regular talks about its coral adoption program offering the chance for younger guests to learn about the importance of corals in the ocean’s ecosystem.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island features one and two bedroom spacious beach and water villas perfect for families or for the ultimate indulgence, The MURAKA – the world’s first underwater residence. The Muraka is a unique three-bedroom, two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level. Above water, the residence offers living and dining areas with two bedrooms and a bathroom with an ocean-facing tub, an outdoor deck, infinity pool, and a private 24-hour butler. Down the spiral staircase or elevator guests will be greeted by the private underwater aquarium and architectural masterpiece. With a 180-degree curved acrylic dome, the master bedroom has floor-to-ceiling windows in the bathroom and walk-in closet, and a dedicated tunnel viewing theatre.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information about the Undersea Academy, please visit please www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.maldives@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
JOALI BEING introduces multi-generational playground to enrich wellbeing vacations for families
Now open for all ages throughout the year, JOALI BEING continues to expand experiences for sojourners. Focusing on the vital importance of early-stage learning and wellbeing, the retreat’s expert team will introduce B’Kidult on 15th December 2023, a new zone for multi-generational play with specially curated offerings to inspire young hearts and minds.
Early Learning & Wellbeing
A child’s early years lay the foundation for the rest of their life. Childhood learning and wellbeing have a direct and enduring impact on the future, including educational attainments, career path, financial status, all-round health and civic engagement. Interwoven with the beauty and abundance of nature, the new zone at JOALI BEING showcases the incredible possibilities of playtime for learning and wellbeing. Experiences are deftly designed around the Four Pillars — the resort’s unique approach to holistic wellbeing.
B’KIDULT: A Multi-Generational Playground
Playtime at B’Kidult brings different generations together through purposeful, meaningful and enjoyable activities. Besides being great fun, multi-generational play has been shown to have numerous physical and mental health benefits for adults and children alike. Both kids and adults are invited to rediscover the joy and wonder of playtime. As the tagline goes: “Be a kid again at B’Kidult!”
Guests can explore an array of thoughtfully crafted experiences to bolster health, impart new skills and nurture connections. The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING: Mind, Skin, Microbiome and Energy are brought to life through experiential learning and active engagement.
Offerings at B’Kidult include sensory playgrounds, mud kitchens, contemporary rooms, and a well-equipped professional kitchen for little chefs. Guests of all ages can also participate in a range of wellbeing workshops and learning sessions, from making natural self-care products with resident herbalists to exploring the power of sound healing guided by experienced sound practitioners.
Making the most of its remote tropical island setting, B’Kidult weaves elements of nature into each space and activity, awakening the senses and fostering a closer relationship with the earth. From crystalline waters and warm sunshine to soft sands and lush palms, nature’s sensory gifts set the stage for a memorable family journey that unites discovery, learning and wellbeing.
Worldwide Kids welcomes Soneva Fushi, Finolhu Baa Atoll as latest additions to accredited resorts portfolio in Maldives
In a significant development marking a new milestone in the world of luxury hospitality, Worldwide Kids has announced the accreditation of two prestigious properties: Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. These properties have been added to Worldwide Kids’ esteemed portfolio of Accredited Resorts.
Both Soneva Fushi and Finolhu Baa Atoll achieved this recognition in September, further solidifying their commitment to providing families with exceptional and safe holiday experiences in a fun, nurturing, and natural environment.
With both resorts successfully passing the rigorous health and safety audit, along with their dedicated teams completing the City & Guilds accredited ‘International Childcare for Leisure and Tourism’ training course offered by Worldwide Kids, this accomplishment underscores their unwavering commitment to providing families with outstanding and safe holiday experiences in paradise.
Soneva Fushi, renowned for its stunning natural beauty and world-class amenities, aligns perfectly with Worldwide Kids’ commitment to delivering top-tier childcare and family-friendly experiences. As Worldwide Kids expands its reach, the collaboration with Soneva Fushi reaffirms the dedication to ensuring families around the world have access to the highest quality childcare services.
The resort has a team of dedicated and hand-picked carers, who are trained and certified by Worldwide Kids, overseeing the various activities and amenities available for children. They not only prioritise children’s safety but also serve as enthusiastic playmates who engage with children, fostering their creativity and social skills. Soneva Fushi and the team at The Den aim to create cherished memories for families while providing parents with the peace of mind that their children are in the best possible care, promising families the most enjoyable and worry-free holiday.
The facilities feature a family-friendly ‘playground for the imagination’ with shallow pools, a pirate ship, and musical piano keys. Children also have access to a library, music room, dress-up area, a room stocked with over 8,000 Lego and Duplo pieces, a cinema, and a variety of complimentary experiences designed to enhance holiday enjoyment and peace of mind for Young Sonevians and their families.
Worldwide Kids is truly delighted with this achievement, as Soneva Fushi marks the second Soneva property added to their portfolio, following Soneva Jani’s accreditation earlier in the year. Worldwide Kids is excited to embark on this new chapter with Soneva Fushi and remains committed to delivering excellence in childcare services and family-oriented experiences at their partner resorts worldwide.
In further exciting news, Worldwide Kids has announced the extension of its accreditation to Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives. This partnership underscores the commitment to delivering top-tier childcare services and family-oriented experiences to the valued guests at this stunning destination. Here, young guests are affectionately known as ‘Oceaneers.’ The Maldives kids club, aptly named The Oceaneers Club, is a captivating world that nurtures creativity. It offers a range of engaging activities, including art in the outdoor studio, exciting water play in the kids’ pool, and cooking and baking adventures. The Oceaneers Club at Finolhu provides a rich and enjoyable environment where young minds can explore and create.
Nestled in the breath-taking Baa Atoll in the Maldives, Finolhu Baa Atoll stands as the ultimate family-friendly oasis in paradise. This idyllic destination redefines luxury travel by seamlessly combining exquisite experiences for both adults and children. Finolhu Baa Atoll takes pride in its unwavering commitment to family-friendliness and excellence in childcare services while collaborating with Worldwide Kids to ensure that families can create lasting memories in a safe and enriching environment.
Worldwide Kids takes pride in its strong presence in the Maldives, with multiple accredited resorts that uphold their commitment to exceptional childcare and family-friendly experiences. These resorts in the tropical paradise include Amilla Maldives Resort & Residences, JA Manafaru, One&Only Reethi Rah, Soneva Jani, and Velaa Private Island, in addition to the recent additions. These prestigious properties are renowned for their luxurious accommodations but also for their dedication to ensuring that families can enjoy a worry-free holiday. These resorts offer safe and enriching activities that align with Worldwide Kids’ training and operational standards, designed by their team of passionate childcare and development experts.
For more information about Worldwide Kids and their Accredited Resorts in the Maldives visit https://worldwide-kids.com/resorts-asia/
